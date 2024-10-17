Key Takeaways England is investing in proven managers like Tuchel to secure tangible success for the national team.

When the England FA appointed Thomas Tuchel as Gareth Southgate's successor on Wednesday afternoon, it marked a return to the costly strategy of hiring proven managers, a path they had previously taken with Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello earlier in the 21st century.

With the aim of overcoming recent near misses—like losing the last two consecutive European Championship finals—FA CEO Mark Bullingham and his team are determined not to let another golden generation of players fall short of tangible success. Naturally, the appointment of a former Champions League-winning manager, such as Tuchel, comes with a hefty price tag.

However, interestingly, the 51-year-old is not England’s highest-paid manager. So, who holds that title? Find out below.

England's 8 highest-paid managers of all time Rank Manager Nationality Salary 1. Fabio Capello Italy £6.7m 2. Thomas Tuchel Germany £6m 3. Gareth Southgate England £5m 4. Sven-Goran Eriksson Sweden £4.5m 5. Roy Hodgson England £3.5m 6. Steve McClaren England £3m 7. Sam Allardyce England £3m 8. Kevin Keegan England £750,000

England's Highest-Paid Managers: 8-6

Kevin Keegan, Sam Allardyce, Steve McClaren

Kevin Keegan's time as England manager came earlier than his successors, so it's no shock he sits at the bottom of the pay scale. Still, £750,000 at the time was significant. Despite early goodwill from European Championship qualification, Keegan faced mounting criticism for his tactical naivety, culminating in his resignation after Euro 2000.

Keegan's tenure, though brief, was far longer than Sam Allardyce's. "Big Sam," respected for rescuing struggling teams, took over after Roy Hodgson’s Euro 2016 failure. But his reign lasted just one match, with Adam Lallana scoring the only goal against Slovakia in 2016 —after 67 days, he resigned following a Daily Telegraph video showing him making offensive remarks about his predecessor. Lo and behold, he still managed to earn the same salary as Steve McClaren, as the two raked in £3m, despite neither of them coming anywhere near tasting glory.

Roy Hodgson

Salary: £3m

Coming in at fifth is wise-old owl, Roy Hodgson. He certainly lived up to that title, becoming the oldest Premier League manager ever when he led Crystal Palace at 76 years and 187 days old. The former England manager was beloved by many and disliked by few.

Although his time as England boss wasn't always held in high regard—reaching its low point with the shocking defeat to Iceland in the Euro 2016 Round of 16—many would argue that the £3.5 million salary was justified for a manager who genuinely cared. It showed that sometimes, passion warrants respect, even if results weren't always there.

Sven-Goran Eriksson

Salary: £3.5m

The first of three foreign managers to make it into the list of highest-paid England head coaches is the late, great Sven-Goran Eriksson. A loveable character, the Swede had the undying backing of England fans - from armchair viewers to Three Lions aficionados. That said, his inability to get his men in the groove of winning was his Achilles heel and looking back on his five-year spell, many fans’ sense of feeling underwhelmed is understood.

With all the tools to stake a claim on the international game, what with England’s golden generation at his disposal, the Swede also suffered his fair share of bad luck with more penalty troubles, injuries and unforeseen red cards having to be dealt with. The standalone fact that he led England to two European Championship semi-finals, however, suggests the money spent on him was hardly a massive waste.

Gareth Southgate

Salary: £5m

If England fans were given the chance to relive the Gareth Southgate summers in 20 years—marked by two European Championship finals and a World Cup semi-final—the excitement surrounding the Oasis reunion would likely pale in comparison. While the former Crystal Palace defender never managed to trade his waistcoat for a first major trophy since 1966, there was never any doubt that he ignited England’s long-awaited resurgence on the global stage.

Only now that he has departed do people fully appreciate the impact he had on the national team. However, he has left the Three Lions in pristine condition, and if his heir to the throne can transform those near misses into outright success, the £5 million invested in laying the groundwork will prove to be well spent.

Thomas Tuchel

Salary: £6m

Hiring proven, natural-born winners comes at a price, and this is certainly the case when it came to striking a deal with Thomas Tuchel. The German has won a trophy at every club he's managed, and there is swollen hope that he can continue this fine run of form with the Three Lions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: During his time at Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel won the UEFA Champions League just 30 games into his spell there, beating fellow English side Manchester City 1-0 in the final in May 2021. Among managers with 50+ games managed in the competition, only Pep Guardiola and Louis van Gaal can better Tuchel’s win ratio of 59.7 per cent.

If he is to win something during his first job in international football, £6.7m would feel very much like daylight robbery. But before England fans get too carried away, they must cast their minds back to the last time the FA took a punt on a manager of Tuchel's ilk.

Fabio Capello

Salary: £6.7m

Often blamed for squandering the chances of England’s Golden Generation of getting their hands on silverware, Fabio Capello’s record as boss is one of the most impressive. Formerly of European behemoth duo, Inter Milan and Real Madrid, the well-respected Italian - one of seven from his nation to win the Champions League - was picked as the man to guide the nation to gold after a period of conflicting results throughout the 2000s.

Capello’s embryonic stages of international management got off to a flyer as they secured World Cup qualification with relative ease - but the tournament itself was a low point in his 42-outing stewardship, drawing with both the United States and Algeria. He also oversaw that 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Germany to prove that money doesn't always buy happiness and expensive (£6.7m) doesn't always end up in bang for your buck.