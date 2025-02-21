Summary Modern football has, somehow, made weekly, six-figure salaries something of a normality within the sport.

Though it may not be the first position that springs to mind at the mention of high-earners, there are several left-backs with eye-watering wages.

The top entrant on this list makes over £100,000 more per week than any other featured player.

Much has been said about the wages in modern football and particularly, just how eye-watering some of the numbers can be at the highest level of the game. Now, there are countless players earning six-figure, weekly salaries, so much so that they hardly seem staggering anymore, so common are the numbers.

Left-backs, however, are not necessarily the first bracket of football player that jumps to mind when considering the wages received in the current game. Perhaps through assumption, it is expected that the attack-based players, the ones who, on paper, contribute the most towards goals, would be paid the most.

While this is true to some extent, that is not to say that left-backs in modern football earn pennies in comparison to those of other positions, especially in leagues such as the Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga. So, which ten left-backs are currently the highest paid in world football?

Ranking Factors

Numbers for this list have been taken from Capology, which is entirely what the ranking of this article has been based on. For the players included, they must have spent most of their recent time as a left-back, hence why the likes of David Alaba, who has predominantly been a centre-back since the turn of the 2020s, are not featured.

Highest Paid Left-Backs in World Football Rank Name Club Weekly Wage 1. Lucas Hernandez PSG £308,413 2. Josko Gvardiol Man City £200,000 3. Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich £182,613 4. Marc Cucurella Chelsea £175,000 5. Ferland Mendy Real Madrid £169,140 6. Andy Robertson Liverpool £160,000 7. Luke Shaw Man United £150,000 8. Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal £150,000 9. Raphael Guerreiro Bayern Munich £128,125 10. David Raum RB Leipzig £120,918

10 David Raum

£120,918 per week

Comfortable playing in a number of positions, particularly on the left-hand side of the pitch, David Raum has spent the bulk of his career thus far at left-back, a career that began in 2016 with Greuther Furth. After five years with the club, Raum's form earned him a move to Hoffenheim, where he would spend just one campaign before joining RB Leipzig, where he remains today.

Having been a fixture in the Leipzig team since his arrival, Raum has worked his way to a contract that means he is one of the best-paid left-backs in Europe. According to Capology, the German international earns just over £120,000 per week.

9 Raphael Guerreiro

£128,125 per week

An attack-minded left-back, Raphael Guerreiro began his career in France, the country in which he was born. After a season with Caen, the defender moved to Lorient in 2013, where he would spend three further years as he developed as a player, leading to a transfer to the Bundesliga when he joined Borussia Dortmund for just under £10 million.

A Portuguese international from 2014, Guerreiro would spend seven years with Dortmund, playing either as a left-back or a midfielder. He helped the club win two DFB-Pokal trophies but was unable to win the German top flight, losing out on the last day of the 2022/23 season to Bayern Munich, who he would join ahead of the following campaign.

Still a Bayern player at the time of writing, Guerreiro is also one of world football’s best-paid left-backs, reportedly earning a weekly fee of just under £130,000 as part of the team now managed by Vincent Kompany.

8 Oleksandr Zinchenko

£150,000 per week

After spending a season of senior football in Russia, Oleksandr Zinchenko moved to England in 2016 to join Manchester City. Other than a season-long loan at PSV during his first season as a Sky Blue, he has remained in England ever since.

Comfortable playing in midfield alongside his natural left-back position, Zinchenko racked up over 100 appearances for Man City in all competitions across six years, winning four EFL Cups, four Premier Leagues and an FA Cup while, in the 2020/21 season, finishing as a runner-up in the Champions League.

A £30 million move to Arsenal came for Zinchenko in 2022, with the North London side able to offer the Ukrainian more minutes than he was receiving at City. Zinchenko’s move came with a bumper contract, as the 28-year-old reportedly takes home about £150,000 per week at the Emirates.

7 Luke Shaw

£150,000 per week

Now in his 11th year as a Manchester United player, there are many questions surrounding Luke Shaw and the career he has had up to this point, particularly due to the injury problems he has faced. When fit, Shaw is an exceptional full-back and often first choice for club and country, but his fitness is consistently a point to be acknowledged.

As was reported by the BBC at the end of 2024, Shaw has missed upwards of four and a half years of football due to injury problems, stemming particularly from the double leg break he suffered in 2015. Still only 29 years old, it is a figure that is as unfathomable as it is unfortunate.

The Southampton youth academy graduate is on a contract that reflects his ability when fully fit, earning around £150,000 per week. It is a number, though, that Man United will surely be weighing up, particularly when other budget cuts made by INEOS are considered.

6 Andy Robertson

£160,000 per week

Since joining Liverpool from Hull City in 2017, Andy Robertson has developed into one of the best left-backs in the world. He was a lynchpin of the Jurgen Klopp system that saw Liverpool return to a position of contending for, and winning, major honours. Having signed for just £8 million, Robertson is one of the greatest Premier League bargains of the century.

The Scotland international has, understandably, kept his starting place in the team under new manager Arne Slot, the Dutchman having enjoyed a storming debut season in England, with Liverpool contending for trophies both domestically and on the continent.

Robertson, who is now in his early 30s, feasibly has some more time at the top level yet. The left-back is reportedly taking home £160,000 per week on his current contract which, when compared to surrounding wages, seems a fair price for a Premier League and Champions League winner.

5 Ferland Mendy

£169,140 per week