The Women's World Cup has reached the knockouts, after a group stage full of incredible goals, dramatic moments and brilliant individual performances.

The tournament, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, has also seen a plethora of history-making moments take place.

At the ninth edition of the competition, Nouhaila Benzina became the first player to wear a hijab, while South Korea’s Casey Phair became the youngest player in men’s or women’s World Cup history.

Teams such as Nigeria, Jamaica and South Africa qualified for the knockouts from the group stage against all the odds, with all three sides currently in battle with their respective governing bodies, fighting for equal pay, adequate resources and basic support.

On the flip side, according to new figures published by Forbes, a number of Women's World Cup players have reportedly earned more than $1 million (£778,665) over the past 12 months.

This includes both on-field earnings and off-field earnings, with the latter including endorsements, appearances, licensing, memorabilia and other business activities.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the highest-earning players at the Women's World Cup.

15 USA's Alyssa Naeher, $1.1 million

Staunch between the sticks since 2016, Alyssa Naeher has been a cornerstone of the US women’s national team after taking over from veteran goalkeeper Hope Solo.

During her nine-year tenure with the USWNT, the 35-year-old has two Women’s World Cup titles, an Olympic bronze medal, and a CONCACAF Goalkeeper of the Year award under her belt.

Playing for her nation, her NWSL club Chicago Red Stars, and any brand deals she picks up along the way, has earned Naeher a reported $1.1 million (£856,400).

14 USA's Kelley O’Hara, $1.2 million

Two-time USWNT World Cup champion, Olympic gold medalist and Gotham FC wingback Kelley O’Hara has apparently earned a tidy $1.2 million (£934,200) over the past 12 months.

Having made her senior debut for her nation in 2010, O’Hara has represented her country 158 times and has made 118 appearances in the NWSL alone.

Across social media, the 34-year-old has also earned cash by participating in paid partnerships with companies such as Visa, Under Armour and Modern Fertility.

13 Australia's Sam Kerr, $1.2 million

The sensational Sam Kerr is one of the few Women’s Super League players to make the top 15 highest-paid list.

The 29-year-old makes her money by captaining the Matildas, playing the role of Chelsea’s star striker, and being a Nike athlete.

With 120 appearances for Australia and 63 league goals for her club, Kerr has earned an estimated $1.2 million (£934,200) for her work both on and off the football pitch over the past year.

12 England's Chloe Kelly, $1.2 million

Chloe Kelly is known as the woman responsible for sealing England’s 2-1 victory over Germany in the EURO 2022 final.

Since last summer, the Manchester City winger has been propelled to a new level of fame.

She’s scooped up a brand deal with Calvin Klein, been on the cover of Time Out magazine, and netted six goals for her club last season.

With 27 England caps, 106 Women’s Super League appearances, and 569,000 Instagram followers, Chloe Kelly took home a reported $1.2 million (£934,200) this year.

11 Norway's Ada Hegerberg, $1.2 million

Norway and Olympique Lyonnais star Ada Hegerberg is appearing at her second Women’s World Cup.

The 28-year-old is a former Ballon d’Or Féminin winner, a six-time Women’s Champions League titleholder, and joins O’Hara, Kerr and Kelly in earning a reported $1.2 million (£934,200).

Off the pitch, Hegerberg earns her money through partnering with various brands such as Nike.

10 USA's Sofia Huerta, $1.3 million

Sofia Huerta sneaks into the top ten of the most-paid professional players list with reported earnings of $1.3 million (£1,011,000).

In 2017, the OL Reign right-back switched allegiance from Mexico to the USWNT, and has since made 31 appearances for her nation.

Huerta made her Women’s World Cup debut earlier this summer.

9 USA's Rose Lavelle, $1.4 million

Women’s Super League fans will remember the hype of Manchester City signing Rose Lavelle in the summer of 2020.

The 28-year-old Ohio native made 16 appearances for the Sky Blues, and helped them earn the Women’s FA Cup before she headed back to the States for the 2021 NWSL season with OL Reign.

After 90 professional appearances for her nation, 24 goals and her second Women’s World Cup, Lavelle has earned approximately $1.4 million (£1,088,800) over the past year.

