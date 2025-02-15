Summary Casemiro sits as the highest earning South American player.

Vinicius Junior just misses out on top spot.

Lionel Messi sits outside the top 15 following his Inter Miami move.

South America is the spiritual home of football, where the sport is perhaps played in its most joyous fashion. For some, it's an expression of their identity. For others, it's an escape from dangerous surroundings and the hope of a brighter future. What can't be denied, though, is that it is a breeding ground for some of the best and most entertaining players on the planet.

As such, when it comes time for those stars to make a name for themselves in the professional game as some of the best, they are always going to be financially remunerated for their talents, as is the way in modern football. However, these 20 stand head and shoulders above the rest of South America with their incredible earnings.

20-11