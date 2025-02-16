Summary Young talent demands high wages, and younger players command higher prices in the transfer market.

Clubs like Real Madrid and Chelsea invest heavily in teenage stars to secure their long-term success.

High wages indicate promising potential, but success on the pitch is essential to justify the financial investment.

As the clock keeps ticking and football’s financial arms race intensifies, the belief that money makes the game go round has never been stronger. Securing the best talent no longer comes cheap, and in today’s market, it is youth that comes at the biggest premium. The younger the player, the steeper the price - both in transfer fees and eye-watering wages.

Investing in prodigies is a gamble that clubs are willing to take, provided they deliver on their sky-high potential. But in an era where talent comes with a hefty price tag, it’s not just the transfer fees breaking the bank - weekly wages are soaring, too. And with that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has taken a deep dive into the 10 highest-paid players aged 21 or under in football right now to decipher whether they're worth splashing out on or if they are stealing a living.

10 Marcos Leonardo (Al Hilal)

Weekly wage: £82,396

Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Karim Benzema - these are just a few of the biggest names to leave European football behind in pursuit of becoming some of the highest-paid footballers on the planet in Saudi Arabia. Marcos Leonardo, meanwhile, has taken a similar route, though his name doesn’t carry the same global recognition.

Through the former Benfica prodigy, it can be contended that the Saudi Pro League isn't just a retirement home, as some people make it out to be. The 21-year-old sees the long-term ambitions of the Middle Eastern country, and after 13 goals in his first 16 league games in new surroundings, he's got to grips like a duck to water. As of right now, he fully warrants his £82,396-per-week contract.

9 Arda Guler (Real Madrid)

Weekly wage: £84,012

The biggest compliment that can be paid to teenage wonderkid Arda Guler came when a former youth coach claimed the Real Madrid starlet has 'more potential than Messi', according to Football Espana. Still only 19 years old, the fully-fledged Turkey international already has 40 appearances for Real Madrid.

As another star higher up in this ranking will remind you, the 15-time Champions League victors have never had any hesitations about rewarding young stars with lucrative contracts. £84,012 ends up in Guler's account at the end of every week, but given the pressures of playing at the world's biggest club, it's hardly a surprise.

8 Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig)

Weekly wage: £91,444

Benjamin Sesko idolises Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and it's easy to see why. Like the Swede, he is an all-round striker: he's quick, he boasts a powerful frame and is adept in front of goal with both his feet and his head. To put it simply, Sesko has all the traits to become one of the very best strikers in the world.

The Slovenian, who is closing in on 100 goals in professional football so soon into his journey, has already established himself as a key player for both club and country. In recent times, he has drawn interest from clubs including Arsenal, but his recent contract renewal means he's earning £91,444 per week until 2029.

7 Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig)

Weekly wage: £96,637

Dubbed a wonderkid at PSV, then a star at Euro 2024, Xavi Simons is one of few players on this list who could earn even more than they currently do and nobody would dare bat an eyelid. The attacking midfielder has five goals and four assists in 14 Bundesliga games this season for RB Leipzig.

Previously - and reportedly still - wanted by Manchester United, the flying Dutchman is tied down to a respectable £96,637-per-week contract in Germany, but he could well make the leap back to a bigger club in the future after failing to set the world alight at PSG as an 18-year-old a few years ago.

6 Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea)

Weekly wage: £100,000

One of two Chelsea players to make the list, Carney Chukwuemeka's weekly payout of £100,000 just about sums up what a mess the Todd Boehly regime has brought to the club. The Austrian-born Englishman played just nine league games for the club last season and has played just once on loan at Borussia Dortmund this term.

How is the midfielder ever supposed to reach his potential if he's not getting a look-in? Well, Boehly probably doesn't know, either, as he has navigated three of the most expensive transfer windows by any club in his first few years. It's safe to say that, with this deal, bemusement outweighs justification. And at 21 years old, Chukwuemeka isn't exactly the youngest anymore – no wonder the club want to sell him.

5 Levi Colwill (Chelsea)

Weekly wage: £100,000

Despite being just 21 years old, Levi Colwill could easily consider himself to be a vital cog in the Chelsea leadership group. Some of that is partly down to the fact he's one of the longest-serving players in a club who relies on a revolving door strategy, but the Englishman has genuinely been one of the positives of a turbulent period on the West End.

Having played a part in all but two of the Blues' Premier League games so far this term, he has been a calming presence at the back. Chelsea seem to spend big on everyone these days, but at least Colwill's £100,000-per-week contract is being accounted for on the pitch.

4 Leny Yoro (Manchester United)

Weekly wage: £115,000

Whenever Manchester United wade through the transfer market, looking for their key to rediscovering their Sir Alex Ferguson years, they very rarely come out with a bargain buy. So when they went about signing a Liverpool and Real Madrid target last summer, the finances involved were anticipatedly extortionate.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leny Yoro is the fourth most expensive teenage signing in football history. His £52.2m price tag could well bloat to £60.2m with add-ons, placing him just behind Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax to Juventus), Joao Felix (Benfica to Atletico Madrid), and Kylian Mbappe (Monaco to PSG).

It remains to be seen whether Leny Yoro will live up to his billing, with the Red Devils cruising to their worst-ever Premier League finish this season. But right now, while the young Frenchman goes about his career trajectory, he's earning £115,000 per week based almost entirely on promises.

3 Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG)

Weekly wage: £135,712

For years, PSG had been luring footballing megastars with lucrative deals in a bid to finally rein in their endless chase for Champions League glory. While that ambition still holds strong, the French club has come to realise that cramming big names into the starting lineup isn’t the magic formula.

Now, their focus has shifted toward nurturing emerging talents and giving their academy prodigies the spotlight they deserve. Fresh off the Parisian production line, Warren Zaire-Emery has quickly emerged as the star of the show in the City of Light, raking in a fortune for his exploits. Yet, a weekly wage of £135,712 for a midfielder who effortlessly commands the centre of the pitch might seem like mere pocket money for a club swimming in cash, no matter his tender age of just 18.

2 Jhon Duran (Al-Nassr)

Weekly wage: £320,000