Key Takeaways The top 10 highest-earning teenagers in the Premier League have been revealed.

Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo misses out amid contract talks with his current club.

Big summer signings like Tottenham's Archie Gray and Chelsea's Marc Guiu feature.

Some things in football are worth their weight in gold: a prolific goalscorer, a goalkeeper who can make impossible saves. However, nothing quite compares to the value of potential. As the race to find the next wonderkid intensifies, the money being spent on securing their services is rising rapidly.

This isn’t just the case with transfer fees for teenagers either. If multiple teams are circling a young talent, offering a substantial wage can be enough to bring them through the door. With the Premier League being the most lucrative league in the world, it’s allowed these 10 teenagers to already earn serious money.

Highest Earning Teenagers in Premier League 23/24 Rank Player Club Wage (£) 1. Leny Yoro Manchester United 115,000 p/w 2. Archie Gray Tottenham Hotspur 75,000 p/w 3. Marc Guiu Chelsea 50,000 p/w =5. Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 30,000 p/w =5. Evan Ferguson Brighton 30,000 p/w =10. Facundo Buonanotte Leicester 25,000 p/w =10. Wilson Odobert Tottenham 25,000 p/w =10. Rico Lewis Manchester City 25,000 p/w =10. Luis Guilherme West Ham United 25,000 p/w =10. Gustavo Nunes Brentford 25,000 p/w

Gustavo Nunes - Brentford

£25,000-per-week

The top 10 kicks off with a player who has yet to play a single minute of Premier League action but has high hopes of becoming one of the biggest South American stars in the division. Gustavo Nunes made an impact in the youth ranks in his native Brazil and eventually forced his way into the first team at Gremio.

That was enough to convince Thomas Frank to bring him to Brentford as a long-term replacement for striker Ivan Toney. However, an adjustment period will be needed before he is ready for the intensity of the English top flight.

Luis Guilherme - West Ham United

£25,000-per-week

In much the same vein as Nunes, Luis Guilherme was headhunted by West Ham as he showcased the potential to be one of the very brightest stars coming out of Brazil. One third of the exciting Palmeiras trio that also included Real Madrid's Endrick and soon to be Chelsea man Estevao Willian, Guilherme took a more humble route to the London Stadium, perhaps in the hope of more immediate first-team minutes.

In total, he has only amassed four, those coming in the Hammers' only home league win of the campaign against Ipswich. If he can continue his upward trajectory though, Guilherme may have a bigger say in things in years to come.

Rico Lewis - Manchester City

£25,000-per-week

The first name to appear who is cemented in regular first-team action is Rico Lewis. He has become the most recent bright star to be embedded into the Manchester City superteam under Pep Guardiola, playing both as a full-back and in more central areas following Rodri's ACL injury.

The England international has also become his country's premier choice at left-back, although this is admittedly due to the fitness issues of Luke Shaw and the lack of competition in the position. Take nothing away from the teenager though, as he has already shown remarkable development in his career.

Wilson Odobert - Tottenham Hotspur

£25,000-per-week

Tottenham's primary memo for the summer transfer window was pretty clear - target lots of young talent who may not be ready to make an immediate impact, but could be moulded under Ange Postecoglou's vision. One of the more expensive examples of that was former Burnley flame Wilson Odobert.

The Frenchman only joined the Clarets in 2023, but after 34 games in which he scored five goals and provided three assists, he had shown the North London club enough to convince them that he was worth being made one of the richest youngsters in the entire league.

Facundo Buonanotte - Leicester City

£25,000-per-week

On loan from Brighton, Argentine starlet Facundo Buonanotte has been able to grab the bull by the horns at newly promoted Leicester as he looks to adapt to English football before returning to the Seagulls, where he will be looking to soar.

The creative attacker had fleeting moments at the Amex before securing his loan move, but the responsibility he now faces at the King Power Stadium is much greater, with many expecting Steve Cooper's side to be battling relegation. The pressure on his young shoulders doesn't appear to be telling, as the senior international has managed to achieve four goal contributions in six Premier League games to kick off the campaign.

Evan Ferguson - Brighton

£30,000-per-week

From one Brighton wonderkid to another, although the shine on Evan Ferguson is perhaps not as strong as it was when he broke into Roberto de Zerbi's squad. The Irishman had all the hallmarks of a future great striker and arrived at a time when the coastal outfit didn't have a truly reliable goalscorer.

Injuries and inconsistent form have meant that Ferguson is no longer the man believed to be high on the wishlists of elite Premier League teams, and he faces a battle on his hands with Joao Pedro. However, there is still plenty of time to recapture the magic he undoubtedly possesses.

Dean Huijsen - Bournemouth

£30,000-per-week

On the surface, the deal to bring Dean Huijsen to the Vitality Stadium seems a strange one, especially from the player's perspective. It is easy to understand why Bournemouth would be eager to have a promising Spanish youth international on their books, but the 19-year-old was previously at Juventus, who went on a selling spree regarding defenders over the summer.

The Old Lady may live to regret letting go of Huijsen as part of this mass exodus. However, so far, the Amsterdam-born defender looks more comfortable than many would have expected him to be for the Cherries. Working under a coach like Andoni Iraola will only help improve his game.

Marc Guiu - Chelsea

£50,000-per-week

Chelsea hoarding a bunch of young talent isn't necessarily a new thing. The club has long had one of the best academies in the country and produced several great talents, many of whom didn't break into the first team. However, their goal of purchasing some of the most exciting young stars from across the globe has gone up a gear since the arrival of Todd Boehly.

One example of this is Spanish frontman Marc Guiu. The 18-year-old managed to score twice in seven games for Barcelona, which was enough for the Stamford Bridge outfit to green-light the deal and place Guiu on a £50k p/w contract.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Guiu's Chelsea contract is worth approximately 71% of what Fernando Torres made when he first joined Liverpool in 2007.

Archie Gray - Tottenham Hotspur

£75,000-per-week

After playing every minute for Leeds United in the 2023-24 season, Archie Gray secured a lucrative transfer to Tottenham this summer, becoming part of Ange Postecoglou's youthful revolution. The Australian manager is known for his trust in young talent, as previously mentioned when discussing Odobert, so it was no surprise he was interested in the rising Yorkshire star.

Spurs had to fight off competition from Brentford, who at one point looked to have the march on the deal before Daniel Levy flexed his muscles. Whether or not the £75k p/w deal was a part of what convinced Gray will never be known, but it certainly can't have hurt.

Leny Yoro - Manchester United

£115,000-per-week

Bringing Leny Yoro to Old Trafford was an absolute coup for Manchester United. While that sounds bizarre given the stature of the club, they were in competition with both Liverpool and Real Madrid, two giants that are in much better shape right now. After meeting the demands of LOSC Lille, the promising centre-back was convinced by the project at the Theatre of Dreams and was quickly made one of the most expensive defenders in history.

A metatarsal injury has meant he is yet to get going in English football, and it appears that Erik ten Hag needs someone as mobile as him at the back. Hopefully, he will quickly prove to be worth the £115k p/w deal he has been entrusted with.