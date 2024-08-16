Highlights Elite goalkeepers like Alisson are crucial for success, commanding top salaries in the Premier League.

The Premier League is one of the wealthiest divisions in world football, with some of the best players in the sport plying their trade in England. In attracting elite talent, clubs must pay eye-watering sums of money, with wages and fees rising year after year.

Scoring is the most important thing a team can do during a game, so while finding a natural, prolific striker is vital, so too is having someone in between the sticks who is capable of preventing your opponents from doing just that. Having an elite goalkeeper can be the difference maker for potential contenders waiting to break through.

That said, below are the 20 Premier League goalkeepers who take home the most money each week. It's a star-studded list, with some of the biggest names in the division.

20 Highest-Paid Premier League Goalkeepers (2024) Rank Player Club Salary 1 Alisson Liverpool £150,000 p/w 2 Kepa Arrizabalaga Chelsea £150,000 p/w 3 Bernd Leno Fulham £130,000 p/w 4 Jordan Pickford Everton £125,000 p/w 5 Alphonse Areola West Ham United £120,000 p/w 6 Andre Onana Manchester United £120,000 p/w 7 Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal £120,000 p/w 8 Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa £120,000 p/w 9 Ederson Manchester City £100,000 p/w 10 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace £100,000 p/w 11 Stefan Ortega Manchester City £90,000 p/w 12 David Raya Arsenal £85,000 p/w 13 Fraser Forster Tottenham Hotspur £75,000 p/w 14 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham Hotspur £75,000 p/w 15 Lukasz Fabianski West Ham United £65,000 p/w 16 Robert Sanchez Chelsea £60,000 p/w 17 Nick Pope Newcastle United £60,000 p/w 18 Robin Olsen Aston Villa £50,000 p/w 19 Neto AFC Bournemouth £50,000 p/w 20 Tom Heaton Manchester United £45,000 p/w

Dean Henderson

£100,000 p/w

Kicking off the top 10 is Crystal Palace's Dean Henderson. The former Manchester United man arrived at Selhurst Park last summer, but injuries and Sam Johnstone's form restricted him to just 18 Premier League appearances during his debut campaign. Still, he made a very pretty penny regardless of whether he was on the pitch or not, taking home £100,000 every week.

With reports suggesting that Johnstone could be on his way out of Oliver Glasner's side sooner rather than later, Henderson is set to play a much more prominent role for the club and might even begin to justify his lofty salary in the process.

Ederson

£100,000 p/w

Tied with Henderson is Manchester City's Ederson. Considering the amount of silverware he's won with Pep Guardiola's side and the fact he's seemingly been ever-present, the Brazilian's weekly salary of £100,000 seems rather cheap. The fact there are eight goalkeepers in the Premier League earning more on a weekly basis than Ederson is quite surprising.

Still, there have been questions raised about his shot-stopping abilities at times and even rumours that he won't be playing at the Etihad for too much longer. His ability to play out with the ball at his feet has made him a hot commodity over the years, though, and if he does leave, he'll likely pocket a higher salary.

Emiliano Martinez

£120,000 p/w

After Arsenal decided to let Emiliano Martinez go, he moved to Aston Villa and quickly became a hero for the midlands club and their supporters. His heroics in goal have played a key role in Unai Emery's side making it into the Champions League and exceeding all expectations over the last 12 months.

As a result, his salary of £120,000-a-week has been worth every single penny for Villa. It's hard to imagine they'd have reached the heights they have if they didn't have him standing in between the sticks on a regular basis. Interestingly, he's currently earning the same amount as one of the players tasked with replacing him at the Emirates.

Aaron Ramsdale

£120,000 p/w

At number seven, we have our first and only second-choice goalkeeper in the top 10. Initially, Aaron Ramsdale was bought by Arsenal to lock down the starting position in goal and has been paid a handsome fee for that reason. Unfortunately for the Englishman, the arrival of David Raya - first on loan last summer, and now permanently - at the Gunners has changed things.

Since the Spaniard was brought in, Ramsdale has dropped to the bench and been forced to watch on as Raya usurped him as Arsenal's number one. The star has since been linked with moves away, but Arsenal aren't too eager to let him go and will only sell for the right price.

Andre Onana

£120,000 p/w

Also earning £120,000-a-week is Manchester United's Andre Onana. The former Ajax and Inter Milan shot-stopper was brought to Old Trafford last summer in an effort to replace the departing David de Gea. The keeper did not have the strongest of starts to life in England, but has shown on more than one occasion why the Red Devils were so eager to sign him.

Promising to 'take more risks' during the 2024/25 campaign, things could go either really well or terribly for Onana, but he'll be paid a handsome weekly wage regardless of how his performances on the pitch shape out.

Alphonse Areola

£120,000 p/w

The final player earning £120,000, and perhaps the most surprising, is Alphonse Areola. West Ham United's number-one has been with the club since 2022 and, despite playing just five Premier League games during his first full year with the team, he has since become a key member of the squad. Last time out, the star played 33 times for the Hammers across all competitions and is clearly the side's first-choice keeper now.

After an impressive summer transfer window, in which they signed the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Crysencio Summerville and Max Kilman, many have tipped West Ham for success this year. If that's going to be the case, Areola will be just as important as any of these new additions.

Jordan Pickford

£125,000 p/w

Over the years, few Everton players have become as adored and appreciated as Jordan Pickford. Without the Englishman, the Toffees could have very well slipped down into the Championship as a result of their recent struggles. He always rose to the occasion and his heroics have seen them through to the other side.

As a result, he's been one of their most important figures in years and has earned every last bit of his £125,000-a-week salary. Whether it's for Everton or the England national team, Pickford always gives it his all and his passion for the game is clear for all to see whenever he steps onto the pitch.

Bernd Leno

£130,000 p/w

There won't be many who expected this, but Fulham's Bernd Leno is currently the third highest-paid goalkeeper in the Premier League. The former Arsenal star earns £130,000-a-week, almost £50,000 more than the Gunners' current first-choice keeper, Raya. Leno has been solid for the Cottagers, though, stepping up when the club have needed him on multiple occasions since he joined in 2022.

After struggling to establish themselves as a regular fixture in the Premier League, bouncing between the top flight and the Championship for several years, Fulham have now turned things around and transformed into a mid-table side. Leno's arrival coincided with that and while he can't take all the credit for Marco Silva's side and their success, he has definitely played a part.

Kepa Arrizabalaga

£150,000 p/w

That's right. Despite spending last season out on loan at Real Madrid, Kepa Arrizabalaga is still technically a Chelsea player and a high-paid one at that. The Spaniard is tied for the highest-paid goalkeeper in the entire Premier League, earning £150,000 every week, but his tenure at Stamford Bridge has hardly justified those expenses.

Kepa has been inconsistent and is known more for his low-points at Chelsea than any of his fleeting moments of promise. It's hard to imagine he'll return to the team's starting lineup on a regular basis anytime soon, but considering how much he's earning, don't be surprised if the Blues try to get rid.

Alisson

£150,000 p/w

Tied with Kepa as the highest-paid goalkeeper in England is Alisson and this time, he thoroughly deserves his salary. The Brazilian's arrival at Anfield in 2018 transformed Liverpool's fortunes. He was the final piece of an incredible puzzle that Jurgen Klopp was putting together. Alisson has won just about everything there is to win with the Reds and was vital to each and every bit of success that they've seen during that time.

Not only is Alisson the highest-paid goalkeeper in the Premier League, but he's also one of the very best shot-stoppers in the world and if anyone deserves the honour of earning more than any other goalkeeper in England, it's this man.