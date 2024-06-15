Highlights Antoine Winfield Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is the only safety in the NFL averaging more than $20 million per season.

In the decades following the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, the safety position became renowned for its viciousness and brutality. Starting farther away from the line of scrimmage allowed these players to gain a full head of steam and deliver crushing blows to offensive players.

However, as the league has become more wary of player safety, rules have changed what is and isn’t allowed on the field.

Today’s safeties are less known as enforcers or maulers and instead lauded for their versatility and processing. The redefining of the position hasn’t, however, made it less valuable, with teams still lining up to pay great safeties.

Here are the 10 highest-paid safeties in the NFL today based on the average annual value (AAV) of their most recent contracts.

1 Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $21.025 million AAV

Winfield Jr. became the highest-paid safety this offseason

Antoine Winfield Jr. had the best season of his young career in 2023, recording a career-best 122 total tackles and a league-high six forced fumbles. And he was paid handsomely for it, securing a four-year, $84 million extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with $45 million guaranteed.

The Minnesota alum has been a full-time starter for Tampa Bay since he was drafted in the second round in 2020 and has become a more productive player each season.

One of the biggest developments in his game has been his pass-rushing ability, recording six sacks last season after amassing nine combined in his first three years. This all-encompassing skill set has made Winfield a standout on the Bucs' defense and is a big reason why the franchise locked him up for the long haul.

2 Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers: $19.133 million AAV

James earned a big extension due to his versatility

Derwin James has been the ultimate Swiss Army Knife for the Los Angeles Chargers over the years. He’s taken snaps from various alignments, and his size and speed allow him to match up with almost anyone.

The Florida State product signed a four-year deal worth roughly $76.53 million ahead of the 2022 season, with $42 million in total guarantees. James is coming off the worst season of his career and will need to recapture his early-career magic to be worth his hefty price tag.

3 Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers: $18.4 million AAV

Fitzpatrick’s playmaking has made him invaluable to the Steelers defense

While nowhere near as high-profile as T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick has been one of the faces of the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense since he was acquired via trade from the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

Fitzpatrick signed a four-year extension worth around $73.61 million in 2022, with $36 million guaranteed. The deal begins to pick up this season, with the four-time Pro Bowler carrying a cap hit of over $21.35 million.

4 Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers: $16.75 million AAV

McKinney has high expectations in Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers made Xavier McKinney’s four-year, $67 million signing the headliner of their 2024 offseason. Heading into his age-25 season, the former New York Giants cornerback is quite young for a player who hit free agency and appears to be entering his athletic prime.

The deal features only $23 million in guarantees, coming entirely from the signing bonus. McKinney’s play is expected to bring a jolt to what was a below-average Green Bay defense in 2023.

5 Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons: $16.005 million AAV

Bates looked great in his first season under contract in Atlanta

Jessie Bates left the Cincinnati Bengals last offseason for the Atlanta Falcons, signing a four-year, $64.02 million contract that included $36 million in guarantees.

Although his departure from Cincinnati seemed to be more about financial details than anything else, Bates entered the 2023 season with a chip on his shoulder and delivered the best season of his career, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors after setting new career bests in tackles (132) and interceptions (six).

If Bates continues playing at such a high level, this deal will prove to be a great value for Atlanta.

6 Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals: $14.75 million AAV

Baker’s contract comes to an end after the 2024 season

In 2020, Budda Baker and the Arizona Cardinals came to terms on a four-year, $59 million deal with $33.1 million guaranteed.

A six-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro, Baker is set to play out the final year of this contract in 2024 and will seemingly hit free agency next offseason. He’ll carry a cap hit of over $19 million this season.

7 Kyle Dugger, New England Patriots: $14.5 million AAV

Dugger was signed to a three-year extension this spring

The New England Patriots are set to enter a new era with Bill Belichick now out of the picture, and Jerod Mayo and Eliot Wolf made it clear they want Kyle Dugger to be a part of it. The 2020 second-round selection signed a four-year deal worth $58 million this offseason, with $32.5 million in total guarantees.

The former Division II standout’s versatility and tackling have been valuable to New England’s secondary, and he won’t be going anywhere in the near future.

8 Marcus Williams, Baltimore Ravens: $14 million AAV

Williams is a great role player in Baltimore’s defense

One of the main reasons the Baltimore Ravens let Geno Stone walk in free agency was that they had already signed Marcus Williams to a five-year, $70 million contract in 2022, making him and Stone mutually exclusive.

Williams has been hindered by injury the last two seasons but has been a consistent performer when he’s at full strength. Without such a dependable backup, Baltimore will need him to stay healthy this year.

9 James Bradberry, Philadelphia Eagles: $12.67 million AAV

Bradberry will attempt to play safety this season

When James Bradberry and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a three-year, $38 million extension with $20 million guaranteed in March 2023, he was a cornerback and a very good one at that.

But after a turbulent 2023 season, the Eagles are attempting to move Bradberry to safety. The Samford product is entering his age-31 campaign and is hoping a change of position will mask his waning athleticism.

10 Grant Delpit, Cleveland Browns; Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals: $12 million AAV

Delpit and Thompson tie for the last spot at $12 million each

Near the end of the 2023 season, Grant Delpit and the Cleveland Browns struck an agreement on a three-year extension that will see him earn up to $36 million with over $23.6 million guaranteed.

The former LSU Tiger is an underrated component of Cleveland’s defense and is one of the best coverage safeties in the NFL. While his tackling can be inconsistent, he has adequate athleticism and good length for the position.

Tied with Delpit in the No. 10 slot with the same $12 million AAV is Jalen Thompson, who inked a three-year, $36 million extension ahead of the 2022 season. After recording 100-plus tackles in both 2021 and 2022, the Washington State product regressed in 2023, amassing just 78 in 15 games.

Thompson will carry a cap hit of more than $12.4 million in 2024, more than double what it was a season ago.

