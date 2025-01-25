Summary Serie A is one of the most competitive leagues in Europe and is counted as one of the "Big Five."

Only two players in the entire top flight of Italian football make more than £200,000 per week.

The top 10 of entrants is entirely made up of players that represent either Juventus, AC Milan or Inter Milan.

Italy’s Serie A is one of the best competitive footballing leagues to watch in the world. One of Europe’s big five, alongside the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1, Serie A has always seemed to have more parity within the division than its competitors.

Theoretically, any one of AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Lazio, Roma or Napoli could push for the title ahead of a season. There are so few leagues, particularly within the bracket of elite football, that can offer such open competition. More often than not, there are two-to-four teams that hold a clear advantage over the rest.

In a league brimming with competition and talent, just which 20 players in Serie A are on the highest salaries per week?

Related West Ham Want to Sign 'Magnificent' Serie A Forward Alongside Duran West Ham are eyeing the versatile attacker to give Graham Potter more options.

20 Highest Paid Players in Serie A (2024/25) Rank Player Team Weekly Salary 1. Dusan Vlahovic Juventus £360,746 2. Latauro Martinez Inter Milan £270,640 3. Nicolo Barella Inter Milan £195,471 4. Hakan Calhanoglu Inter Milan £180,373 5. Kyle Walker AC Milan £175,000 6. Alessandro Bastoni Inter Milan £165,436 7. Bremer Juventus £150,338 8. Piotr Zielinski Inter Milan £135,239 9. Douglas Luiz Juventus £135,239 10. Alvaro Morata AC Milan £135,239 11. Romelu Lukaku Napoli £124,848 12. Marcus Thuram Inter Milan £124,848 13. Federico Dimarco Inter Milan £120,303 14. Ismael Bennacer AC Milan £114,296 15. Paulo Dybala Roma £114,296 16. Stefan de Vrij Inter Milan £114,296 17. Maxence Caqueret Como £108,289 18. Mario Hermoso Roma £105,204 19. Gianluca Mancini Roma £105,204 20. Joaquin Correa Inter Milan £105,204 Data from Capology

20th-16th

Joaquin Correa, Gianluca Mancini, Mario Hermoso, Maxence Caqueret, Stefan de Vrij

Three players of the 20th-16th highest-paid players in Serie A all receive the same weekly salary, according to Capology. Inter Milan forward Joaquin Correa, formerly of Napoli and Lazio, earns £105,000 per week, as do Roma defensive duo Gianluca Mancini and Mario Hermoso, the latter having joined the club last year after his contract with Atletico Madrid expired.

Maxence Caquaret earns marginally more than the aforementioned trio, with the Frenchman reportedly on £108,000 a week. It is a new contract for the midfielder who, earlier in the January transfer window, joined Como on a four-and-a-half year deal from Lyon, who he had previously spent the entirety of his career with.

Just above him on the earnings is Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij, who has now spent over a decade playing professional football in Serie A. He has been with Inter Milan since 2018, who have him signed to a contract worth just over £114,000 per week.

15th-11th

Paulo Dybala, Ismael Bennacer, Federico Dimarco, Marcus Thuram, Romelu Lukaku

Close

Alongside de Vrij, Roma playmaker Paulo Dybala and AC Milan midfield man Ismael Bennacer both also earn close to £114,000 per week, seeing them sit 15th and 14th respectively. Slightly above them is Federico Dimarco, a crucial cog of Simone Inzaghi’s Inter system, who earns £120,000 per week.

Dimarco’s teammate, Marcus Thuram, earns four grand more than him on a weekly basis, the Frenchman having become a key player in his team since joining them on a free transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach. Thuram earns the same, £124,000 weekly salary that Romelu Lukaku is currently paid, the ex-Inter and Roma frontman now playing for Antonio Conte’s title-chasing Napoli side.

10th-6th

Alvaro Morata, Douglas Luiz, Piotr Zielinski, Bremer, Alessandro Bastoni