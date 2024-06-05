Highlights Christian McCaffrey recently secured a $38 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers, making him the NFL's highest-paid running back by a significant margin.

Alvin Kamara retains a top spot thanks to the extension he signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2020.

Jonathan Taylor's holdout to start the 2023 season resulted in a $42 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

In the NFL, the running back position has long been one of the most physically demanding roles, requiring speed, power, and versatility. Some have had just one of those traits, others have had two, and the best of the best have all three.

Despite concerns over career longevity and the natural wear and tear associated with such a grueling position, elite backs continue to secure substantial contracts, even if the position as a whole doesn't command the kind of money it once did.

This offseason, several high-profile running backs secured lucrative deals, most notably Christian McCaffrey, who inked an extension with the San Francisco 49ers that will pay him $19 million per year, making him the highest-paid player at his position by a comfortable margin.

Which others join CMC on the list of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL? Let's take a look at the top 11, as two are tied at No. 10.

1 Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: $19 million AAV

McCaffrey's latest extension makes him the highest-paid back by a comfortable margin

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

McCaffrey, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, scored a two-year extension worth $38 million on June 4, solidifying himself as the highest-paid running back in the league, a title he richly deserves.

The First-Team All-Pro did it all in 2023, rushing for a league-high 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns and adding 67 receptions for 564 yards and seven scores as a receiver.

Despite the 49ers' limited cap flexibility in the coming years, locking up McCaffrey for the long haul was a necessity, given his fit in their run scheme. Given how his contract is structured, McCaffrey’s cap hit for the 2024 season is set at a modest $6.68 million and will stay south of $10 million until the 2027 season.

2 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints: $15 million AAV

Kamara's 2020 extension is still one of the largest in the league

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Alvin Kamara signed a 5-year extension worth $75 million back in 2020, and nearly four years later, the Tennessee alum remains one of the highest-paid players at his position.

While he's never surpassed the 1,000-yard mark on the ground, topping out at 932 in 2020, he's a fantastic receiver and has averaged 1,393 yards from scrimmage over the past four years.

The New Orleans Saints’ questionable financial management over the years has led to several uniquely structured contracts, and Kamara is no exception. His cap hit will jump from under $8 million a season ago to $18.55 million in 2024 before going all the way up to approximately $29.1 million in 2025.

3 Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts: $14 million AAV

Taylor and the Colts inked an extension last October

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a holdout, a trade request, and months of prodding, the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor reached an agreement last October on a three-year extension worth $42 million. Now, he just needs to prove he's worth it.

Following an astonishing second season in 2021, during which he rushed for a league-high 1,811 yards and an NFL-best 18 touchdowns, Taylor has started just 18 games combined in the last two years.

The contract will run through the 2026 season and allow Taylor to hit free agency in 2027. The contract also features $26.5 million in total guarantees.

4 Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: $12.58 million AAV

Barkley was one of the several backs to relocate this offseason

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Now-former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was a premier free agent this offseason and was rewarded with a three-year contract worth $37.75 million from the Philadelphia Eagles.

The deal runs through the two-time Pro Bowler's age-29 season and will see him hit the open market again in 2027. Despite Barkley’s worrisome injury history, the Eagles showed confidence in his ability to stay healthy, giving him $26 million in guarantees.

5 Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers: $12 million AAV

Jacobs arrives to the NFC with a new contract

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Jacobs was another highly-coveted free agent and moved from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Green Bay Packers, signing a four-year, $48 million deal.

At 26, Jacobs is still a relatively young player and has stayed healthy for most of his career, making him and his 5,545 career rushing yards a worthy investment for a team looking to contend.

He will, however, need to earn most of the money, with only the $12.5 million signing bonus being guaranteed.

6 Joe Mixon, Houston Texans: $8.5 million AAV

The Texans traded for and extended Mixon this offseason

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

There is a sizable gap between the fifth and sixth spots on this list, going from a $12 million AAV to $8.5 million.

The Houston Texans wasted little time locking up Joe Mixon after acquiring him from the Cincinnati Bengals via trade, signing him to a three-year restructured deal worth $25.5 million, including $16 million in guarantees and a $6 million signing bonus.

The deal keeps Mixon under contract until his age-30 season and will have him hit free agency in 2027.

Trading and extending Mixon, as well as trading for Stefon Diggs in April, illustrates the cap flexibility granted by having a quarterback on a rookie deal, and the Texans look to take full advantage of the C.J. Stroud situation over the next few years.

7 D’Andre Swift, Chicago Bears: $8 million AAV

Swift was rewarded for the most productive season of his career

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

One of the first free-agency signings of the 2024 offseason, former Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles back D’Andre Swift inked a three-year, $24 million deal with the Chicago Bears. The contract will run through the 2026 season and has $15.3 million in guarantees.

Swift is expected to be the featured back in Chicago’s crowded running back room for the 2024 season, which makes sense seeing as he's coming off a career-high 1,049 yards, and will be a key figure in the Bears' offense going forward, an offense that has several new and intriguing pieces to it.

8 Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens: $8 million AAV

Henry's latest contract may be his last

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Given Derrick Henry’s age and absurd usage with the Tennessee Titans over the years — he's led the league in carries four of the last five years — teams were weary of signing the four-time Pro Bowler to a long-term deal.

The Baltimore Ravens found a shorter deal more suitable, signing Henry to a two-year, $16 million contract. There is some risk involved in signing such a seasoned player, but only $9 million of the contract is guaranteed. Plus, Baltimore has an out after this season, which would result in a dead-cap hit of around $3.9 million.

Despite the heavy workload, Henry has continued to produce, finishing second in rushing yards behind only McCaffrey in 2023 with 1,167, marking his fifth 1,000-yard season in the last six years.

9 Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans: $7.25 million AAV

Pollard was one of several notable Titans acquisitions this offseason

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

After a disappointing 2023 season with the Dallas Cowboys, one in which he rushed for two fewer yards (1,005) than he did in 2022 (1,007) despite not having to share the ball with Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard signed a three-year, $21.76 million contract with $10.49 million in guarantees with the Tennessee Titans.

Pollard’s cap hit for 2024 will be just $4 million and will rise to $8.5 million and $9 million for 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Although Pollard is no Derrick Henry, at least stylistically speaking, the Titans saw enough in his game to bring him in as a replacement.

10 Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings: $7 million AAV

Jones was a casualty of the Packers' Josh Jacobs signing

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers' decision to part ways with Aaron Jones and roll with Josh Jacobs came as a surprise to some.

But the Minnesota Vikings jumped at the opportunity and signed their now-former rival to a one-year, $7 million deal. The contract is fully guaranteed and will see Jones, who missed six games and rushed for 656 yards in 2023, hit free agency next year.

11 James Conner, Arizona Cardinals: $7 million AAV

Conner saw a career resurgence in 2023

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Tied with Jones in the No. 10 slot, Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner is entering the final season of the three-year $21 million deal he signed in March 2022, which included $13.5 million in guarantees.

The 29-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024 season. Conner will be an interesting back to monitor next season, as he's coming off the best season of his career, reaching the 1,000-yard mark for the first time with 1,040 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.