Like the rest of the offensive line, the price of a quality offensive guard in the NFL has risen substantially in recent years and has even broken the $20 million annual barrier.

The league as a whole may not view these players the same as offensive tackles, but the advantages of an elite guard and, just as importantly, the disadvantages of a subpar one are enough to entice teams to either sign guards in free agency or extend those who are already on the roster.

Here are the 10 highest-paid offensive guards in the NFL for the 2024 season based on the average annual value (AAV) of their latest contracts, which is actually a list of 11, as three are tied in the final slot.

1 Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles: $21 million AAV

Dickerson made history this offseason

After making consecutive Pro Bowls in 2022 and 2023, Landon Dickerson came to terms on a four-year extension with the Philadelphia Eagles worth $84 million with $50 million in total guarantees, the richest deal for an offensive guard in NFL history.

The backloaded contract has the 2021 second-round pick carrying a modest gap hit of around $6.7 million in 2025 before climbing to over $37 million by the 2028 season.

The Eagles' offensive line has already undergone a major change, losing Jason Kelce to retirement, and Lane Johnson is seemingly getting close to hanging his cleats up as well. Keeping young pieces like Dickerson around is crucial for Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Philadelphia offense.

2 Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons: $20.5 million AAV

Lindstrom is one of the league’s best guards

Early in the 2023 offseason, Chris Lindstrom signed a five-year, $102.5 million extension with the Atlanta Falcons, making him the NFL’s highest-paid guard at the time.

The deal featured $48.2 million in guarantees, $27.5 million of which came from the signing bonus. Lindstrom is under contract through the 2028 season, making the two-time Second-Team All-Pro an unrestricted free agent in 2029, when he will be 32.

3 Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts: $20 million AAV

Nelson’s performance has taken a step back of late

Quenton Nelson signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 after earning an All-Pro selection in each of his first four seasons.

Nelson was widely regarded as the best interior lineman in the league at the time and his contract reflects that, giving him $60 million guaranteed and a $31 million signing bonus. While the six-time Pro Bowler has continued to be an effective lineman, his play has regressed a touch in recent years, calling his contract into question.

4 Robert Hunt, Carolina Panthers: $20 million AAV

Hunt was a big-time signing for the Panthers

Robert Hunt tied Nelson as the third-highest-paid guard this offseason, signing a five-year, $100 million contract with the Carolina Panthers. Carolina is clearly looking to rebuild the offense and wants to provide Bryce Young with adequate protection and weaponry.

Hunt’s $63 million in guarantees is a lot for someone who has yet to make a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team, but as he'll only be 28 during the 2024 campaign, the former Miami Dolphin is young enough to eventually become that type of player.

5 Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys: $18.425 million AAV

Martin’s legendary career is likely winding down

Zack Martin signed a two-year, fully-guaranteed restructured contract with the Dallas Cowboys worth $36.85 million in 2023 that will run through the 2025 season. He will turn 34 this season and is approaching the end of his illustrious career, one that includes nine trips to the Pro Bowl and nine All-Pro selections.

Martin is currently playing at a high enough level that retirement may not be at the forefront of his mind, but it’s hard to imagine anyone dishing out a big contract for him when he enters free agency in 2026.

6 Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay Packers: $17 million AAV

Jenkins has returned to being a high-quality guard

Green Bay Packers guard Elgton Jenkins has slowly nursed his way back to full health after suffering a torn ACL in 2021. Despite the injury, he signed a four-year, $68 million extension with the team in 2022 with a $24 million signing bonus. That $24 million, however, was the only guaranteed money included in the deal.

Jenkins has played both guard and tackle in the NFL but seems to be best suited for the inside. However, his play over the years posits that he’ll be a valuable contributor regardless of his position designation.

7 Jonah Jackson, Los Angeles Rams: $17 million AAV

Jackson signed with the Rams this offseason

Former Detroit Lions Pro Bowler Jonah Jackson left the NFC North this offseason and headed west to sign with the Los Angeles Rams, where he'll once again protect Matthew Stafford, as he did as a rookie in 2020.

Jackson’s deal of three years at $51 million makes him one of the highest-paid guards and could see him hit free agency again as soon as 2026.

The $34 million in guaranteed money comes almost entirely from the first two years of the contract, giving the Rams the flexibility to cut him with minimal financial consequences following the 2025 season.

8 Brandon Scherff, Jacksonville Jaguars: $16.5 million AAV

Scherff has struggled in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Brandon Scherff after his highly successful tenure with the Washington Commanders, with whom he made five Pro Bowls in seven years. The Jaguars were clearly intrigued by the idea of an accomplished veteran lineman protecting Trevor Lawrence and signed him to a three-year, $49.5 million contract with $30 million guaranteed in 2022.

Thus far, the results haven’t been great, with Scherff posting the two lowest PFF grades of his career. He is entering the final year of his contract and will likely find a new home next offseason.

9 Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs: $16 million AAV

Thuney has been a great acquisition for the Chiefs

Joe Thuney was part of the Kansas City Chiefs’ plan to fortify the offensive line in the 2021 offseason, and they were serious about it, signing him to a five-year, $80 million deal.

Thuney is considered one of the best pass-protecting guards in the game today and has earned a trip to the Pro Bowl and an All-Pro selection each of the last two years. The North Carolina State product’s age may make an extension past the 2025 season unlikely, but he’s been such a good fit for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense that it is at least worth considering.

10 Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns: $16 million AAV

Bitonio brings leadership and skill to Cleveland

The longest-tenured member of the Cleveland Browns roster, Joel Bitonio has been through it all. From an 0-16 season to winning the franchise’s first playoff game in nearly 20 years, few understand the peaks and valleys of life in the NFL like he does.

However, Bitonio brings a lot more to the table than experience, and his status as an elite guard earned him a three-year, $48 million extension in 2021 that runs through the 2025 season.

11 Kevin Dotson, Los Angeles Rams: $16 million AAV

Dotson’s 2023 breakout resulted in a new contract

Kevin Dotson had a career breakthrough with the LA Rams last season and signed a three-year deal with the team this offseason for $48 million with $15.5 million guaranteed.

Dotson’s pass blocking was still hit or miss for much of the season, but his run blocking went from a liability to his selling point. Los Angeles certainly accounted for the unknowns, with almost all the guaranteed money coming in the 2024 season.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.