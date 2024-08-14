Highlights Premier League clubs pay eye-watering sums to secure elite strikers who are often the highest earners in their teams.

Superstars like Erling Haaland, Gabriel Jesus, and Darwin Nunez command hefty salaries for their goal-scoring prowess.

Romelu Lukaku earns more money than almost every other Premier League striker, despite being unwanted at Chelsea.

The Premier League is one of the wealthiest divisions in world football, with some of the best players in world football plying their trade in England. In attracting elite talent, clubs must pay eye-watering sums of money, especially in the modern day.

It's widely accepted that the hardest thing to do in the beautiful game is to put the ball in the back of the net consistently. This is why finding the right man to lead the line can be a difficult, and expensive, process. Strikers are often paid more money than defensive players, rightly or wrongly.

That said, below are the 20 Premier League strikers to take home the most money each week. Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez and Gabriel Jesus all feature among the most handsomely compensated centre-forwards in the English top-flight.

20 Highest-Paid Premier League Strikers (2024) Rank Player Club Salary 1 Erling Haaland Manchester City £375,000 p/w 2 Romelu Lukaku Chelsea £325,000 p/w 3 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal £265,000 p/w 4 Christopher Nkunku Chelsea £195,000 p/w 5 Timo Werner Tottenham (loan) £165,000 p/w 6 Jamie Vardy Leicester City £140,000 p/w 7 Darwin Nunez Liverpool £140,000 p/w 8 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa £130,000 p/w 9 Danny Ings West Ham United £125,000 p/w 10 Alexander Isak Newcastle United £120,000 p/w 11 Joshua Zirkzee Manchester United £105,000 p/w 12 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton £100,000 p/w 13 Raul Jimenez Fulham £100,000 p/w 14 Eddie Nketiah Arsenal £100,000 p/w 15 Marc Guiu Chelsea £100,000 p/w 16 Niclas Fullkrug West Ham United £90,000 p/w 17 Odsonne Edouard Crystal Palace £90,000 p/w 18 Richarlison Tottenham Hotspur £90,000 p/w 19 Michail Antonio West Ham United £85,000 p/w 20 Rasmus Hojlund Manchester United £85,000 p/w

10 Alexander Isak

£120,000 p/w

Alexander Isak is Newcastle United's main focal point with the Magpies' hopes of returning to the Champions League resting largely on his shoulders. The Swede was one of the most impressive forwards of the 2023/24 campaign, proving just how clinical he can be in front of goal.

His £120,000-per-week salary is likely to be improved in the coming years if he continues his incredible rise to becoming one of the best strikers in the English top flight. Isak has been linked with a move away from St James' Park over the summer, but Eddie Howe will be desperate to keep hold of his talisman, and that may require fresh terms being agreed.

9 Danny Ings

£125,000 p/w

Danny Ings is a forgotten man at West Ham United. The Englishman struggled to get game time in the last season, with Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen being ahead of him in the pecking order in the centre-forward role.

He's the most surprising player to make an appearance in the 10 highest-earning strikers in the Premier League. The 32-year-old could soon make his Hammers' departure to secure more minutes on the pitch. Ings was a reliable forward in his peak years but has failed to hit more than 10 league goals since the 2020/21 season. Niclas Fullkrug's arrival from Borussia Dortmund has pushed Ings down the reckoning even further.

8 Ollie Watkins

£130,000 p/w

Only three players scored more Premier League goals in the 2023/24 campaign than Aston Villa talisman Ollie Watkins. The former Brentford man cemented himself as a prolific goalscorer in the top flight by smashing in 19 goals on the way to his side securing Champions League qualification.

Unai Emery's men will be reliant on Watkins hitting top form once again as the club enter Europe's elite competition for the first time in over four decades. The England international appears to have played his way into being back-up to Harry Kane for the Three Lions. His weekly wage of £130,000 has been well-earned in recent years.

7 Darwin Nunez

£140,000 p/w

Darwin Nunez is Liverpool's most expensive signing of all time. It's no surprise that the huge transfer fee paid to Benfica in 2022 comes with a hefty pay packet for the player. The Uruguayan forward has had an inconsistent stint during his first two years at Anfield but has yet to justify the amount of money his club have paid him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Darwin Nunez is Liverpool's most expensive signing of all time, joining for £85 million from Benfica in 2022.

