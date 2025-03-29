Football management is a ruthless business. When things are going well, it is the players who dominate the back-page headlines. Yet, when the tide turns, the manager is often the first to face scrutiny, bearing the brunt of media criticism on a weekly basis. However, for those that can craft success at the elite level, their salaries will reflect their importance in the modern game.

In this article, we rank the 10 highest-paid managers in Premier League history. Unsurprisingly, many of the names on this list are current or recently departed managers, as the inflation of wages in the Premier League has driven salaries to unprecedented levels. To emphasise how rapidly the financial landscape has evolved, Sir Alex Ferguson (£7m) and Arsene Wenger (£8m) don’t make the cut. Less than a decade ago, their earnings were considered among the highest in the game. As of 2025, they fail to even scrape the bottom of this list.

The Highest Paid Managers in Premier League History (2025)

Rank

Manager

Club

Tenure

Yearly Wage

1.

Jose Mourinho

Manchester United

2016-2018

£24.2m

2.

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City

2016-present

£20.7m

3.

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool

2015-2024

£15m

4.

Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur

2016-2018

£15m

5.

Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur

2021-2023

£15m

6.

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal

2019-present

£13m

7.

David Moyes

Everton

2025-present

£12.5m

8.

Carlo Ancelotti

Everton

2019-2021

£11.5m

9.

Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea

2021-2022

£10m

10.

Graham Potter

Chelsea

2022-23

£9.6m