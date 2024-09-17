Key Takeaways NBA coaches play a pivotal role in a team's success, evident in the large salaries they command.

Top earners are Steve Kerr at $17.5M, Gregg Popovich at $16M, and Erik Spoelstra at $15M.

Coaches like Tyronn Lue, Mike Budenholzer, and Doc Rivers have also secured lucrative deals.

Not even the greatest NBA roster ever assembled could guarantee success without the right coach to lead it.

Pat Riley was the mastermind behind the Showtime Lakers in the 1980s, guiding the Purple and Gold to five NBA titles. Phil Jackson turned Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls into six-time champions, then led Kobe Bryant and the L.A. Lakers to five more titles. Steve Kerr took over a Golden State Warriors team full of future superstars and turned it into four championships.

It's no wonder that the modern NBA head coach is valued so greatly, and is compensated better than any other coach in professional sports.

With that being said, let's take a look at the highest paid coaches in the NBA right now.

Highest Paid NBA Head Coaches Steve Kerr Golden State Warriors $17.5M Gregg Popovich San Antonio Spurs $16M Erik Spoelstra Miami Heat $15M Tyronn Lue Los Angeles Clippers $14M Mike Budenholzer Phoenix Suns $10M Doc Rivers Milwaukee Bucks $10M Nick Nurse Philadelphia 76ers $9M Mike Brown Sacramento Kings $8.5M Tom Thibodeau New York Knicks $8M JJ Redick Los Angeles Lakers $8M Jason Kidd Dallas Mavericks $8M Quin Snyder Atlanta Hawks $8M Michael Malone Denver Nuggets $8M

1 Steve Kerr – $17.5 million

Contract: 2 years, $35 million

Kerr is the highest paid head coach in the NBA, which will come as no surprise to basketball junkies who have watched the Warriors dominate the league for the better part of the last decade.

The 58-year-old has guided Golden State to four NBA championships since taking the reins in 2014, getting the best out of superstars like Stephen Curry , Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to create a modern dynasty.

Steve Kerr - NBA Coaching Career Record 519-274 Win % .654 Playoff Record 99-41 Championships 4 (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022)

Kerr signed a two-year extension with the Warriors in February 2024, and it's safe to say he'll have his job in the Bay Area for as long as he wants.

2 Gregg Popovich – $16 million

Contract: 5 years, $80 million

Gregg Popovich has more than earned his place on the list of great NBA bench bosses, and with that legacy comes a nice, big contract.

Popovich has been at the helm of the San Antonio Spurs since 1996, by far the longest tenured active head coach in the NBA . The 75-year-old has overseen the greatest era in franchise history, leading a talented crop of stars like Tim Duncan and Tony Parker to five NBA titles, spanning from 1999 to 2014.

Gregg Popovich - NBA Coaching Career Record 1,388-821 Win % .628 Playoff Record 170-114 Championships 5 (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014)

The Spurs have struggled in recent years, falling to make the NBA Playoffs for the last five consecutive seasons. But there is hope that the franchise will soon turn things around, thanks in large part to the generational talent of big man Victor Wembanyama , who the Spurs selected first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft.

3 Erik Spoelstra – $15 million

Contract: 8 years, $120 million

Erik Spoelstra is widely regarded as one of the smartest coaches currently in the NBA, and the track record he's produced over his 16 seasons in charge of the Miami Heat easily backs up that reputation.

Coach Spo has coached some of the modern game's biggest superstars, like LeBron James , Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler , and has led the Heat to six Finals appearances, emerging victorious on two occasions.

Erik Spoelstra - NBA Coaching Career Record 750-527 Win % .587 Playoff Record 110-79 Championships 2 (2012, 2013)

Spoelstra has been known to take underdog squads on deep playoff runs, highlighted by unlikely trips to the Finals in 2020 and 2023. While Miami may be going through a bit of a facelift, you'd be a fool to ever count out a team coached by Spoelstra.

4 Tyronn Lue – $14 million

Contract: 5 years, $70 million

Tyronn Lue is one of the most respected coaches by players in today's NBA, and has found success as a bench boss after arriving on the scene out of nowhere in 2016.

Lue was hired as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 after LeBron and the Cavs lost to the Warriors in the 2015 NBA Finals. The 47-year-old led Cleveland back to the Finals, this time beating Golden State to claim the franchise's first ever NBA championship.

Tyronn Lue - NBA Coaching Career Record 312-217 Win % .590 Playoff Record 54-37 Championships 1 (2016)

Lue has been the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers since the 2020-21 season, having the likes of Kawhi Leonard , Paul George and James Harden under his tutelage, but he has yet to replicate the success he had in Cleveland.

5 Mike Budenholzer – $10 million

Contract: 5 years, $50 million

After a disappointing first round exit in the 2024 playoffs , the star-studded Phoenix Suns decided to part ways with head coach Frank Vogel , and hired Mike Budenholzer to replace him.

Budenholzer is now the head coach for a third different team, after making a name for himself with the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks , where he won a championship in 2022.

Mike Budenholzer - NBA Coaching Career Record 484-317 Win % .604 Playoff Record 56-48 Championships 1 (2022)

The 55-year-old is now responsible for one the most talented squads in the NBA, led by a Big 3 of Kevin Durant , Devin Booker and Bradley Beal . Despite the richness of talent on the roster, Budenholzer will have to navigate the difficulties that a top-heavy roster could present , while trying to bring the Suns their first title.

6 Doc Rivers – $10 million

Contract: 4 years, $40 million

Doc Rivers made his return to coaching when he was called upon by the Milwaukee Bucks midway through the 2023-24 season, after the Bucks parted ways with rookie head coach Adrian Griffin despite a solid start to the campaign.

Rivers is now on his fifth head coaching job in the NBA, having stints with the Orlando Magic , Boston Celtics , Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers . The 62-year-old has coached some of the game's biggest names, and led the Celtics to the 2008 NBA title, snapping the franchise's 22-year championship draught.

Doc Rivers - NBA Coaching Career Record 1,114-782 Win % .588 Playoff Record 113-108 Championships 1 (2008)

Despite his success in the NBA, Rivers might be best known for his memorable playoff collapses , having coached his teams to comfortable series leads before allowing dramatic comebacks.