The 25-year-old is among the Reds' top earners but isn't necessarily guaranteed to be the favoured striker at the club following Jurgen Klopp's departure in 2024. There's still plenty of time for Nunez to prove his worth under Arne Slot's guidance but he has stiff competition from Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo for a starting berth. This wasn't the exact plan when Liverpool snapped him up originally.

Related Ranking the Top 10 South American Players in Football (2024) GIVEMESPORT looks at the best crop of South American football players in 2024.

6 Jamie Vardy

£140,000 p/w

Jamie Vardy is back in the Premier League for one last dance. The man who made history as the focal point of Leicester City's fairytale story in the 2015/16 season, it's understandable why the Foxes' iconic forward is among the highest-paid players in his position in the English top-flight.

Not only does he bring entertainment and chaos to the King Power Stadium, but Vardy provides the know-how to find the net in the Premier League that many of his current teammates lack. Despite his advancing age, defenders across the country will still be wary whenever coming up against the £140,000-per-week ace.

Related Ranking the 9 Best Fantasy Premier League Budget Forwards (2024/25) Forwards are crucial in FPL, and these budget options will bring goals and assists to your side.

5 Timo Werner

£165,000 p/w

Timo Werner made the shock move to Tottenham in January 2024 on a loan deal from RB Leipzig despite previously representing London rivals Chelsea. The German speed demon is often used as a left-winger but is a central striker by trade.

He's set for his first full season back in England since leaving Stamford Bridge in 2022 as his Spurs loan deal extends into the 2024/25 campaign. Ange Postecoglou will be hoping Werner can begin to repay the £18,000 weekly wage he's been earning during his stint at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Only four strikers currently playing in the Premier League are paid more than him.

Related What Happened to 10 Wonderkids Lionel Messi Tipped for Stardom in 2015 Lionel Messi backed 10 players to achieve great things in football back in 2015, but not all of them have managed to do so...

4 Christopher Nkunku

£195,000 p/w

The Premier League is yet to see the best of Christopher Nkunku. A lot was expected of the Frenchman upon his long-awaited arrival at Chelsea in the summer of 2023. Recurring injury problems limited him to just 14 appearances in all competitions during his debut term in west London.

Chelsea had to offer Nkunku a lucrative contract to secure his signature, as many top clubs across Europe were said to be keen on signing him from RB Leipzig. It's again a new era at Stamford Bridge, with Enzo Maresca now in charge. The 26-year-old will be hoping to force his way into his manager's regular starting XI with plenty of competition for places in the Blues' squad.

3 Gabriel Jesus

£265,000 p/w

Gabriel Jesus is a four-time Premier League champion. With credentials like those, the Brazilian was always going to command a high salary when he made the switch from Manchester City to Arsenal. He's been unable to find his clinical edge at the Emirates but was still one of the signings that played a huge part in closing the gap to his former employers.

Having to compete with an in-form Kai Havertz for a starting place alongside Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli could bring the best out of Jesus in the 2024/24 season. He'll need to improve his goalscoring numbers to claim a regular place in Mikel Arteta's starting XI.

Related Every Arsenal Player's Wages [2024] Every Arsenal player's wages have been listed, including Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard.

2 Romelu Lukaku

£325,000 p/w

Some will be shocked to know Romelu Lukaku is still a Chelsea player at the time of writing. The Belgian has spent the past two seasons in Serie A, first with Inter Milan and then with AS Roma. These were just loan deals, although the experienced striker could be set to return to the Italian top flight this summer.

Napoli appear to be the front-runners to sign the Blues' wantaway forward, who has been forced to train with the Under-21 side while he searches for a move. Only one striker in the Premier League is paid more each week than Lukaku, who earns a staggering £325,000-per-week.

1 Erling Haaland

£375,000 p/w

Who can argue that one of the best strikers in world football is deserving of the highest wage when it comes to Premier League forwards? Erling Haaland has been excellent ever since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in 2022. The Norway international is ice-cold in front of goal and has broken several records already.

The clinical centre-forward found the net 36 times in his debut season in the hardest league in the world, setting a new record for the most goals scored in a single Premier League campaign. The Citizens have been dominant in English football for several years now and their place at the top of the pile looks safe as long as they have a fit and firing Haaland up-front. He's handsomely rewarded for his efforts, with the 24-year-old taking home £375,000 each week.

Related Haaland, Ronaldo and Messi’s Stats at 24 Compared Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the two greatest footballers to have lived - but Erling Haaland's numbers at 24 are scary.