8 USA's Lindsey Horan, $1.5 million

The only current USWNT star to ply her trade outside the States, Lindsey Horan is co-captain of the team at this year’s Women's World Cup.

At 29 years old, Horan is a two-time league winner with Lyon, an Olympic bronze medalist, and was crowned the US Soccer Female Player of the Year in 2021.

As well as her on-field successes, the athlete is currently signed to Adidas, has 345,000 Instagram followers, and has worked with brands such as Cheribundi.

Due to her many revenue streams, Horan reportedly earned $1.5 million (£1,166,600) over the past 12 months.

7 USA's Sophia Smith, $2 million

At just 22 years old, Portland Thorns player Sophia Smith has racked in a reported $2 million (£1,555,200) over the past year.

The number one pick at the 2020 NWSL College Draft, Smith made her first appearance for the Thorns in September and earned her first senior USWNT cap two months later.

With 32 caps and 14 goals for Vlatko Andonovski’s team, the striker is appearing at her first Women’s World Cup this summer in New Zealand and Australia.

6 USA's Julie Ertz, $2 million

Midfielder Julie Ertz earned her first USWNT cap back in 2013 and has since made 120 appearances for her country.

Having played club football for the Chicago Red Stars for the majority of her career, the 31-year-old signed with Natalie Portman’s Angel City earlier this year after taking a career break.

Ertz is appearing at her third consecutive Women’s World Cup and reportedly earned $2 million (£1,555,200) over the past year for her dedication.

5 USA's Crystal Dunn, $2 million

Joining national teammates Smith and Ertz in earning an annual $2 million is 31-year-old Crystal Dunn.

The Portland Thorns wingback helped the USWNT to win the 2019 Women’s World Cup, and was part of the bronze medal-winning squad at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Off the field, Dunn boasts a strong 339,000 followers on Instagram, and works with brands such as Tostitos, Nike and various beauty brands.

4 USA's Trinity Rodman, $2.3 million

At 21 years old, Trinity Rodman is the youngest player to make the list.

Missing out on a podium position, Rodman apparently earns a whopping $2.3 million (£1,789,000) for playing with the USWNT and her club, Washington Spirit.

Chosen as the NWSL club’s first-draft pick, and second overall, Rodman scored within five minutes of making her professional debut in April 2021.

In February 2022, the forward made her national debut, scored her debut goal two months later, and earned herself a first Women’s World Cup call-up.

As well as her on-field prowess, Rodman has participated in paid deals with the likes of Fox Soccer, Red Bull and Adidas.

3 Spain's Alexia Putellas, $4 million

The only Spanish player to make it into the highest-paid World Cup player list is two-time Ballon d’Or winner, Alexia Putellas.

The 29-year-old’s annual earnings are a big jump up from Rodman’s $2.3 million, with Putellas bringing home an estimated $4 million (£3,110,900) this year.

A cornerstone of the Spanish side since 2012, the midfielder has represented her country more than 100 times and has netted 28 goals in the process.

Putellas is also a Barcelona Femení loyalist, having played with the team for more than ten years, and earning two Women’s Champions League titles in the process.

2 USA's Megan Rapinoe, $7 million

Megan Rapinoe’s earnings crown her as the second highest-paid player currently at the Women’s World Cup.

Reportedly bringing home a staggering $7 million (£5,445,160), Rapinoe is a legend of the women’s game and also a USWNT veteran.

Having played club football across the US, Australia and Europe, the 38-year-old winger currently stars for OL Reign. In total, she has made 102 appearances for the NWSL team.

In 2006, Rapinoe made her international debut in a friendly match against Taiwan and was called up to her first World Cup in 2011.

As a two-time tournament champion and Olympic gold medalist, the California native also earns her money through paid partnerships with Lego and Nike.

1 USA's Alex Morgan, $7.1 million

Pipping her USWNT teammate Rapinoe to the post is Alex Morgan, the highest-paid player at the Women’s World Cup this year.

Earning a reported $7.1 million (£5,523,445), the 34-year-old earns her money on the field with San Diego Wave and through brand deals with Nike, Calvin Klein and ULTRA drinks.

Since making her international debut in 2010, Morgan has helped the US claim two Women’s World Cup titles, as well as gold and bronze Olympic medals.