Key Takeaways Despite taking a massive paycut, Aaron Rodgers is still set to bring home $47.2 million in total earnings this year.

Travis Kelce's off-the-field endeavors allow him to make a staggering $52 million in endorsemnts in 2024.

Dak Prescott's record-setting extension makes him the highest paid player in total earnings this year.

Business is booming for those that are associated with the NFL , as the league and its television partners continue to generate more revenue on an annual basis. This resulted in the league salary cap being raised to $255.4 million in 2024. This increase of $30.6 million from the previous season set a record for the largest cap increase in league history.

The increased cap availability in turn creates an inflated market, which is why we have witnessed multiple players "reset the market" for their respected positions' current value. This process has taken place in the NFL for a very long time, and has shown zero signs of slowing down anytime soon. League popularity is at an all-time high, which creates more off-the-field opportunities for players to make money through endorsements.

Organizations often structure contracts in the form of huge signing bonuses, which increase certain player's on-field earnings dramatically compared to their average annual value. It is important to note that this list is not solely based on each player's average annual value on their current contracts. It also includes revenue earned from signing bonuses and off-field earnings.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the 10 highest players ahead of the 2024 season.

10 Aaron Rodgers - New York Jets

Total Earnings: $47.2 million

Aaron Rodgers is often viewed by the media as quirky and even self-absorbed at times after instances such as when he missed training camp for a trip to Egypt. However, he selflessly restructured his contract with the New York Jets , which resulted in a $35 million pay cut over the next two years that most players would not even consider taking.

Nonetheless, the 40-year-old signal caller is set to make $38.2 million on the field for the Jets this season, as well as another $9 million off the field through endorsements such as ZenWtr and Amberjack dress shoes.

Despite the loss, Rodgers looked like his old self during Week 1, showing off his generational arm talent and ball placement ability. Rodgers will look to lead the Jets to a postseason appearance for the first time since 2010.

9 Russell Wilson - Pittsburgh Steelers

Total Earnings: $49 million

Despite not playing for their team, Russell Wilson is getting away with highway robbery by earning $37.79 million from the Denver Broncos this season. Denver is being forced to pay Wilson the remaining guaranteed money on his original five-year, $245 million deal, even though they cut ties with him this offseason.

Wilson then signed for the veteran minimum, 1-year, $1.2 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers , and was set to be the starter in Week 1 before being ruled out with a calf injury. He will earn a combined $39 million from the Broncos and Steelers this season, plus an additional $10 million in endorsements. Bringing his total earnings in 2024 to $49 million.

8 Travis Kelce - Kansas City Chiefs

Total Earnings: $52 million

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce lands at the number seven spot on this list and is the only non-quarterback in the top 10. The bulk of his pay this year will come from his off-the-field earnings of $35 million, more than any active player in the league.

He recently partnered with SHOC energy drinks, General Mills, and a larger role with Pepsi to increase his off-the-field earnings. The three-time Super Bowl champion recently signed a 2-year, $34.3 million extension with the team, once again making him the league's highest-paid tight end. His playing salary and massive earnings off the gridiron provide him with a large payday of $52 million in 2024.

The 34-year-old stalwart is getting up there in age but has solidified himself as a first-ballot Hall of Famer and arguably the best to ever play the position. It's safe to say that Kelce's off-the-field income will continue to pour in after his career is all said and done.

7 Kirk Cousins - Atlanta Falcons

Total Earnings: $65 million

Kirk Cousins bet on himself last season by playing on the last year of his contract with the Minnesota Vikings . The gamble paid off for him, as it has multiple times before, leading him to sign a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat : If Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins plays out all four years of his current contract, he would total over $400 million in career earnings.

Cousins has made a ton of money throughout his playing career, and rightfully so. He has consistently bet on himself and reaped the benefits by signing multiple massive contracts during free agency.

Cousins looked rusty during his Week 1 showing, but that is to be expected after coming off of a torn achilles. Cousins will look to hold off his eventual replacement, Michael Penix Jr. , and lead Atlanta to the postseason in 2024.

