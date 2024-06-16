Highlights Jake Elliott & Justin Tucker top the list of the NFL's highest-paid kickers, with each earning $6 million annually.

When constructing an NFL team, special teams often take a backseat. While positions like quarterback, wide receiver, and offensive tackle regularly see players making tens of millions of dollars annually, teams are forced to compromise elsewhere.

It isn’t just about skill or talent; there is also a vital component of value. Teams may opt for a less qualified player if they can free up a few million in cap space, allowing for flashier moves in free agency.

Still, like all positions, kickers have a pay scale. Here are the 10 highest-paid kickers in the NFL today, based on the average annual value of their most recent contracts.

1 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles: $6 million AAV

Elliot has gained the Eagles’ trust

Philadelphia Eagles standout special teamer Jake Elliott tied Justin Tucker as the highest-paid kicker in the league in terms of AAV, signing a four-year, $24 million extension this offseason.

The contract will keep Elliott in Philly through the 2028 season and includes $9.7 million guaranteed and a $5.54 million signing bonus. At 29, Elliot has established himself as one of the best kickers in the game and has a penchant for delivering clutch kicks.

2 Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens: $6 million AAV

Tucker has been well compensated for his performance over the years

For years, the Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Tucker wasn’t only considered the league’s best kicker, but he was also the highest-paid player at his position.

Like Elliott just did with the Eagles, Tucker signed a four-year, $24 million extension with Baltimore in 2022 with $14 million guaranteed at the time of the signing and $17.5 million in total guarantees.

Tucker’s latest deal runs through the 2027 campaign and will keep him under contract through his age-38 season.

3 Matt Gay, Indianapolis Colts: approximately $5.63 million AAV

Gay’s latest deal will see him hit free agency in 2027

After winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, Matt Gay signed with the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 offseason for $22.5 million over four years. The deal included an $8 million signing bonus and $13 million guaranteed.

Despite posting his lowest field-goal percentage since his rookie year last season, connecting on just 80.5% of his field goals, Gay is expected to continue being the Colts' kicker for the foreseeable future, with his contract running through the 2026 season.

4 Graham Gano, New York Giants: $5.5 million AAV

Gano has begun to show his age

Veteran kicker Graham Gano inked a three-year, $16.5 million extension with the New York Giants in 2023, which runs through the 2026 season and could possibly mark the end of his career. With around $11.335 million guaranteed, the Giants showed a lot of trust in Gano to continue producing as he approaches the age of 40.

Things have gotten off to a rocky start, though, as Gano only played in eight games last season and made a career-low 64.7% of his field goals. The small sample size could be misleading, but the contract has the potential to be a disastrous one with a repeat performance in 2024.

5 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans: $5.3 million AAV

Fairbairn has found his stride in Houston

In many ways, Ka’imi Fairbairn of the Houston Texans had the best season of his career in 2023, as he hit 27 of his 28 attempted field goals and missed a total of two kicks the entire season.

This performance couldn’t have come at a better time for the pending free agent, who signed a three-year, $15.9 million deal to stay in Houston. Fairbairn’s latest deal comes with a $4.3 million signing bonus and $11.06 million guaranteed.

6 Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks: $5.275 million AAV

Myers received lots of field time in 2023

After stints early in his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets, Jason Myers has found a long-term home with the Seattle Seahawks.

Myers made the second of his Pro Bowl career in 2022 and used that leverage to sign a four-year, $21 million extension with Seattle in 2023 with a $7.5 million signing bonus and $12.3 million guaranteed.

The Seahawks got their money’s worth out of Myers in 2023, having him attempt a league-high 42 field goals.

7 Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills: $5.1 million AAV

Bass has left some Buffalo fans wanting more

Tyler Bass' missed field goal in the waning moments of the Buffalo Bills' loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round left a sour taste in fans’ mouths. But one play doesn’t define a player.

Bass and Buffalo agreed to terms on a four-year, $20.4 million contract extension in April 2023. The deal included $9.41 million guaranteed and will keep him with the Bills through the 2027 season.

The 27-year-old has been a solid kicker, but he hasn’t been good enough to stop Buffalo from looking for an upgrade and exploring a potential out from the contract after next season.

8 Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers: $5 million AAV

Boswell has been mostly dependable in recent years

Chris Boswell has spent nine years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and doesn’t appear to be going anywhere in the near future, as he’s under contract through 2026. Pittsburgh signed Boswell to a four-year, $20 million extension in 2022 with an $8 million signing bonus.

Last season was close to being the best of Boswell's career. He finished the year having made 29 of his 31 field goals and missed just one extra point. For all the scoring issues the Steelers have faced in recent years, he hasn't been the problem.

9 Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons: $4.85 million AAV

Koo’s 2020 and 2021 play earned him a nice contract

Early in his NFL career, Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo was about as close to a lock as a team can get from the position. He was among the league’s most precise kickers and made over 93% of his field goals in his first two full seasons as a starter in Atlanta, making 94.9% in 2020 and 93.1% in 2021.

Koo’s prolific play earned him a five-year, $24.25 million extension in 2022 and included a $6.25 million signing bonus.

Unfortunately, Koo’s play has regressed a touch in the years since the deal, as he's made 86.5% of his attempts in each of the last two years. While he remains a serviceable kicker, he is no longer considered one of the best.

10 Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders: $4.6 million AAV

2023 snapped Carlson’s three-year streak of making 90% or more of his field goals.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson has two years remaining on the four-year, $18.4 million contract he signed late in the 2021 season.

Carlson was an All-Pro selection in the 2021 and 2022 seasons and made a respectable 86.7% of his field goals in 2023. He and punter A.J. Cole have formed one of the most effective specialist duos in the game today.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.