Highlights Roquan Smith became the first linebacker in NFL history to average $20 million in annual salary.

Fred Warner's deal with the San Francisco 49ers became the benchmark for contracts at the inside linebacker position.

After refusing to pay Roquan Smith what he wanted, the Chicago Bears turned around and paid Tremaine Edmunds $18 million per season.

The value of an off-ball linebacker has become a contentious issue in the NFL. They don’t make plays behind the line of scrimmage like edge rushers and defensive tackles and don’t make plays on the ball like safeties and cornerbacks. Inside linebacker requires a more general skill set and emphasizes several areas of interest rather than a specific skill or talent.

There’s no definitive answer to how much premier middle linebackers should be paid, and it seems much of this is determined by the situation. The Chicago Bears lacked the talent surrounding them to utilize Roquan Smith effectively, but with the Baltimore Ravens, he immediately took the defense to the next level.

This case-by-case basis analysis is tiresome but necessary to understand the complexities of the linebacker market. Here are the 10 highest-paid inside linebackers in terms of the average annual value (AAV) from their most recent contracts.

1 Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens: $20 million AAV

Smith became the first linebacker to make $20 million annually

After failing to reach a long-term extension with the Chicago Bears, Roquan Smith was traded to the Baltimore Ravens at the 2022 deadline and went on to sign a five-year, $100 million contract a few months later, becoming the first inside linebacker to make $20 million annually.

At the time of the signing, Smith was guaranteed $45 million. That figure is now up to $60 million thanks to his play in 2023, which saw him earn First-Team All-Pro honors for the second straight year and finish in the top 10 in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

2 Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers: $19.045 million AAV

Warner is widely considered the best all-around linebacker in the NFL today

For a couple of years now, San Francisco 49ers star Fred Warner’s deal has been used as a baseline for contract negotiations. The five-year extension he signed in July 2021, which is worth over $95.2 million, gave other teams an idea of what a high-level off-ball linebacker should be paid.

Despite the large amount of total money, Warner only has $40.5 million in guarantees. The three-time First-Team All-Pro's contract runs through the 2026 season and will see him hit free agency at 30.

3 Tremaine Edmunds, Chicago Bears: $18 million AAV

The Bears brought in Edmunds after trading away Smith in 2022

It can be argued that the Chicago Bears essentially chose Tremaine Edmunds and a second-round pick over Roquan Smith.

Following the 2022 season in which Chicago dealt Smith, largely due to its unwillingness to pay him $20 million annually, the franchise turned around and signed Edmunds to a four-year $72 million contract that now includes $50 million in guarantees.

Edmunds at $18 million a year being a better value than Smith at $20 million is unlikely, but Ryan Poles is clearly confident in the Virginia Tech product to be a leader on the defense.

4 Patrick Queen, Pittsburgh Steelers: $13.67 million AAV

Queen will suit up in black and gold in 2024

Already having paid one off-ball linebacker, keeping Patrick Queen wasn’t a top priority for the Baltimore Ravens this offseason. But maybe it would’ve been had they known he would sign with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Queen’s three-year, $41 million contract puts him above other, far more accomplished players, but he will have to earn much of it, with only $13.84 million being guaranteed.

The Steelers know firsthand how frustrating facing a player like Queen can be, and that was enough to make him the fourth-highest-paid inside linebacker in the league.

5 Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints: $8.625 million AAV

Davis has managed to get better with age

After Queen, there is a steep drop-off in pay for inside linebackers, going from $13.6 million annually to $8.625 million. Demario Davis’ age stopped the New Orleans Saints from committing to him for the long haul, but a two-year, $17.25 million deal should be excellent value for the five-time All-Pro.

At 35, Davis is an anomaly in that he hasn’t only avoided regression but has gotten better with age. All five of his All-Pro appearances have come in the last five years.

6 C.J. Mosley, New York Jets: $8.625 million AAV

Mosley’s skill set is perfect for the modern NFL

Coverage savant C.J. Mosley was all set to earn $17 million in non-guaranteed money in 2024 under his previous contract.

Instead, however, Mosley and the New York Jets came to terms on a restructured two-year extension worth $17.25 million, which gave Gang Green more cap space in free agency. The deal included $13.25 million in guarantees, $9 million of which will be paid in 2024.

Mosley has been a steady force for Robert Saleh's defensive unit, but he hasn't been as great as he was with the Ravens. In five years with the Ravens, he made the Pro Bowl four times. Since signing with the Jets in 2019, he's made the Pro Bowl just once.

7 Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $8.5 million AAV

David is an underappreciated but not underpaid player

Although unheralded by some, those who have followed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers closely over the years understand the impact Lavonte David has had on the defense.

Another older player, the 34-year-old signed a one-year, fully guaranteed deal with the Buccaneers this offseason for $8.5 million. David can hit free agency yet again in 2025, and while his experience would make him valuable to several teams, it’s hard to picture him playing for any other franchise.

8 Ja’Whaun Bentley, New England Patriots: $6.75 million AAV

Bentley was one of Belichick’s favorites

In what ended up being Bill Belichick’s final offseason with the New England Patriots, he signed linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley to a two-year contract worth $13.5 million in June 2023.

Belichick’s defense was known for its specificity, often prioritizing less talented players who fit the scheme over big-name free agents. Bentley’s contract certainly exemplifies that, as he’s been an unsung hero on New England’s defense for several years.

A new scheme will move Bentley out of his comfort zone and force him to prove himself all over again in 2024.

9 Bobby Wagner, Washington Commanders: $6.5 million AAV

Wagner will play on the East Coast for the first time in his professional career

The great Bobby Wagner departed from the Seattle Seahawks yet again this offseason, this time signing with the Washington Commanders. The one-year, $6.5 million deal is nearly fully guaranteed and will allow Wagner to test free agency again in 2025 if he chooses to.

While the retirement rumors will continue to swirl during the season, Wagner’s recent play suggests he’s capable of playing past the 2024 season.

10 Josey Jewell, Carolina Panthers: $6.25 million AAV

Jewell will be a formidable starter with the Panthers

The Carolina Panthers were one of the most active teams during this free agency cycle, signing a slew of veterans on both sides of the football.

At linebacker, the team added Josey Jewell, who spent the first six seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos, to a three-year, $18.75 million contract with a $7 million signing bonus and $10.125 million in guarantees.

Although Jewell is unlikely to ever be the cream of the crop, he’s a solid all-around linebacker and a consistent tackler when he can stay healthy.

