Summary Modern football has seen an eye-watering amount of money enter the game, whether for better or for worse.

A byproduct of such a fact is that players now earn far more money. Six-figure weekly wages are not particularly surprising.

Each entrant on this list earns at least £120,000 while only one earns over £300,000.

Modern football is the cause of many discussions, though perhaps none more so than it being used as a comparison to what the sport used to be. For better or worse, football has certainly changed in recent years, with money being a particular area of change. Be it the amount of money in the game overall, or the wages that players now receive, it is absolutely different to what it once was.

Six-figure weekly wages are hardly uncommon in the game now, which, on the face of it, is incredible, as such sums are now viewed as the norm. Generally, the assumption would be that the attack-minded players, the ones who chip in with the most goal involvements, are the ones who will receive the most money, though that is not to say that defensive players are paid pennies.

There are several right-backs, in particular, with eye-watering salaries. Which 10, however, are the highest-paid right-backs in world football currently?

Related 10 Players With Most Headed Goals in Premier League History (Ranked) Some of the world's best players have scored countless headers in the Premier League over the years.

Ranking Factors

This list has been ranked entirely based on data from Capology, with weekly wages being the only ordering system used. It is also worth considering, though, that players included must have spent the bulk of their career in the position. Jules Kounde, for example, is a high-earner that often plays at right-back for Barcelona. He is not included, though, due to naturally being a centre-back.

10 Highest-Paid Right-Backs in World Football Rank Name Club Weekly Wage 1. Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich £312,306 2. Reece James Chelsea £250,000 3. Joao Cancelo Al Hilal £245,200 4. Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool £180,000 5. Dani Carvajal Real Madrid £166,883 6. Ben White Arsenal £150,000 7. Noussair Mazraoui Manchester United £135,000 8. Nordi Mukiele Bayer Leverkusen £134,512 9. Benjamin Henrichs RB Leipzig £120,918 10. Kieran Trippier Newcastle United £120,000

10 Kieran Trippier

£120,000 per week

After starting his career with Manchester City and failing to break into the first team, Kieran Trippier moved to Burnley in 2011, initially on loan, and would spend four years at Turf Moor. His form under Sean Dyche saw Tottenham come calling, a club at which Trippier would play for four further campaigns, being part of the team that reached the 2019 Champions League final.

Trippier moved away from English football in 2019 to sign for Atletico Madrid, returning after three years in the Spanish capital when, fresh off being taken over, Newcastle United signed the England international. Trippier continues to play in the North East, though has struggled for consistent minutes since the emergence of Tino Livramento as a starter for Eddie Howe.

Though he may not be playing as consistently as he once was, Trippier is still the recipient of a healthy wage packet, taking home around £120,000 each week.

9 Benjamin Henrichs

£120,918 per week

Benjamin Henrichs progressed through the youth academy of Bayer Leverkusen, making his senior debut in football in 2015. After three years with the club, Henrichs moved abroad to Monaco, but seemingly struggled to settle, returning to Germany just two years later to join RB Leipzig on loan.

The move was made permanent at the conclusion of the season and Henrichs remains with Leipzig to this day, having tallied over 100 appearances for the club since joining them in 2020. The defender, who has made numerous appearances for the German national side, is on a wage of just under £121,000 per week.

8 Nordi Mukiele

£134,512 per week

Now in his 11th year as a professional footballer, Nordi Mukiele began his career with Laval. After spending 18 months with Montpellier between 2017 and 2018, the defender moved to Germany to join RB Leipzig, where he would spend four further seasons and establish himself as a solid defensive option, helping the club win the DFB-Pokal in 2022.

That same year, Mukiele returned to his native France, signing for Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year contract. Though he featured fairly regularly, ahead of the current campaign, manager Luis Enrique deemed it acceptable for Mukiele to depart on loan, which he did to join Bayer Leverkusen.

Xabi Alonso has utilised Mukiele either as a full-back or centre-back, getting the most out of the one-time France international’s versatility. The 27-year-old is one of the best-paid right-backs in world football, taking home just shy of £135,000 each week.

7 Noussair Mazraoui

£135,000 per week

Noussair Mazraoui came through the ranks at Ajax, debuting for the club in 2017 after about a decade as a youth player in Amsterdam. The Moroccan international came to be known for his brilliant attacking abilities and was a key part of the team that, in 2019, reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

2022 saw Bayern Munich come calling for Mazraoui, though the defender struggled to become a nailed-on starter for the Bavarian giants. As such, just two years later, Mazraoui moved again, this time to England, to join Manchester United, reuniting with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, though it would prove to be a brief reunion.

Mazraoui has found consistent minutes at Old Trafford, now under the guidance of former Sporting boss Ruben Amorim. He is also one of the highest-paid right-backs, not only in the Premier League, but in the world, earning around £135,000 per week.

Related 15 Greatest British Strikers in Football History [Ranked] The United Kingdom has produced some legendary forwards throughout the years.

6 Ben White

£150,000 per week