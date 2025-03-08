Summary Six-figure salaries, staggering as they might be, are something of a norm in modern football.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the top two entrants on this list both ply their trade in the Saudi Pro League.

There is a difference of over £300,000 between the 10th-placed and first-placed entrant on this list.

High salaries in modern football are hardly uncommon. If anything, it is more surprising to learn of a brilliant player being on a weekly salary that is under six figures, such are the funds within the game today. Over recent decades, with the introduction of things such as the Premier League, football has only become more and more valuable.

There are arguments over whether such high amounts of money is entirely beneficial or harmful, but regardless of opinions, it can not be denied that staggering wages are part of the game now. For a top player to move to another club, it is more likely than not that they were offered an eye-watering salary to convince them.

While the general assumption may be that attacking players, responsible for the goals, assists and other facets of the game that tend to lure people into watching, are on the highest wages, that is not to say that defenders are not given similar wage packets. So, which 10 defenders are the highest paid in world football?

Related 15 Most Decorated Players in Football History Ranked by Trophies Won Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema are among the huge names that have won trophies aplenty during their careers.

Ranking Factors

All salary figures for this list have been taken from Capology and serve as the only ranking factor. It is worth noting, however, that players included must have spent the bulk of their career as a defender. Though Joshua Kimmich, for example, started his career as a right-back and is still comfortable playing there, he has spent most of his time as a player in midfield.

Highest-Paid Defenders in World Football (2025) Rank Name Club Weekly Salary 1. Kalidou Koulibaly Al-Hilal £553,225 2. Aymeric Laporte Al-Nassr £390,627 3. David Alaba Real Madrid £358,739 4. Achraf Hakimi PSG £347,897 5. Lucas Hernandez PSG £302,935 6. John Stones Man City £250,000 6=. Reece James Chelsea £250,000 8 Joao Cancelo Al-Hilal £244,102 9. Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich £239,159 10. Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid £232,463

10 Antonio Rudiger

£232,463 per week

Defender Antonio Rudiger spent solid time in both Germany and Spain across the first five years of his career, starting his career with Stuttgart before a 2015 move to Roma, initially on loan, that would see Rudiger spend two years in the Italian capital. By 2017, at just 24 years of age, Rudiger’s form with Roma had captured the attention of Chelsea.

The Blues paid just under £30 million to Roma in order to acquire Rudiger’s services, signing the German international to a five-year contract. During his time in London, Rudiger became better known around the world. Comfortable advancing forward, Rudiger was a rock solid defender that was well-versed in certain aspects of gamesmanship which only bolstered his appeal as a centre-back.

Rudiger won an FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League title during his stint with the Blues before, in 2022, he joined Real Madrid as a free agent, where he remains at the time of writing. Having signed a four-year contract, Rudiger is on a weekly wage of over £230,000.

9 Alphonso Davies

£239,159 per week

The first player born in the 21st century to have featured in a Major League Soccer match, Alphonso Davies spent the first two years of his senior career with Vancouver Whitecaps before, in 2018, he agreed to join Bayern Munich, where he remains to this day. Davies gradually grew into their first team and now is considered one of the greatest left-backs on the globe.

Blessed with immense pace and an exceptional knack for driving forward at the right times, Davies found his name at the centre of many discussions throughout the first half of the 2024/25 season. The Canadian international’s contract was set to expire at the campaign’s end, sparking talks about his future.

Bayern, however, remained calm. In early 2025, the Bavarian giants announced that Davies had extended his deal until 2030. The new contract that Davies received from Bayern actually sees him rank as one of the highest paid North American footballers in the world, on a weekly wage of just under £240,000.

8 Joao Cancelo

£244,102 per week

It can be easy to forget that Joao Cancelo is a player that only recently turned 30, given the number of high-calibre clubs he has featured for in his career. After starting his career with Benfica, Cancelo joined Valencia in 2015, spending two years in Spain before moving to Italy, first with Inter Milan on loan, then with Juventus permanently.

In 2019, Cancelo moved to Manchester City. While the Portuguese would spend five years on the books at the Etihad, he departed the club in 2023 to join Bayern Munich on loan, seeing out the campaign in Bavaria before a season-long loan to Barcelona that very summer.

After his time in Catalonia came to a close, Cancelo was once again on the move, joining Al Hilal on a permanent basis. The Saudi side were, like others in the Pro League, unphased by offering a large contract, with Cancelo signing a deal that saw him take on a weekly wage of almost £245,000.

7 Reece James

£250,000 per week

Since the turn of 2025, Reece James has featured in more games than he has missed for Chelsea, a welcome sign for the club captain. An evidently talented player, much has been said about James’ fitness or more so, a lack of, with the England international having been ravaged by injury in recent years.

At full fitness, James is one of the best right-backs in the Premier League, a benefit on both the attacking and defensive side of the game. Despite the fitness struggles that James, who has been at Chelsea since 2018, has faced, it is more than understandable as to why the club have been so patient with the full-back.

James is reportedly on a salary of £250,000 per week, with the hope surely being that the defender has finally, mercifully, gotten through the worst of his injury woes.