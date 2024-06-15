Highlights Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson has been the highest-paid player at his position for several years now.

Let's get real; nobody goes to an NFL game for the punting. Drives that end with the punt team trotting onto the field are generally regarded as boring, especially when repeated over the course of a 60-minute contest. Although punter will never be the prized position of the league, all 32 teams understand its value.

The field position battle is an underrated yet integral part of the game. Having a punter who can pin the opposition inside the five as opposed to a touchback specialist can be the difference between a scoring drive and a stop, which can loom large in a competitive game.

It's no secret that punters don't make nearly as much as other positions. But that doesn't mean the highest-paid at the position aren't collecting nice checks. Here are the 10 highest-paid punters in the NFL today, based on the average annual value (AAV) of their latest contracts.

1 Michael Dickson, Seattle Seahawks: $3.675 million AAV

Dickson has been the highest-paid punter in the NFL for multiple years

Since entering the league in 2018, Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson has been among the best at his position. He consistently finishes in the top 10 in yards per punt and has the second-highest career average in league history at 48.0.

Dickson signed a four-year, $14.7 million extension with $7.5 million guaranteed in 2021 that will run through the 2025 season.

2 Jack Fox, Detroit Lions: $3.516 million AAV

Fox’s powerful leg has made him a viable kickoff option

Jack Fox serves multiple functions for the Detroit Lions, serving as the team’s punter and kickoff specialist. In 2022, Fox and Detroit came to terms on a four-year deal worth $14.065 million that came with a $1.75 million signing bonus.

Although Fox hasn’t made a Pro Bowl since his rookie year in 2020, he’s remained a quality punter, tying a career-best with 26 punts downed inside the 20 last season.

3 Tress Way, Washington Commanders: $3.41 million AAV

Way has been a steady force on Washington’s special teams

Tress Way has been with the Washington Commanders since 2014, but to many, it has felt like an eternity. In his time with the franchise, Way has seen Washington go through multiple name changes and coaches and now has a new owner.

On the field, the Oklahoma alum has been a bright spot for the Commanders’ special teams and has led the league in yards per punt twice. Way is entering the final season of the four-year, $13.65 million contract he signed in 2019 and will carry a $3.75 million cap hit before entering free agency next offseason.

4 A.J. Cole, Las Vegas Raiders: $3 million AAV

Cole is widely considered the best punter in the league

It’s impossible to discuss the best punters in the NFL without mentioning A.J. Cole of the Las Vegas Raiders, who owns the highest average in league history at 48.2 yards per punt. He signed a four-year, $12 million extension with Las Vegas in 2021 and has only improved in the years since.

He’s made three consecutive Pro Bowls and has been named a First-Team All-Pro in two of the last three seasons. Cole is playing the best football of his career and is considered by many to be the best in the game today.

5 Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys: $3 million AAV

Dallas Cowboys punter Bryan Anger inked a three-year extension worth $9 million in 2022 and is set to play out the final year of his contract in 2024.

Already a nine-year veteran when he arrived in Dallas, Anger has put together his best work since joining the Cowboys and posted career highs in yards per punt (51.4) and net yards per punt (45.3) last season. If Anger continues to produce at this level, Dallas will be unlikely to let him walk in free agency.

6 Cameron Johnston, Pittsburgh Steelers: $3 million AAV

Johnston was one of Pittsburgh’s offseason additions

Cameron Johnston left the Houston Texans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, inking a three-year, $9 million contract with $2.875 million guaranteed, all of which came from the signing bonus. The Ohio State product is coming off arguably the best overall season of his career, setting a new career high with 45.5% of his punts being downed inside the 20.

He also led the league in punts in 2022, showing he can handle a high workload. Pittsburgh has a new quarterback (two of them actually) and a new offensive coordinator, so another high-volume season for Johnston could be in the works.

7 Logan Cooke, Jacksonville Jaguars: $3 million AAV

Cooke has become a veteran presence in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Logan Cooke in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and the two have worked together ever since. In 2021, Cooke accepted a four-year, $12 million contract extension with $3 million guaranteed that will keep him in Jacksonville through the 2025 season.

Cooke has provided Jacksonville with a reliable leg over the years and has ranked in the top 10 in yards per punt in four of his six seasons.

8 Tommy Townsend, Houston Texans: $3 million AAV

Townsend signed with the Texans this offseason

Tommy Townsend enjoyed great success with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning two Super Bowls and earning a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2022. However, he wasn’t considered essential enough to be re-signed, and he joined the Texans this offseason after agreeing to a two-year, $6 million deal with $2 million guaranteed.

Townsend will replace Johnston for the same salary Johnston got with Pittsburgh, perhaps meaning Houston believes that Townsend will prove to be an upgrade.

9 Bradley Pinion, Atlanta Falcons: $2.883 million AAV

Pinion has been a solid punter in his years in the NFC South

The Atlanta Falcons snatched Bradley Pinion from the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2023 season, signing him to a three-year, $8.65 million deal that included a $1.5 million signing bonus and $4.325 million in total guarantees.

Pinion also does kickoffs for Atlanta and had an 84.2% touchback rate in 2023. The Clemson product has always had a relatively strong leg, but his struggles with touch have been an impediment at times.

10 Mitch Wishnowsky, San Francisco 49ers: $2.8 million AAV

Wishnowsky is coming off the best year of his career

Australian Mitch Wishnowsky started his overall football journey later than most and was already 27 when the San Francisco 49ers selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Nevertheless, he has found his place with the Niners and signed a four-year extension in 2022 worth up to $11.2 million, including around $3.715 million guaranteed. Wishnowsky set new career bests in yards per punt (47.7) and net yards per punt (42.7) last season.

