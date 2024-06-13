Highlights Mbappe's move to Real Madrid puts an end to a long saga, but he will take a significant pay cut from what he earned at PSG.

As a result, the Frenchman will not be in the top 10 highest-earners in Spain.

Players from Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona dominate the top earners list in La Liga.

Kylian Mbappe's arrival at Real Madrid next season will put an end to the multi-year saga that was the player's flirtatious relationship with the reigning European champions. It was expected that the French superstar would make a move after he announced his departure from PSG, with the move confirmed earlier this month.

In joining the Spanish giants, Mbappe will take a significant pay cut, having previously been the recipient of the most expensive contract in football history. Although his deal with Los Blancos is set to include a wide array of lucrative incentives and bonuses, his weekly salary won't put him in the top 10 highest-earning players in the whole of La Liga.

With Madrid and Barcelona players at the forefront of this list, there can be little surprise that the purse strings are having to be tightened somewhat, especially in the case of the Catalan outfit.

Top 20 Highest Paid La Liga Players Rank Player Club Salary (£) 1 Frenkie De Jong Barcelona £620,622 p/w 2 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona £448,172 p/w 3 David Alaba Real Madrid £372,373 p/w 4 Luka Modric Real Madrid £362,113 p/w =5 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid £344,735 p/w =5 Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid £344,735 p/w =5 Vinicius Jr Real Madrid £344,735 p/w 8 Ilkay Gundogan Barcelona £310,311 p/w 9 Federico Valverde Real Madrid £275,887 p/w 10 Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid £248,249 p/w 11 Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid £246,154 p/w =12 Eder Militao Real Madrid £241,298 p/w =12 Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid £241,298 p/w 14 Jules Kounde Barcelona £224,252 p/w 15 Alvaro Morata Atletico Madrid £224,086 p/w =16 Rodrygo Real Madrid £206,874 p/w =16 Raphinha Barcelona £206,874 p/w =16 Aurelien Tchouameni Real Madrid £206,874 p/w =16 Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid £206,874 p/w =16 Antoinne Griezmann Atletico Madrid £206,874 p/w

10 Thibaut Courtois

£248,249 p/w

The Belgian shot-stopper has managed to forge a remarkably successful career for himself. With two Champions League titles and multiple domestic honours, Thibaut Courtois has firmly established himself as one of the best goalkeepers to have played the game.

Pocketing nearly a quarter of a million pounds per week, the former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid man is ordinarily good value for money. However, a horrible ACL injury meant that he was on the sidelines for most of the 2023/24 campaign. He did return in time to keep a clean sheet in this year's Champions League final, reminding the world of what he is capable of when at his best.

9 Federico Valverde

275,887 p/w

In a team full of superstar midfielders, Federico Valverde has endeared himself to the Bernabeu faithful through his hard-working performances and his willingness to play anywhere asked of him. That's not to suggest he lacks talent. Far from it. However, he is forced to suffer playing on the right of midfield when he is clearly more suited to playing centrally.

The 25-year-old is well compensated for his sacrifices, mind. Walking away with close to £300k p/w must make the blow of being made to play out of position sting a little less. He might be one of the most underrated names in world football, but at least his club recognise his value.

8 Ilkay Gundogan

£310,311 p/w

It is well documented that Barcelona have struggled with their finances in recent years. Contracts like this one give a clear insight into why. Despite the fact that Ilkay Gundogan is still a top player, being one of the best in his position competing at the Euros, paying such a wage to a player who is 34 in October is not the smartest decision.

Perhaps the fact that the German was signed on a free transfer allowed him to ramp up his salary demands. Regardless, questions still have to be asked of deals like this each time Joan Laporta makes calls for a Super League.

7 Vinicius Jr

£344,735 p/w

The next three men on this list all tie for fifth place. In the case of Vinicius Jr, some might say his exploits mean that he deserves to be ranked much higher.

The Brazilian is one of, if not the best player in the world currently. He has scored in two Champions League finals and will be looking to have a similar impact on his country during this summer's Copa America. Despite all that, there are still three of his teammates either on par or earning more than the electric winger.

6 Jan Oblak

£344,735 p/w

The first and only player in the top ten not to play for either Real Madrid or Barcelona. The Slovenian legend had big shoes to fill when he was chosen to replace long-standing loanee Courtois in 2014. In the decade that followed, Jan Oblak showed himself to be one of the best number ones on the planet.

Interest in his services was commonplace. Despite that, Oblak stayed loyal to Diego Simeone and has been financially thanked in return. In fact, his incredible salary only puts him behind Manuel Neuer as the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world.

5 Jude Bellingham

£344,735 p/w

This figure is bound to increase in years to come. In just one season in the Spanish capital, Jude Bellingham has established himself as arguably the most important player in Carlo Ancelotti's superhero-like squad. The Englishman finished as the club's top scorer in La Liga and was named the La Liga player of the season.

Mbappe's imminent arrival means that the 20-year-old may end up falling in the shadows somewhat. Or, it could help raise his game as he looks to prove that he is still the top dog, not only at Madrid but also in world football.

4 Luka Modric

£362,113 p/w

With Bellingham at the start of his Real Madrid career, Luka Modric is undoubtedly approaching the end of his. The Croatian is one of just two men (after Karim Benzema) not named Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Ballon d'Or since 2008, but now finds himself very much on the fringes as age catches up with him.

Despite that, the midfield maestro has no plans on leaving the Bernabeu, with a contract extension believed to be in the works. One would imagine that his lesser impact on the pitch could see a wage cut take place, but for now, Modric can be overjoyed with his current salary.

3 David Alaba

£372,373 p/w

Much of what was said earlier about Thibaut Courtois, can apply to David Alaba. The Austrian is, when fit, among Europe's elite defenders. However, an ACL injury not only cut his season short, but makes him one of the brightest talents to not be competing in Germany this summer.

Much like with Gundogan, Alaba joined Real Madrid on a free transfer from Bayern Munich, allowing his wage demands to be significantly higher than what they would be had a fee been paid. Whilst the 31-year-old is bound to be happy with what he is making, another of his former teammates pockets even more after using the same strategy.

2 Robert Lewandowski

£448,172 p/w

Indeed, Robert Lewandowski earns almost £75,000 per week more than former Bayern teammate Alaba. This isn't really surprising though, as Barcelona were in desperate need of a goalscorer two years ago and was in search of a new challenge having already dominated the Bundesliga.

With a salary of close to £450k p/w, there do have to be some question marks over whether or not an ageing striker is worth this sum of money. Lewandowski was still banging in the goals last season, but a decline from previous years is evident. Could this end up being another costly mistake by Laporta and co?

1 Frenkie De Jong

£620,622 p/w

When you see the staggering amount of money that Frenkie De Jong is earning at Barcelona, it is no wonder why he is so desperate to stay. As good as he is, it is hard to fathom any other top side in Europe matching the gigantic wage the Dutch international is currently sitting on.

Rumours of his departure from the Nou Camp have been persistent in recent times, but it seems as though this more a case of the club being desperate to remove his wages from their books than anything else. Even if the player has undoubted quality, this is still one of the biggest signs of Barca's financial mismanagement to date.

All salaries courtesy of Capology - accurate as of 13/05/2024