Highlights Joe Burrow is currently the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL due to his five-year, $275 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jared Goff jumped into the No. 2 slot thanks to his new four-year, $212 million extension with the Detroit Lions.

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen barely crack the top 10 in AAV among NFL quarterbacks.

Quarterback is the most important and arguably most challenging position in the NFL, which is why it’s also the highest compensated. The league has placed a premium on high-level quarterback play, resulting in record-breaking sums going to the league’s best signal-callers in recent years.

In fact, the modern quarterback market has become so lucrative that even less-accomplished players can secure contracts worth tens of millions of dollars annually.

Multiple quarterbacks, such as Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins and Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers, will look to join this list soon. But for now, these are the 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in terms of average annual value (AAV).

1 Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: $55 million AAV

Burrow's average salary is tops in the NFL today

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

As of now, Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow tops the list, having signed a five-year, $275 million contract with $219 million in guarantees in September 2023. The deal will go through the 2029 season and allow Burrow to hit free agency in 2030.

There are potential outs in this contract, including one after the 2027 season that would leave the Bengals with $15 million in dead cap. But things would have to take a turn for the worst in the coming years for that to be a serious possibility.

2 Jared Goff, Detroit Lions: $53 million AAV

Goff recently entered the top two due to his latest contract

Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jared Goff’s career renaissance with the Detroit Lions has led to a mutually beneficial partnership. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft is playing the best football of his professional career, and the Lions have a solid starting quarterback who fits Ben Johnson’s scheme perfectly.

If there were any doubts pertaining to the partnership, they have since been dashed following Goff’s recent four-year extension worth $212 million with nearly $171 million in guarantees. Detroit is currently in win-now mode, and keeping their franchise quarterback under contract ensures the team will be competitive for years to come.

3 Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: $52.5 million AAV

Herbert is the second highest-paid quarterback from the 2020 class

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Like Burrow, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert signed a long-term extension ahead of the 2023 campaign. Herbert’s deal might not be quite as large as Burrow's, but it's not far off, totaling $262.5 million over five years and approximately $218.7 million in guarantees.

Herbert is set to enter free agency after the 2029 season at age 31 and could secure another long-term deal. The Jim Harbaugh regime promises to be an eventful one, but much of the Chargers roster around Herbert is still taking shape.

4 Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: $52 million AAV

Jackson's athleticism has made him a highly valuable player

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

After months of speculation that they might be willing to part ways with their franchise quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens put all rumors to rest when they signed Lamar Jackson to a five-year, $260 million deal in April 2023.

Jackson immediately proved his worth, winning his second NFL MVP award, throwing for a career-high 3,678 yards and adding another 821 on the ground to solidify himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the game.

Despite initially holding out for a fully guaranteed deal, Jackson ultimately ended up settling for $185 million in guarantees.

5 Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: $51 million AAV

Hurts' received a large extension after a breakout 2022 campaign

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Being a second-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts didn’t have a fifth-year option built into his rookie deal, meaning his latest contract, which is worth $255 million over the next five years, went into effect a year earlier than his fellow 2020 quarterback classmates.

Hurts' deal, which was signed following his NFL MVP runner-up campaign in 2022, will expire after the 2028 season and includes over $179 million in guarantees.

6 Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: 46.1 million AAV

Murray's contract is beginning to pick up

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Before the 2022 season, the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray agreed to terms on a five-year, $230.5 million deal, which included a signing bonus of just over $29 million and close to $160 million in guarantees.

Although the contract was signed two years ago, it is only beginning to take effect, with his cap hit rising from roughly $16 million in 2023 to over $49 million in 2024. Murray’s contract will last through his age-31 season and have him hit the open market in 2029.

7 Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns: $46 million AAV

Watson is the only player on this list with a fully guaranteed deal

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

In an attempt to lure Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns famously (or perhaps infamously, depending on how the next few years go) promised him a fully guaranteed contract. The eventual agreement was a five-year, $230 million deal with full guarantees and a signing bonus worth nearly $45 million.

The move was met with great criticism at the time, given Watson’s legal troubles, but has more recently been ridiculed due to his underwhelming play. Pressure is mounting on the 28-year-old to revert to his 2020 self, who threw for a league-best 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns for the Houston Texans.

But regardless of his on-field performance, the details of his contract remain the same.

8 Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons: $45 million AAV

Cousins' latest deal may be the final one of his career

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons agreed to a four-year, $180 million contract this offseason, presumably making the four-time Pro Bowler the franchise quarterback. Although the Falcons' decision to draft Michael Penix Jr. has changed the perception of this signing, Atlanta has committed too much to Cousins, including $100 million in guaranteed money, to move him to the bench anytime soon.

There is an out after the 2027 season that would leave the Falcons with $12.5 million in dead cap, but it appears Cousins will be in Atlanta for at least the next couple of years, for better or worse.

9 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: $45 million AAV

Mahomes' placement on this list falls each year

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes perfectly exemplifies why extending franchise quarterbacks as soon as possible is the financially responsible decision. When Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a 10-year, $450 million extension in July 2020, fans were left stunned.

That type of money over such a long period of time was unprecedented. However, only a few years later, the consensus best quarterback in the league barely cracks the top 10 and could be out of it altogether when more new deals go through.

The Chiefs have Mahomes under contract until the 2032 offseason, ensuring he remains under team control for the foreseeable future.

10 Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: $43.006 million AAV

Allen's deal appears to be a great value, considering his recent play

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen signed a long-term extension with the Buffalo Bills ahead of the 2021 season, and his six-year deal, which is worth just over $258 million, looked relatively team-friendly. The deal takes him through the 2028 season and features $150 million in guarantees.

Although Allen’s cap hit is set to rise significantly in the coming years, having a quarterback of his caliber being only the 10th-highest-paid in the league is an unequivocal win for Buffalo.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.