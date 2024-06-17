Highlights Kyle Juszczyk remains the highest-paid fullback in the NFL despite restructuring his contract with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason.

C.J. Ham of the Minnesota Vikings ranks second on the list, earning $4.325 million per year.

Alec Ingold is the unsung hero of the Miami Dolphins' high-powered offense and is one of just three fullbacks earning more than $4 million per season.

As the NFL continues to prioritize athleticism and the passing game over size and physicality, the fullback position has become somewhat of a dying breed. Its place in football history will always be safe, but its future holds much uncertainty. However, even in today’s climate, there are still a few teams that see value in a quality fullback.

Whether it’s run-blocking, pass-catching, short-yardage rushing, or a combination of all three, these players can be difference-makers in the right scheme and can be worth more than one might expect.

Here are the 10 highest-paid fullbacks in the NFL today, based on the average annual value (AAV) of their latest contracts.

1 Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers: $4.55 million AAV

Juszczyk is the game’s best-known fullback

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the few teams today that makes frequent use of their fullback. Kyle Juszczyk isn’t limited to special teams or goal line packages and makes regular appearances during the Niners' offensive possessions.

Juszczyk’s combination of blocking and pass-catching ability has made him an indispensable part of Kyle Shanahan’s offense. This offseason, Juszczyk and the 49ers agreed on a restructured two-year, $9.1 million extension with $4 million guaranteed.

The eight-time Pro Bowler's AAV had been $5.4 million thanks to the five-year, $27 million extension he signed in 2021, but he agreed to knock it down to $4.55 million to save the Niners a little cap space.

At this point, it’s hard to picture the Harvard product suiting up for anyone other than San Francisco during his career.

2 C.J. Ham, Minnesota Vikings: $4.325 million AAV

Ham’s role in Minnesota’s offense has diminished

In 2023, C.J. Ham signed a two-year, $8.65 million extension with the Minnesota Vikings with $4.4 million guaranteed and a $2.3 million signing bonus. Despite his limited role, he made his second Pro Bowl last season and caught seven passes for 25 yards.

It's worth noting that Ham’s role in Minnesota’s offense has diminished in recent years, as he went from 268 offensive snaps in 2020 to just 65 last season. As a former running back, Ham is considered one of the more athletic players at his position, but Minnesota has been reluctant to give him a larger workload.

3 Alec Ingold, Miami Dolphins: $4.067 million AAV

Ingold is an unsung hero of Miami’s offense

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is a Kyle Shanahan disciple, so it only makes sense that his offense would also feature a fullback. Miami signed Alec Ingold in free agency in 2022 and has since extended him.

The Wisconsin alum is now playing on the three-year, $12.2 million deal he signed in August 2023 that included $4.08 million in guaranteed money. Even if he doesn’t receive many touches, Ingold‘s playing time indicates the Dolphins’ belief in the importance of the fullback position.

4 Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens: $3.75 million AAV

Ricard’s unique path to fullback has made him a highly valuable one

Patrick Ricard is entering the final season of the three-year, $11.25 million deal with $4.5 million guaranteed he signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022. The four-time Pro Bowler has become a fan favorite over the years and sees a lot of use on run plays.

As a former defensive tackle, he brings size and aggressiveness to the table. Whereas most fullbacks are closer to 250 pounds, Ricard weighs north of 300, making him both a highly effective and unique player.

5 Andrew Beck, Houston Texans: $3.125 million AAV

Beck is a good fit in Houston’s offense

After spending four years with the Denver Broncos, Andrew Beck signed a two-year deal worth $6.25 million with the Houston Texans in March 2023. Aside from the change in scenery, he also switched from tight end to fullback.

This decision actually led to a higher workload, as Beck recorded a career-high 11 receptions and two touchdowns this past season. As Beck’s familiarity with the position grows, it will be interesting to see if his role in the offense evolves. Either way, his conversion to fullback appears to be going well so far.

6 Reggie Gilliam, Buffalo Bills: $2.3 million AAV

Gilliam is likely on his way out of Buffalo

Reggie Gilliam’s time with the Buffalo Bills may be coming to an end, as the two-year, $4.6 million extension he signed in 2022 expires after this season.

Gilliam’s role in Joe Brady’s offense is mostly unknown. He saw a career-low in targets and receptions this past year and also saw his fewest snaps since his rookie season. If this trend continues in 2024, it makes little sense for Gilliam to re-sign with Buffalo next offseason.

7 Khari Blasingame, Chicago Bears: $1.8 million AAV

Blasingame will have a new coordinator in 2024

The Chicago Bears may have fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy early this offseason, but his fullback, Khari Blasingame, remains on the roster, at least for now.

Blasingame signed a two-year, $3.6 million extension in 2023 and saw career highs in both targets and carries last season, even if those numbers were only six and eight, respectively.

Although he didn’t do much with that extra usage, Chicago’s offense clearly valued its fullback. Shane Waldron may have different plans now with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and all the new offensive weapons the Bears now employ, making Blasingame’s future with the franchise unknown beyond the 2024 season.

8 Michael Burton, Denver Broncos: $1.378 million AAV

Burton has been on his fair share of teams over the years

Michael Burton has played for six teams during his nine-year NFL career and currently plays for the Denver Broncos, with whom he signed a one-year deal worth just under $1.38 million this offseason, his second straight one-year contract with the team.

Burton’s first season in Denver saw him start three games and regularly appear in short-yardage situations. While it was nothing extraordinary, Sean Payton saw enough to want him back for the 2024 season.

9 Adam Prentice, New Orleans Saints: $1.13 million AAV

Prentice’s future with New Orleans is unknown

Adam Prentice signed a one-year deal worth $1.13 million to remain with the New Orleans Saints through the 2024 season.

It’s worth noting that Prentice’s deal didn’t include a signing bonus or any guaranteed money, making him a potential cut candidate if he doesn’t perform well in training camp. Given the Saints’ cap situation and the fact that Prentice is expendable, nothing is off the table.

10 Giovanni Ricci, Cleveland Browns: $1.105 million AAV

Ricci was recently brought in by the Browns

The Cleveland Browns brought in former Carolina Panthers fullback Giovanni Ricci this offseason, signing him to a one-year deal worth roughly $1.105 million. The contract includes just $50,000 in guarantees, all of which comes from the signing bonus.

Ricci has moved back and forth between fullback and tight end during his career, but all expectations are he will take reps from the backfield in Cleveland.

