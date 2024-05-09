Highlights Unsurprisingly, Kylian Mbappe is the highest-paid player to have appeared in the Champions League this season.

Two Barcelona players feature in the top three, with Frenkie de Jong a surprise entrant in second.

Real Madrid have more players than any other club in the top 10 with three - Toni Kroos, David Alaba and Luka Modric.

The Champions League is the ultimate competition for footballers across Europe to be involved in each season. As such, it's also a highly lucrative source of revenue for football clubs and players alike. Indeed, the financial reward of the tournament is almost as appealing as the prestige attached to taking part these days — but which players are the biggest beneficiaries of this when it comes to their salary?

After crunching the numbers, the following players are the 10 highest-paid footballers in the Champions League this season. Whether they deserve that pay packet or not is another matter, though. Interestingly, only half of the players on this list made it to the semi-final stage this season, and only three have made it all the way to the final.

Highest paid footballers in the Champions League (2023-24) Ranking Club Player Annual salary Weekly salary 1 PSG Kylian Mbappe £61,962,944 £1,191,595 2 Barcelona Frenkie de Jong £32,272,367 £620,622 3 Barcelona Robert Lewandowski £23,304,952 £448,172 4 Bayern Munich Harry Kane £21,514,911 £413,748 5 Real Madrid Toni Kroos £20,981,341 £403,487 6 Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne £20,800,000 £400,000 7 Manchester City Erling Haaland £19,500,000 £375,000 8 Real Madrid David Alaba £19,363,420 £372,373 9 Real Madrid Luka Modric £18,829,850 £362,113 10 Manchester United Casemiro £18,200,000 £350,000

10 Casemiro

£350,000 per week

Once considered one of the finest, most accomplished central midfielders in world football, it's safe to say Casemiro has suffered something of a fall from grace this season at Manchester United. Unfortunately, the Brazilian appears to have lost his pace and agility, and the decline of those physical attributes is really harming his effectiveness when it comes to breaking up play in the middle of the park.

United paid the princely sum of £70m to bring Casemiro over from Real Madrid in 2022, and locked him into a bumper four-year contract worth over £18m per year. The Red Devils will likely be regretting that one already, and will perhaps be hoping another club comes along and picks up the bill for the 32-year-old.

9 Luka Modric

£362,113 per week

Luka Modric is worth his weight in gold. In fact, Real Madrid have probably been underpaying the little Croatian maestro, if anything. Since joining from Tottenham Hotspur way back in 2012, Modric has gone on to make over 500 appearances for the LaLiga giants. He is also the most decorated player in the club's history, which is quite an achievement considering the incredible array of players they've had over the years.

The 38-year-old is heading towards the end of his career, and he looks set to leave Madrid at the end of this season. Where he ends up next remains to be seen, but wherever it is, we would wager he won't be quite as high on this list next season.

8 David Alaba

£372,373 per week

One of the more surprising entries on this list is David Alaba. The Austrian joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich in 2021 and has become one of their most accomplished and experienced defenders. That said, he has been out of action for the last few months after suffering a cruciate ligament tear back in December, and hasn't actually featured in the Champions League knockout phase.

While his wage may be high, Madrid did manage to snap up Alaba on a free transfer when they signed him, so they could obviously afford to put more into his wage packet each week.

7 Erling Haaland

£375,000 per week

The Norwegian goal machine has been a revelation since joining Manchester City in 2022, and his attacking returns were instrumental in helping Pep Guardiola's side to the Treble last season. His goal tally included an impressive 12 goals in 11 Champions League games as City stormed their way to the famous trophy for the first time.

Haaland has not quite been at the same level as he was last season, but he's still bagged a hatful of goals this term. City are out of the Champions League having lost to Real Madrid in the quarter-finals but they still have a good chance of ending the season as league champions and FA Cup winners, which is an achievement not to be sniffed at.

6 Kevin De Bruyne

£400,000 per week

Arguably the best player in the Premier League when everybody is performing at their best level, Kevin De Bruyne has been pulling the strings for Manchester City for almost a decade now. The Belgian midfielder has the vision, finesse, and composure to make magical things happen on the football pitch, and is worth every penny he's paid by City.

De Bruyne missed a large portion of the season with a hamstring injury, but has been in imperious form since returning at the start of 2024, underlining why he will go down as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation.

5 Toni Kroos

£403,487 per week

Toni Kroos has been at Real Madrid for a decade and, like his teammate Luka Modric, has won everything there is to win with the Spanish outfit. Kroos and Modric have formed one of the greatest midfield partnerships of the last 20 years and it is still going strong, with the pair looking forward to another Champions League final.

As much a physical, passionate, tough enforcer as he is a magician with the ball at his feet, Kroos is capable of the kind of passing most people can only dream of. He may be 34 now, but Kroos has recently revived his international career with Germany, and could be set to extend his Real Madrid contract before it expires at the end of June.

4 Harry Kane

£413,748 per week

England and Tottenham Hotspur's all-time leading goalscorer has proven just what a phenomenal marksman he is since joining Bayern Munich last summer. With 44 goals and 11 assists in 44 games for Bayern this season, it's safe to say Harry Kane has adjusted to the Bundesliga with ease.

Unfortunately for Kane, though, while this season may have been a success on a personal level, it has not been a good season for Bayern, with the German giants guaranteed to end the campaign without a trophy following their Champions League elimination. It means Kane's wait for a first major trophy in his career will go on.

3 Robert Lewandowski

£448,172 per week

Robert Lewandowski swapped Bayern Munich for Barcelona in 2022, paving the way for the previous entry, Harry Kane, to fill his boots in Germany a year later. The Polish striker has been a prolific presence throughout his career, and he's continued that trend for the Spanish club, plundering 57 goals in 91 appearances for the Blaugrana since moving to Catalonia.

Now 35, former Borussia Dortmund ace Lewandowski should be heading into his twilight years and probably won't be able to command such a high salary for much longer. Still, it's safe to say the forward has enough trophies, accolades, and money to last him a lifetime now.

2 Frenkie de Jong

£620,622 per week

This is perhaps the most shocking entry on the whole list. Is Frenkie de Jong an excellent player? Yes, he is. Is Frenkie de Jong good enough to command a weekly wage of over £600,000? Probably not. The Dutchman joined Barcelona back in 2019, after being labeled one of the hottest talents in the Eredivisie with Ajax, but there is an argument that he hasn't quite hit the heights many expected him to.

The 26-year-old was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United in 2022, but he was determined to stay at Barcelona. With a wage this high, can you blame him? That said, Barcelona did defer his wage payments due to the impact of Covid, and the £17m he was owed will continue to be spread out until 2026.

1 Kylian Mbappe

£1,191,595 per week

Many would argue Kylian Mbappe is the best footballer in the world now that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have stepped down, though he doesn't quite have the major honours at club level to prove it... yet. The prize asset of Paris Saint-Germain may have helped his side to six Ligue 1 titles and multiple French Cups but the Champions League continues to elude him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kylian Mbappe's annual wage of £61.9m is more than the combined yearly income of the top eight earners at Champions League finalists, Borussia Dortmund. Sebastian Haller, Niklas Sule, Gregor Kobel, Emre Can, Thomas Meunier, Marcel Sabitzer, Mats Hummels, and Marco Reus earn roughly £57.3m per year as a collective.

Mbappe is tipped to sign for Real Madrid in the summer, and he will fancy his chances of getting his hands on the famous trophy given Madrid have won it in five of the last 10 years and might be about to make it six in 11.