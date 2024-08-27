Key Takeaways Full-backs now play a major attacking role in football, leading to sky-high wages for these players in the Premier League.

The importance of full-backs in the modern game has only grown in recent years and, as such, the pay packets these players take home each week have also skyrocketed. The Premier League is home to some of the best flanking defenders in world football.

From inverting to overlapping, the modern full-back factors into the attacking side of the game much more than they previously did. Before, the mantra of defending first was always adhered to, but less so now. Some of the most technically gifted players now feature in this role.

That said, the amount of money on offer to the top full-backs has increased as the money in football has become bordering on ludicrous. Below are the top 20 highest-earning full-backs in the English top flight.

20 Highest-Paid Full-Backs in the Premier League (2024) Rank Player Club Weekly Wage 1 Joao Cancelo Manchester City £250,000 2 Reece James Chelsea £250,000 3 Ben Chilwell Chelsea £200,000 4 Josko Gvardiol Manchester City £200,000 5 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool £180,000 6 Kyle Walker Manchester City £175,000 7 Marc Cucurella Chelsea £175,000 8 Andy Robertson Liverpool £160,000 9 Luke Shaw Manchester United £150,000 10 Ben White Arsenal £150,000 11 Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal £150,000 12 Kieran Trippier Newcastle United £120,000 13 Lucas Digne Aston Villa £120,000 14 Kieran Tierney Arsenal £110,000 15 Matt Targett Newcastle United £100,000 16 Takehiro Tomiyasu Arsenal £100,000 17 Emerson West Ham United £95,000 18 Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham United £90,000 19 Diogo Dalot Manchester United £85,000 20 Pedro Porro Tottenham £85,000

10 Ben White

£150,000 p/w

Ben White was once viewed as one of the most promising young centre-backs in the country. The former Leeds United and Brighton man hasn't quite developed into a leading man at the heart of the backline, but he has still found a place in Arsenal's starting XI.

Mikel Arteta has helped transform the 26-year-old into one of the leading right-backs in the Premier League. White links up with Bukayo Saka on the right flank beautifully as his attacking game continues to grow. Meanwhile, his central defensive background helps the full-back when being forced back towards his own goal.

9 Luke Shaw

£150,000 p/w

When he's able to get on the pitch, Luke Shaw is more than worthy of his £150,000-per-week salary. However, the England international has been extremely limited in his availability at various times in his decade-long Manchester United career.

The left-back was forced to spend the majority of the 2023/24 campaign on the sidelines before only managing to regain fitness for the latter stages of Euro 2024 for the Three Lions. Shaw has since missed out on the start of the new Premier League season and is slowly becoming a frustrating figure to those involved with the club. His ability is unquestioned, but the 29-year-old's recurring fitness problems have set alarm bells ringing.

8 Andy Robertson

£160,000 p/w

Andy Robertson was perhaps the biggest bargain of the Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool. The Scotland captain is now one of the greatest left-backs in Premier League history after playing a massive part in the Reds' glory of the past seven years.

He's among the leadership group at Anfield and is rightly one of the highest earners at the Merseyside-based club. His £160,000 weekly wage makes Robertson the fourth top earner in his specific position, which feels harsh as very few left-sided defenders can match his energy and assist numbers. Robertson is the defender with the most assists in Premier League history at the time of writing, narrowly ahead of another man to make this list.

7 Marc Cucurella

£175,000 p/w

Marc Cucurella went through a reputation boost during Euro 2024. The versatile defender was one of the key men in Luis de la Fuente's incredible Spain team that defeated England in the final of the competition. This was in stark contrast to the underwhelming debut season he endured at Stamford Bridge.

He was yet another expensive Chelsea signing under Todd Boehly after impressing at Brighton, but things didn't get off to a great start for the Spaniard. Cucurella was utilised as a wing-back, full-back and third centre-back under Mauricio Pochettino, but never showed his true worth until the final few games of the season. He's now got a clean slate under Enzo Maresca and looks to be the first-choice left-back, but there's still a long way to go to justify those lofty £175,000-per-week wages.

6 Kyle Walker

£175,000 p/w

Kyle Walker is among the greatest right-backs the league has ever seen, running Manchester United legend Gary Neville extremely close for first place. The six-time Premier League champion now faces stiff competition from sensational youngster Rico Lewis at the Etihad, but at 34 years old, his experience is still vital in the dressing room either way.

His incredible speed and ability to recover from unenviable positions make him one of the finest defenders on the planet despite his advancing age. With the eye-watering sums of money Manchester City pay their star players, it's actually a surprise that Walker only takes home £175,000 each week.

5 Trent Alexander-Arnold

£180,000 p/w

This is likely to change one way or another in the next 12 months. At the start of the 2025/26 season, Trent Alexander-Arnold will either be earning more money at Liverpool, or he'll be representing a different team entirely. It feels unbelievable that a world-class talent could be allowed to walk out of his boyhood club for nothing, but that's what the Reds are at risk of with the right-back into the final year of his deal.

While he's already one of the top earners at Anfield, Alexander-Arnold could be expecting money on par with Mohamed Salah if he extends his contract with the club he's played for since the age of six. Expect the English sensation to be further towards the top of this list if Liverpool can agree on fresh terms with the jewel in their crown.

4 Josko Gvardiol

£200,000 p/w

There were murmurs at the start of last season that Josko Gvardiol hadn't lived up to expectations at Manchester City after becoming the most expensive defender of all time. However, after his initial settling-in period, the Croatia international grew into the shirt and even became a massive goal threat from the left flank.

Gvardiol is a central defender by trade but has reaped the rewards of being turned into a full-back by Pep Guardiola's genius mind. The 22-year-old has so much room for improvement and could be a staple of the Citizens' backline for the next decade, at least. To be earning £200,000 weekly is still mind-blowing at such a young age.

3 Ben Chilwell

£200,000 p/w

Ben Chilwell is the joint-third highest-earning full-back in the Premier League despite being an unwanted man at Chelsea. The Englishman has been told to find a new club alongside compatriot Raheem Sterling as he doesn't fit the style of play Enzo Maresca wants to implement.

Injuries previously hampered his career in west London, as Chilwell has struggled to put a long run of games together ever since his move from Leicester City in 2020. Now that he's fully fit, he's not wanted anymore, which must be a bitter blow for the £200,000-per-week defender. Potential suitors may be put off by the player's expensive salary.

2 Reece James

£250,000 p/w

Another of Chelsea's injury-prone defenders, Reece James, takes home a staggering £250,000 every week. The Blues' captain has, like Chilwell, failed to consistently get on the pitch in recent years and this makes his salary look more outrageous.

In terms of pure talent and technical ability, the England international is among the best in the entire league. Unfortunately, the best ability is availability and that's just something James has struggled to provide at Stamford Bridge. He'll be desperate to put these woes behind him as soon as possible and repay the faith shown in him by bosses at the club.

1 Joao Cancelo

£250,000 p/w

The joint-highest earning full-back in England currently is a man who hasn't been seen on a Premier League pitch since the 2022/23 season. Joao Cancelo spent last season on loan at Barcelona after falling out with Pep Guardiola.

It came as a shock to everyone that the Portuguese star was deemed surplus to requirements after he rose to prominence as one of the best inverting full-backs in world football under Guardiola's stewardship in Manchester. He looks set for a move to the Saudi Pro League before the transfer window shuts, meaning the Citizens will shift his enormous £250,000 weekly wages from their bill.

