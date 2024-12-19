It has been a huge year for the financial viability of women’s sport, with 11 athletes surpassing more than $10 million in earnings, surpassing the previous highest number of eight. There has also been a greater mix of sports among the highest-paid female athletes of the year, despite the top 10 still being dominated by tennis players. The wider list includes three golfers, two basketball players, a footballer, a gymnast, a freestyle skier, and a badminton player, which demonstrates how women’s sport is becoming more lucrative across the board.

The majority of these athletes made the bulk of their earnings off the field, which shows how important sponsorships and endorsements still are in women’s sport. Here at GiveMeSport, we have ranked the top 10 highest-paid female athletes of 2024, as per Forbes.

10 highest-paid female athletes (2024) Position Name Sport On-field earnings Off-field earnings Total 10. Simone Biles Gymnastics $0.2m $11m $11.2m 9. Venus Williams Tennis $0.1m $12m $12.1m 8. Nelly Korda Golf $4.5m $8m $12.5m 7. Emma Raducanu Tennis $0.9m $12m $12.9m 6. Naomi Osaka Tennis $0.9m $12m $12.9m 5. Aryna Sabalenka Tennis $9.7m $9m $18.7m 4. Qinwen Zheng Tennis $5.6m $15m $20.6m 3. Eileen Gu Freestyle skiing $0.1m $22m $22.1m 2. Iga Swiatek Tennis $8.8m $15m $23.8m 1. Coco Gauff Tennis $9.4m $25m $34.4m

10 Simone Biles

Total earnings: $11.2m

Biles showcased her unbeatable gymnastics prowess at the Paris Olympic Games this year, taking home three gold medals and a silver. The haul marked an impressive return to the biggest stage after injury forced an early exit from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. A lucrative deal with Netflix led to the docuseries 'Simone Biles Rising', which documented her comeback to the sport. This was followed by a series of US-wide exhibitions known as the Gold Over America Tour, a celebration of her status as the face of gymnastics and the greatest figure in the sport’s history.

9 Venus Williams

Total earnings: $12.1m

Despite first-round defeats in her only two competitive matches of the year, Williams has still enjoyed a lucrative 2024. The 44-year-old’s legacy of seven Grand Slam singles titles across a three-decade-long career has ensured regular bookings on the speaking circuit this year, where Williams earns six figures per engagement. Williams is also an entrepreneur and is behind a recently launched AI-powered interior design platform called Palazzo. 2024 also saw Williams model for a new Barbie doll to mark the toy’s 65th anniversary.

8 Nelly Korda

Total earnings: $12.5m

Korda has had a stellar 2024 on the course, winning seven titles, which is the LPGA Tour’s best total since 2011. Two more entries into the record books followed, as she tied the LPGA Tour record of five consecutive victories and claimed the highest amount of prize money in Tour history with $4.4 million, a record that was subsequently surpassed by Jeeno Thitikul. Korda became the no.1 ranked female golfer in the world this year and won the LPGA’s Player of the Year Award. Korda added luggage brand Tumi to her portfolio of sponsorships in July.

7 Emma Raducanu

Total earnings: $12.9m

The many lucrative deals with brands such as British Airways, Dior, and HSBC that Raducanu signed in the aftermath of her shock triumph at the US Open in 2021 have kept her handsomely paid as the following years have been marred by injury, illness, and poor form, as she has struggled to live up to her previous success. Raducanu will hope that 2025 will bring about a change in her on-court fortunes to go with her earnings away from tennis.

6 Naomi Osaka

Total earnings: $12.9m

Having missed all of 2023 following the birth of her first child, Osaka played in 19 events this year and managed to climb the singles ranking to no.58 from a low of no.833. Away from the court, Osaka is the co-founder of the Japanese production company Hana Kuma, which is developing an anime series that will include Osaka as a voice actor. The 27-year-old also has several sponsors in her stable, including Louis Vuitton, Nike, and TAG Heuer.

5 Aryna Sabalenka

Total earnings: $18.7m

Sabalenka became the world no.1 in women’s tennis in 2024 following the double Grand Slam triumph of the Australian Open and the US Open. The Belarusian also won the WTA Player of the Year Award and led the tour in prize money with $9.7 million. Sabalenka signed endorsements this year with Master & Dynamic Headphones and Audemars Piguet watches, to add to deals with Nike and Leaf Trading Cards, among others.

4 Qinwen Zheng

Total earnings: $20.6m

This year saw Zheng build on her Newcomer of the Year and Most Improved Player Awards from the previous two years by reaching the Australian Open final in January and claiming gold in the singles at the Paris Olympics in the summer. She has become a superstar in her native China, with brands such as Audi and Lancome signing her to huge sponsorship deals. If she is to continue on her current trajectory, then Zheng will be one of the biggest stars in tennis by the end of 2025.

3 Eileen Gu

Total earnings: $22.1m

Gu earned her 16th World Cup victory this year, meaning she now has the joint most World Cup victories in freestyle skiing history. As the San Francisco-born athlete, who represents her mother’s native country, said in a post hitting back at accusations of unpatriotism, she has represented China in 41 competitions worldwide, winning 39 medals. Gu’s success has led to endorsements with several of the biggest global brands, including Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., and Porsche.

2 Iga Swiatek

Total earnings: $23.8m

Swiatek added Lego and Lancome to her sponsorship portfolio, but despite her hefty earnings, 2024 has otherwise been a tumultuous year for the Pole after she split with her coach and lost her world no.1 ranking to Aryna Sabalenka following 50 consecutive weeks at the top. The 23-year-old was also given a one-month suspension in November for testing positive for a banned substance.

1 Coco Gauff

Total earnings: $34.4m