With the rise of LIV, as well as the ever present PGA, golf and its participants are reaching new financial highs. It was just three short years ago, in 2021, when Jon Rahm achieved a season's earnings of $7.7 million, the highest of any PGA Tour player that season. Now, fast-forward three years later and players' season earnings are high into the nine figures, as the list of 2024's highest earning golfers has been revealed.

The 2024 golfing year saw American players go four for four in the major golf championships, as Xander Schauffele secured himself The Open and PGA Championship, with Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler winning the US Open and The Master's respectively.

Despite this success, it doesn't necessarily correlate to achieving the most financial success, with the top 10 earning golfers list of the 2024 season being a who's who of both PGA and LIV figures, with the number one earner having nearly triple more than the second place!

The figures collected started from the 2023 US Open and spanned over a 12-month period.

10 highest-paid golfers of 2024 Position Player On-course earnings Off-course earnings Total earnings 10. Dustin Johnson $32 million $5 million $37 million 9. Phil Mickelson $36 million $2 million $38 million 8. Viktor Hovland $33 million $7 million $40 million 7. Brooks Koepka $35 million $8 million $43 million 6. Bryson DeChambeau $43 million $1 million $44 million 5. Cameron Smith $43 million $4 million $47 million 4. Scottie Scheffler $41 million $20 million $61 million 3. Tiger Woods $12 million $55 million $67 million 2. Rory McIlroy $38 million $45 million $83 million 1. Jon Rahm $198 million $20 million $218 million

10 Dustin Johnson

On-course: $32 million | Off-course: $5 million | Age: 39 | Tour: LIV

Starting off with LIV's Dustin Johnson, the American never shied away from admitting his signing to the Saudi-funded LIV was fully financially motivated, and it has paid dividends, as he has taken home a reported $56 million in LIV prize money since 2022, a whopping figure that is shadowed by his guaranteed $125 million for signing with the brand. Having won both The Masters and the US Open with the PGA, he has since only won one golf league tournament each year he has been with LIV, but he won't be concerned when he looks at his winnings, with a reported $37 million going his way in 2024.

9 Phil Mickelson

On-course: $36 million | Off-course: $2 million | Age: 53 | Tour: LIV

Just the second man since the legendary Tiger Woods to achieve £1 billion in his golf career, Mickelson is another LIV entrant who enjoyed a successful 2024, despite an inactive year by his own standards. The 54-year-old holds six Major championships under the PGA banner, with three of those being the coveted Masters, but hasn't achieved a win since joining LIV in 2022. Achieving just one top 10 finish with LIV this year, his on-course winnings of $36 million, and $2 million of off-course earnings, see him ranked ninth over the recorded 12-month period, a figure you'd imagine he won't be too displeased with.

8 Viktor Hovland

On-course: $33 million | Off-course: $7 million | Age: 26 | Tour: PGA

The first PGA Tour player on this list is 26-year-old Hovland. The Norwegian-born golfer was once the world number one in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, and his pro career has seen further success, as he found himself becoming the first Norwegian to win on the PGA Tour, with a victory at the 2020 Puerto Rico Open. Still working towards his first Major championship, Hovland did win himself the FedEx Cup Crown in 2023, an achievement which earned him an eye-watering $18 million, a figure that contributed to nearly half of his $40 million in earnings.

7 Brooks Koepka

On-course: $35 million | Off-course: $8 million | Age: 34 | Tour: LIV

The man who defeated Hovland at the PGA Championship in 2023, maintaining the Norwegian's winless record in Majors, is none other than Brooks Koepka. The 34 year-old is the career leader for LIV Tour wins, recently getting his fifth victory against Jon Rahm. However, it was the PGA where Koepka truly made a name for himself. Having won five Major championships with the PGA, two US Open wins, and three PGA Championship wins, Koepka hasn't stopped since joining LIV, and it is his consistent success that sees him with a season's earnings of $43 million.

6 Bryson DeChambeau

On-course: $43 million | Off-course: $1 million | Age: 30 | Tour: LIV

Finding himself placed sixth on the 2024 season's earning list is golfer-turned-YouTuber, DeChambeau, a man who boasts over 1.5 million subscribers for his golfing content. Potentially dishonest to label him a YouTuber, DeChambeau did win the US Open in 2024, which was the second Major championship victory of his career. Despite publicly declaring that he would remain with the PGA in 2022, it was merely months later when the 31-year-old signed with the LIV, a decision he won't regret when he sees his season's earnings are a staggering $44 million.

5 Cameron Smith

On-course: $43 million | Off-course: $4 million | Age: 30 | Tour: LIV

The Australian LIV league golfer is next on the list, with Smith, despite being just 30 years old, enjoying an already very fruitful career. Yet to win a Major championship, he did come second in The Masters in 2020, and won The Open Championship in 2022. Having only been on tour with LIV since 2022, Smith has already earned himself $40 million with the company, $5 million more than he earned with the PGA. Being handed a reported $100 million to join LIV, his season's earnings see him earn just half of that figure, with $47 million going Smith's way.

4 Scottie Scheffler

On-course: $41 million | Off-course: $20 million | Age: 27 | Tour: PGA

Just shy of a spot on the podium of season earnings is the 2024 Masters winner, and PGA Tour player, Scottie Scheffler. A man who is the undisputed world number one golfer, and has been for over 100 weeks, already has two Masters victories to his name despite being just 28 years old. Scheffler earned himself a gold medal in the men's individual golf at this year's summer Olympics, an achievement he can be proud of, alongside his record of winning the Player's Championship and becoming the first golfer to win it in back-to-back years. An incredibly talented golfer, the American deservedly earned himself $61 million in season earnings, with a whopping $20 million of that coming from off-course endeavours.

3 Tiger Woods

On-course: $12 million | Off-course: $55 million | Age: 48 | Tour: PGA

It wouldn't be a positive golfing list if it didn't feature one of the greatest golfers of all time, Tiger Woods. A man whose name proceeds him, Woods, although with his best years behind him, is still raking in the money, with his off-course figures building the bulk of his season's earnings. Injuries have plagued the latter years of Woods' career, although a 2019 Masters victory did prove he is as good once as he ever was. His 2024 saw him miss the cut more often than not, but with 15 Major championships under his belt, the second most of any golfer, Woods earned $67 million throughout the season, with $55 million of that coming off-course.

2 Rory McIlroy

On-course: $38 million | Off-course: $45 million | Age: 35 | Tour: PGA

Finding himself second on the list of season earnings is the legendary Rory McIlroy, and despite a new generation of golfers coming along, the Northern Irish-born golfer is still finding the time to win golf tournaments in 2024. McIlroy is known for his rapid rise to the top, having won all his four Major championships before the age of 25. Still ticking over in 2024, he has two PGA Tour wins under his name, as well as a European Tour win this season. Off the course, McIlroy is a constant advocate for the PGA, and has been very outspoken against the LIV, and for good reason, as his loyalty has seen him earn $83 million throughout the season, sharing that evenly between $38 million on the course, and $45 million off the course.

1 Jon Rahm

On-course: $198 million | Off-course: $20 million | Age: 29 | Tour: LIV