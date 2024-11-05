Red Bull's Max Verstappen tops the list of the highest-paid drivers on the Formula 1 2024 grid, with seven of the 10 teams being represented in the top 10 drivers based on yearly salary.

The Dutchman, winner of the last three F1 Drivers' Championships, has earned the title of highest-paid driver in the paddock after becoming the sport's standout performer in the last few years. Completing the top three are Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who for a long period was the highest-paid driver until Verstappen's latest deal, and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

The salary values are as reported by Spotrac, with no bonus or sponsorships being considered. They are listed as the base yearly amount of the contract with the driver's current team. Here are the top 10 highest-paid drivers in Formula 1's 2024 season, starting with a beloved, smiling Aussie.

10 highest-paid F1 drivers (2024) Position Driver Team Salary 10. Daniel Ricciardo Viva Cash App RB $7 million 9. Valtteri Bottas Stake $10 million 8. Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari $12 million 7. Sergio Perez Red Bull $14 million T5. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin $18 million T5. George Russell Mercedes $18 million 4 Lando Norris McLaren $20 million 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari $34 million 2. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes $45 million 1. Max Verstappen Red Bull $55 million

10 Daniel Ricciardo

2024 yearly salary: $7 million

The first driver inside the top 10 is unfortunately not on the grid anymore, but we will include him as he has driven for almost the entire season until the last three Grands Prix. Australian fan favourite Daniel Ricciardo was earning a reported $7 million for what is likely his last season in F1, having been replaced after the Singapore GP by Red Bull's reserve driver Liam Lawson. The eight-time race winner has had an up-and-down season after returning to the RB fold last year, going from the favourite to take Sergio Perez's place in the main team to being outperformed by teammate Yuki Tsunoda over the course of 2024, eventually leading to the swap with Lawson. Though he may be done with F1, his talent and character is already missed by fans and fellow drivers.

9 Valtteri Bottas

2024 yearly salary: $10 million

In ninth place is Finland's Valtteri Bottas, the number one driver for Sauber. The 35-year-old has been solid as advertised in the three seasons with the Swiss backmarker outfit, though, this year has proven particularly tough in an uncompetitive package that has left the Finn in last place in the standings with no points. The results have not reflected his quality behind the wheel, however, and Bottas remains one of the top contenders to stay with the team as it makes its transition to a new era under a relationship with Audi. It certainly hasn't been an easy period, but the Finn can still perform at the level of his Mercedes days.

8 Carlos Sainz Jr

2024 yearly salary: $12 million

The Smooth Operator, Carlos Sainz Jr., is earning $12 million in salary for his final season with the Scuderia before his move to Williams Racing for the next two seasons. It is a harsh fate for the Spaniard who has driven quite well this season, with two brilliant wins in Australia and Mexico respectively, so he can leave for his new team with his head held high. Since arriving from McLaren in 2021, Sainz has evolved from midfield leader to top runner, consistently matching his highly regarded teammate and claiming multiple podiums. He was the only non-Red Bull driver to win in 2023, and even though he was overlooked for Lewis Hamilton for 2025 onwards, he is still seen as one of the best drivers in the field.

7 Sergio Perez

2024 yearly salary: $14 million

In seventh place is Sergio 'Checo' Perez, the Mexican Red Bull driver, who has been the subject of much discussion in the last 18 months over the security of his position in the team. His contract for this season is set to net him a base total of $14 million, with an extension signed to keep him at the helm for two more seasons, albeit that has not stopped the rumours of his dismissal due to poor performance. While he has helped the team's recent dominance, he has come under fire in the last two years for underperforming in the leading team. He has struggled all year, and with the likes of Lawson looking promising, it is difficult to see Perez retaining his place for much longer.

6 George Russell

2024 yearly salary: $18 million

The 25-year-old George Russell is the first of the three Brits on the list, entering a tie for fifth place, with a reported yearly salary of $18 million that he will earn until the end of the 2025 season. The younger of the British pair at Mercedes has done well for the Brackley outfit since his promotion in 2022, consistently matching his championship-winning teammate over the three seasons in a car that admittedly has not been at the heights of its dominance in the 2010s.

5 Fernando Alonso

2024 yearly salary: $18 million

Tied with Russell is the two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso, the ageless wonder who continues to cement his place on the Formula 1 grid despite being twice the age of the youngest drivers to take part in this season. The 2005 and 2006 champion is earning $18 million this year and will stay in the Aston Martin fold for two more years, as he continues to outperform his car's potential, something he has grown more than accustomed to over his decorated career.

4 Lando Norris

2024 yearly salary: $20 million

Lando Norris, McLaren ace and Verstappen's chief title rival for this season, is the fourth highest-paid driver on the F1 grid, with reported yearly earnings of $20 million with the Woking-based outfit. The papaya-coloured team has been on the rise towards title contention in the past few years with Norris as their spearhead, with 2024 being their best season in over a decade. With the car now being on par with being the best in the field, Norris has broken his winning duck with now three wins under his belt and regular podiums, putting pressure on Verstappen for the Drivers' Championship.

3 Charles Leclerc

2024 yearly salary: $34 million

The Monegasque Ferrari star, Charles Leclerc, is in third place on this list, with a yearly salary of $34 million. Leclerc has been the leading light of the Scuderia for the last six years, and has had one of his best seasons up to date in 2024, with three wins and sitting third in the championship, and a chance of snatching second in the last three rounds. With a new teammate in Lewis Hamilton to upgrade over an already strong Carlos Sainz Jr., Leclerc will have his work cut out to continue as team leader next season, but he has shown that he is more than capable.

2 Lewis Hamilton

2024 yearly salary: $45 million

The seven-time World Champion and arguably the GOAT of the sport, Lewis Hamilton's $45 million base salary puts him number two in the highest-paid F1 drivers list, after many years as the number one during his dominant seasons. While recent seasons have seen the Stevenage legend unable to challenge for his eighth Drivers' Championship, he has still shown that he can compete as one of the best in a finicky Mercedes, with two wins this season after a drought that lasted since 2022.

1 Max Verstappen

2024 yearly salary: $55 million