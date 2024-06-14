Highlights Chris Jones received a massive deal worth $158.76 million from the Kansas City Chiefs.

For years, Los Angeles Rams legend Aaron Donald set the standard for defensive tackle play in the NFL, winning three Defensive Play of the Year awards and earning eight All-Pro selections. Given Donald’s dominant play, it's no surprise that he was also the highest-paid player at the position, becoming the first interior defensive lineman to hit the $30 million AAV (average annual value) threshold.

Donald shocked NFL fans when he announced his retirement from football in April, and while it’s unfair to expect anyone to fill that void, it is up to the next generation to continue raising the value of defensive tackle play. Here are the top 10 highest-paid defensive tackles in terms of AAV.

1 Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs: $31.75 Million AAV

Jones's 2023 dominance earned him a massive payday

The Kansas City Chiefs made it clear that they were going to do everything in their power to retain Chris Jones this offseason, and that insistence resulted in a five-year deal worth $158.76 million.

Heading into his age-30 season, Jones is in his athletic prime and has been among the best defensive players in football the last two seasons, racking up 26.0 sacks in 33 regular-season games.

His return to Kansas City ensures the Chiefs’ defense still has a superstar leading the front four. The back half of this deal may provide suboptimal value, considering most defensive tackles begin to regress after their early 30s. But the two-time defending Super Bowl champions are obviously in win-now mode, and keeping Jones, no matter the cost, gives them the best chance at winning in 2024.

2 Christian Wilkins, Las Vegas Raiders: $27.5 million AAV

Wilkins moved to the West Coast this offseason after securing a $110 million contract

Christian Wilkins left the Miami Dolphins this offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders, signing a four-year deal worth $110 million with $82.75 million in guarantees. His cap hit for this season is set at $10.3 million but will triple to $33.8 million in 2025.

The 2019 first-round pick has been one of the best run-defending tackles since entering the league and has shown an improved ability to get after the quarterback. He will team up with Maxx Crosby on what is already a highly talented defensive line.

3 Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens: $24.5 million AAV

Madubuike was a priority free agent for the Ravens this spring

After his breakthrough 2023 campaign which saw him record a career-high 13.0 sacks, the Baltimore Ravens had no choice but to pay up for Justin Madubuike. The two sides eventually agreed on a four-year deal worth $98 million that will run through the 2027 season.

In 2024, he will earn a $6 million base salary and carry a cap hit of $11 million. He is guaranteed $75.5 million in the coming years, with $25 million coming from his signing bonus.

Madubuike may not be the star that Roquan Smith or Kyle Hamilton is, but he is, without a doubt, an integral part of Baltimore’s top-flight defense.

4 Derrick Brown, Carolina Panthers: $24 million AAV

Brown’s simple yet effective play style has made him a leader on Carolina’s defense

The Carolina Panthers were big spenders this offseason, bringing in several new faces but keeping old talent as well. Although Derrick Brown is still relatively young at 26 years of age, he’s become one of the team’s most recognizable defensive players, especially in the absence of Brian Burns Jr.

Brown’s new deal runs for four years and is worth $96 million with $59.315 million in total guarantees. His contract is set to expire after the 2028 season, allowing him to hit free agency at the age of 30.

5 Quinnen Williams, New York Jets: $24 million AAV

Last offseason, Quinnen Williams and the New York Jets agreed to terms on a four-year, $96 million contract, which, at the time, was the largest total value of any contract ever given to a defensive tackle.

Although that no longer stands due to the trove of contracts that were handed out this offseason, Williams’ total deal is still massive. He has $66 million in guarantees and a base salary of $14.4 million for the 2024 season. Williams’ presence on the inside is a major component of Robert Saleh’s defense.

6 Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans: $23 million AAV

Simmons has become a fixture on the Titans defense

The Tennessee Titans signed their franchise tackle Jeffery Simmons to a four-year, $94 million contract in April 2023, which actually made him one of the three highest-paid defensive tackles in the league for a short time.

The $24 million signing bonus and $59.33 million in guarantees provide Simmons with a player-friendly contract and one that the Titans front office will have to work around in the coming years. Tennessee has made several notable acquisitions this offseason, but known leaders, such as Simmons, will play a large role in the team’s performance.

7 DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts: $23 million AAV

Buckner has been a steady and solid presence for the Colts

DeForest Buckner was set to enter the final season of the four-year, $84 million contract he signed upon being traded from the San Francisco 49ers to the Indianapolis Colts in 2020.

Not wanting to risk losing such a valuable player in free agency, the Colts handed Buckner a two-year, $46 million extension with an $18 million signing bonus, bumping his AAV from $21 million to $23 million. The deal will take Buckner through his age-32 season and secure one of the Colts’ top pass rushers for the next few years.

8 Daron Payne, Washington Commanders: $22.5 million AAV

Payne is part of Washington’s defensive foundation

The Washington Commanders kept Daron Payne under contract last offseason, signing him to a four-year, $90 million extension with $59.01 million in guarantees. Whether Payne lives up to this hefty contract will come down to replicating his success as a pass rusher in 2022.

His 11.5 sacks that year more than doubled his previous career high, but he regressed to just four last season. Washington has few franchise cornerstones at the moment, making Payne’s ability to be a defensive leader all the more important.

9 Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants: $21.875 million AAV

Lawrence has made two consecutive Pro Bowl appearances

The New York Giants made a pair of moves last offseason to stay strong up front, inking both offensive tackle Andrew Thomas and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to long-term deals.

The latter’s contract of four years and $87.5 million, with $60 million guaranteed, looks cheaper today, considering what was given out to defensive tackles this offseason. Still, it’s quite a commitment to the two-time Pro Bowler.

10 Javon Hargrave, San Francisco 49ers: $21 million AAV

Hargrave was a productive pass rusher in his first season with the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers’ precarious financial situation stems from their aggressiveness in both acquiring and retaining big-name players, as only so many can be signed before going over the cap.

Javon Hargrave was one such acquisition, with San Francisco dishing out $84 million and $40 million guaranteed over four years to the former Philadelphia Eagles star last offseason. Hargrave was a key contributor in 2023. notching 44 tackles, 14 QB hits, and seven sacks, and played a role in the 49ers’ decision to move on from Arik Armstead this spring.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.