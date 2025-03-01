Summary Eye-watering salaries are a fairly common aspect of football in the modern era.

More often than not, the top stars are on high, six-figure weekly salaries.

With entrants ranging between £300,000 and £400,000, three entrants play in the Saudi Pro League.

Much has been said of the changes seen within football over the years. Some have been integral to how the game is played, such as the elimination of goalkeepers being able to pick up the ball from a pass. Particularly in the last decade or so, many changes to the game have been themed around the inclusion of technology, such as the Video Assistant Referee.

It could be argued indefinitely whether these changes are for better or worse, but simply, it will not change their inclusion in the modern game. Something else that has drastically changed in recent decades are player wages, with six-figure weekly salaries amongst the elite bracket of competitors a norm now, rather than a shock.

In the past few seasons, the Saudi Pro League have made a push to improve the calibre of their league and in doing so, have dished out some contracts for which the term “lucrative” would be an understatement. That is not to say, however, that they are the only league in world football that now offer staggering salaries. So, which 10 midfielders in world football are currently the highest-paid?

10 Highest-Paid Midfielders in World Football (2025) Rank Name Club Weekly Wage 1. Kevin de Bruyne Man City £400,000 2. N'Golo Kante Al Ittihad £398,599 3. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Al Hilal £398,599 4. Marcelo Brozovic Al Nassr £385,844 5. Casemiro Man United £350,000 6. Jude Bellingham Real Madrid £332,112 7. Frenkie de Jong Barcelona £302,935 8. Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich £300,862 9. Bruno Fernandes Man United £300,000 10. Bernardo Silva Man City £300,000

10 Bernardo Silva

£300,000 per week

Since moving to Manchester City from Monaco in 2017, Bernardo Silva has been a crucial player in Pep Guardiola’s system, a crucial figure in all of the honours he has won as part of the team. Silva was, most impressively, a key cog in the team that won a continental treble in the 2022/23 season, with City becoming just the second English side to achieve such a feat.

Particularly throughout the 2021/22 campaign, Silva, who had previously been a right winger, was converted into something of a utility player by Guardiola, one who would be deployed on the flank, at left-back or, most frequently, in central midfield. A diminutive player, Silva’s natural creativity benefited him in the middle of the pitch.

In 2023, Silva signed a contract extension to keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2026. The extension saw Silva given a bumper wage, with the Portuguese international now one of the highest-paid midfielders in the world on a weekly salary of £300,000.

9 Bruno Fernandes

£300,000 per week

After three years with Sporting Lisbon, Bruno Fernandes, who had previously played for Novara, Udinese and Sampdoria, signed for Manchester United in the 2020 winter window for just under £50 million. Since then, the Portuguese international has played in over 200 games for the Red Devils, rising to the rank of club captain.

A natural attacking midfielder, Fernandes has found himself deployed in his natural role or deeper by Man United, often utilising his passing range and creativity to the best of his ability. Comfortable ranging from box to box, Fernandes has been a consistent source of good form for the club, a rarity in recent years as they have struggled for success.

In 2024, amidst rumours of a potential move to Saudi Arabia, Fernandes extended his contract at Old Trafford, signing on until 2027 on a deal that gave him a wage of £300,000 per week.

8 Jamal Musiala

£300,862 per week

After spending most of his formative years in England, particularly with Chelsea’s academy, Jamal Musiala moved back to Germany, where he was born, in 2019, joining the youth set-up of Bayern Munich. The following year, he made his debut for the senior side and since then has never looked back.

It is easy to forget that Musiala is just 22 years old given how much he has done and accomplished in the past five years. Known as “Bambi,” Musiala is renowned for his dribbling ability. This, combined with his passing range, eye for goal and general technical skill have seen him long be considered one of the best young players in the world.

Much was said about Musiala’s contract situation across the 2024/25 campaign, though doubts surrounding his future were put to bed when he signed a five-year extension in early February of that season. His new wage, of just over £300,000 per week, now sees him rank as one of the Bundesliga’s highest-paid players.

7 Frenkie de Jong

£302,925 per week

In 2016, while still a teenager, Frenkie de Jong moved from Willem II to Ajax, where he would spend the first three years of his career. Across his last season in Amsterdam, de Jong’s reputation around the globe grew, with the Dutchman considered one of the best prospects in Europe after helping Ajax win a domestic double and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

In 2019, for around £70 million, Barcelona acquired the Dutch midfielder’s services and he remains with the club at the time of writing. In his stint with the Catalan giants, de Jong has faced struggles with injuries, but has still made well over 200 appearances for the club in his time there.

Still just 27 years of age, de Jong’s immediate future is hard to predict and it is unclear how long he will remain at Barcelona. For as long as he does, however, he will be one of the world’s best-paid midfielders, taking home a weekly wage of £302,925.

6 Jude Bellingham

£332,112 per week