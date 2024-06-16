Highlights Offensive tackle is considered the most important position on the offensive line, making it the highest-paid.

Penei Sewell earned a record-breaking deal with the Detroit Lions that will pay him an average of $28 million per year.

Laremy Tunsil inked a three-year/$75 million extension with the Houston Texans not long before they drafted C.J. Stroud.

The game of football will always be won in the trenches, making offensive line play essential for sustained success in the NFL.

While all five spots are important, it’s hard to overlook the significance of tackle in particular. Whereas guards and centers often have double teams and can pass off defenders to their teammates, tackles can be left on an island, taking on the league’s most potent edge rushers one-on-one.

One misstep can result in a sack or tackle for loss. The expectations of offensive tackles are demanding, which is why teams place such a premium on quality tackle play. Here's a look at the 10 highest-paid offensive tackles for the 2024 season.

1 Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions: $28 million AAV

Sewell became the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history this offseason

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Penei Sewell’s record-breaking extension with the Detroit Lions this offseason was well deserved. In his three years in the league, the Oregon product is already a two-time Pro Bowler and has been nothing short of spectacular, which is why he earned First-Team All-Pro honors this past season.

His four-year, $112 million deal included a $15 million signing bonus and $85 million in guarantees and runs through the 2029 season. Still only 23 years old, the American Samoa native has plenty of high-level football left, making Detroit’s decision to lock him up for the long haul an intelligent one.

2 Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans: $25 million AAV

Tunsil’s pass protection has made him incredibly valuable to Houston

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans gave up two first-round picks, a second-round pick, and multiple players as part of a trade with the Miami Dolphins that brought them tackle Laremy Tunsil just ahead of the 2019 season.

Although that transaction was seen as one of Bill O’Brien’s greatest blunders, Tunsil has proven to be a great pass blocker, earning Pro Bowl selections in four of the last five seasons.

Last offseason, the Ole Miss alum signed a three-year, $75 million contract extension, with $60 million guaranteed, keeping him in Houston through the 2026 season, which is nothing but good news for C.J. Stroud.

3 Andrew Thomas, New York Giants: $23.5 million AAV

Thomas has still yet to hit his ceiling

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

After being named a Second-Team All-Pro in 2022, Andrew Thomas inked a five-year extension with the New York Giants worth $117.5 million. The contract is a relatively balanced one, with his cap hit staying between roughly $20 and $23 million during the five seasons.

Thomas has been a quality tackle over the years, but this deal was made under the assumption that he would continue to improve. The former Georgia Bulldog enters his fifth year in search of his first Pro Bowl.

4 Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers: $23.01 million AAV

Williams’ age hasn’t stopped him from dominating on the field

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After making a trade with the Washington Commanders to acquire Trent Williams in April 2020, the San Francisco 49ers gave him a massive extension totaling six years and $138.06 million in March 2021.

Outside the $30.1 million signing bonus, Williams has had to earn the bulk of his salary, with only $55.1 million being guaranteed. He's done that, of course, making the Pro Bowl every year he's been with the Niners and earning First-Team All-Pro honors the last three seasons.

Williams' deal will expire after the 2026 season, when he will be 37 years old. Despite being in what is likely the twilight of his professional career, the likely Hall of Famer is still performing up to his contract.

5 Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles: $22 million AAV

Mailata looks to be the future of Philadelphia’s offensive line

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Mailata and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms on a three-year, $66 million extension in April.

The former rugby player has been a mainstay on the Eagles' offensive line since he finally began his career two years after he was drafted in 2018 and appears to be improving by the year. The deal locks Mailata up for the foreseeable future, keeping him under contract through the 2028 season.

6 Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles: approximately $20.19 million AAV

Johnson is a veteran force on the Eagles’ line

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The second half of the Eagles’ tackle tandem, Lane Johnson, is one of the veteran leaders of the offense and an accomplished player on the field.

Johnson, who's now a five-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro selection, signed a four-year, $80.75 million extension last offseason, keeping Philadelphia’s offensive line intact. Now 34, he's begun to show his age a bit, but he brings enough in leadership and technique to contribute beyond his athletic prime.

7 Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills: 20.02 million AAV

Dawkins has been a reliable tackle for the Bills

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Dion Dawkins is a newcomer on this list, having recently signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Buffalo Bills this past March. The Temple product has started 106 games for Buffalo since the team selected him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft and has made the Pro Bowl each of the last three years.

Dawkins' latest deal included a modest signing bonus of $11 million and roughly $37.46 in guarantees. Protecting Josh Allen will be of the utmost vitality in the coming years, especially as he begins to age, and keeping Dawkins in Buffalo is critical to fulfilling that objective.

8 Jawaan Taylor, Kansas City Chiefs: $20 million AAV

Taylor will need to be more consistent to live up to his contract

After their Super Bowl 55 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs vowed to shore up the offensive line, and while it took some time in spots, they still kept that promise three years later.

Last offseason, they signed former Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Jawaan Taylor to a four-year deal worth $80 million, $60 million of that guaranteed. Although Taylor’s performance was up and down for much of the 2023 season, he’s talented enough to be much better for the remainder of his contract.

9 Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints: $19.2 million AAV

Ramczyk’s deal will be worth monitoring, given the Saints cap situation

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Ramczyk signed a five-year, $96 million deal with the New Orleans Saints in 2021 and has continued to be a bright spot on the offensive line.

There are, however, some long-term concerns with this deal, as the three-time All-Pro's cap hit is set to go from $12.86 million in 2024 to $29.65 million in 2025. The Saints will have to continue restructuring deals to stay under the cap, and Ramczyk may be included in that process.

10 Michael Onwenu, New England Patriots: $19 million AAV

Onwenu settled in at tackle in 2023

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Mike Onwenu has exemplified versatility in his run with the New England Patriots. The former Michigan Wolverine has tried his hand at both guard positions and right tackle in his first four years.

In 2023, he was primarily a tackle for the first time in his career, which likely played a significant role in the three-year, $57 million extension he was given this offseason, which included a $22.5 million signing bonus.

This type of money wouldn’t have been committed to Onwenu if the Patriots didn’t believe he could be a full-time tackle.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.