6 Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers

Total Earnings: $66.6 million

Justin Herbert signed a massive 5-year, $262.5 million extension prior to the 2023 season that includes a $50.6 million bonus for this upcoming year. That plus his off-the-field income bring his total amount of earnings for the star signal caller to $66.6 million for 2024. A few of his notable endorsements include commercial appearances for SoFi, TCL, and Dr. Squatch soap.

Herbert is a bonafide top five quarterback who has produced with the best of them despite playing under Brandon Staley for three seasons. Now that Jim Harbaugh is in town, he has a chance to help establish a winning culture under a coach who has won at every stop in his career.

Despite not lighting up the stat sheet as he has done in the past, the cultural change was on full display for the Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 1 win, as the Harbaugh-Herbert era is officially underway for the Bolts.

5 Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals

Total Earnings: $69.7 million

Herbert wasn't the only signal caller to cash in during the 2023 offseason. As Joe Burrow signed a five-year, $275 million extension with the Cincinnati Bengals that includes a $55 million bonus that is being paid to him in 2024. His money earned from off-the-field endeavors brings his total earnings slightly above Herbert's at $69.7 million.

Joe Burrow's Injury History Year Injury Time Missed 2020 ACL/MCL Tear Rest of Season (6 games) 2021 Dislocated Pinkie None 2022 MCL Sprain None 2023 Calf Strain None 2023 Wrist Ligament Tear Rest of Season (7 games)

Burrow has dealt with a plethora of injuries thus far in his career, and has raised concerns regarding his long-term durability. Nonetheless, he is a top five quarterback in the league when healthy. And also the only quarterback not named Tom Brady to take down Mahomes in a playoff game.

4 Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers

Total Earnings: $80.5 million

Jordan Love's season got off to a rough start after suffering a sprained MCL during the Week 1 loss, and inevitably ruling him out for at least a few weeks. Nonetheless, his performance last season was enough in Brian Gutekunst's eyes to hand him a four-year, $220 million extension this offseason.

The 25-year-old gunslinger is set to make the majority of his money this year from a large signing bonus but only $1.5 million off-the-field. This brings his total to $80.5 million in 2024, which is a dramatic increase compared to Burrow.

3 Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs

Total Earnings: $81 million

Many view Patrick Mahomes as widely underpaid, considering that his current contract only pays him $45 million dollars in average annual value. Don't let that number fool you, as the back-to-back Super Bowl MVP is estimated to bring home $25 million this year off-the-field.

Mahomes' All-Time Ranks Through a QB's First Seven Seasons Category Stat Rank Games 96 T-33rd Passing Yards 28,424 2nd Passing TD's 219 2nd Interceptions 63 T-2nd Completion % 66.5% T-4th Passer Rating 103.5 2nd Total Wins 74 2nd

Mahomes has established himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time thus far in his career with the Kansas City Chiefs . His greatness offers him plenty of endorsement opportunities, and allows him to be more comfortable with taking less money in order to sustain a championship-level squad in Kansas City.

2 Jared Goff - Detroit Lions

Total Earnings: $85.6 million

Jared Goff has one of the better stories out of the players on this list. The former number one overall pick had his former coach, Sean McVay , practically give up on him and traded him away to the Detroit Lions in exchange for a better quarterback.

How did Goff respond? By leading his squad to their first NFC championship appearance in 31 years, and earning himself a four-year, $212 million extension in the process.

Goff's massive extension is structured to pay him $80 million this season plus an additional $5 million off-the-field, ranking him second on the list.

1 Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys

Total earnings: $96.3 million

The most recent addition to the list is also the highest paid player on it by a wide margin. Dak Prescott became the highest paid player in league history just hours before kickoff during the early slate of Week 1 Sunday games. He signed a four-year, $240 million deal, after putting the organization in a sticky situation due to his no tag or trade clause.

Being the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys comes with high expectations, but also reaps great rewards off-the-field, as Prescott is estimated to make $10 million in endorsements. Prescott reset the quarterback market for the second time in his career, and will now look to lead Dallas to their first conference title game appearance since 1996.

