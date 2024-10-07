Key Takeaways Lamine Yamal does not feature in the 10 highest-teenager earners in world football, despite his dazzling displays for Barcelona.

Two Premier League stars crack the list, including Manchester United's new signing Leny Yoro.

Real Madrid's young duo Arda Guler and Endrick are among the highest-earning teenagers in world football.

There is a lot of debate about how much young footballers should be allowed to make given the opportunities that could open up to them with such riches. Back in 2007, former Manchester United man Gordon McQueen told the Guardian that starlets were being paid far too much and, as a result, got 'the trappings of being a successful player without actually being one.'

Unfortunately, the Scot's wishes for more scaled-back wages for youngsters never came to fruition, with salaries higher than ever before 20 years on. With that in mind, below are the 10 teenagers who are profiting the most thanks to their quality and potential in the beautiful game, according to the experts at Capology.

10 Highest-Paid Teenagers Rank Player Club Weekly Wage (£) 1. Warren Zaire-Emery Paris Saint-Germain 135,705 2. Leny Yoro Manchester United 115,000 3. Arda Guler Real Madrid 84,008 4. Mathys Tel Bayern Munich 80,777 5. Archie Gray Tottenham 75,000 6. Endrick Real Madrid 67,206 7. Pau Cubarsi Barcelona 64,621 8. Vitor Roque Real Betis 56,544 9. Marc Guiu Chelsea 50,000 10. Youssoufa Moukoko OGC Nice 48,466

10 Youssoufa Moukoko

£48,466-per-week

Once tipped to be the brightest prospect on the planet, things have not quite gone according to plan for Youssoufa Moukoko, which is incredible to say given that he is still only 19 years old. The forward became the Bundeliga's youngest-ever player when he made his debut aged just 16 and then broke the Champions League record a couple of years later.

Now, Moukoko finds himself on loan at OGC Nice, as he has struggled to replicate the domineering form he showed in the youth ranks at Borussia Dortmund. However, three goal contributions in his first four Ligue 1 appearances is a promising start.

9 Marc Guiu

£50,000-per-week

Having grown up in the famed La Masia academy, Marc Guiu would decide to leave the nest and make a move to Chelsea as part of their quest to hoard some of the best young talent across the globe. While he is yet to make a major breakthrough, there is clear hope that the Spaniard can develop into a star of the future.

The faith that Todd Boehly, Enzo Maresca and the rest of the recruitment team at Stamford Bridge have in the striker is clear based on his cool £50,000-per-week pay packet that he gets to take home every week. This is despite the fact he is yet to start a Premier League game.

8 Vitor Roque

£56,544-per-week

Vitor Roque's Barcelona career has been a bit of a mess, all things considered. While it is clear the Brazilian has talent, he was barely ever utilised by Xavi. This is even though the club had decided to exercise the option to bring him to Camp Nou a few months earlier than initially agreed.

Roque now finds himself on loan at Real Betis, where he is having a far better time, having previously been outspoken about how upset and unhappy he was in Catalonia. He can't really be blamed for feeling that way either, given that he made his international debut at just 18.

7 Pau Cubarsi

£64,621-per-week

From one man who failed to reach the heights expected of him at Barca to another who has far exceeded them. 17-year-old Pau Cubarsi has managed to establish himself as an integral part of the Spanish giants' present and future.

The likes of Gerard Pique and Carles Puyol are two defenders that have notoriously been difficult for the club to replace, but with this young defender, they may have the solution. With his weekly wage in excess of £64k, it is clear that Joan Laporta is investing heavily in the teenager's future. He'll be hoping that the early signs continue to stay positive.

6 Endrick

£67,206-per-week

While the Brazilian may have been given the nickname 'Bobby' because of his admiration for Sir Bobby Charlton, he has already amassed much more than what the legendary English midfielder would've earned in his pomp. The former Ballon d'Or winner would've been lucky to have made £1000 every week, Endrick is making that 67 times over.

The hype around the young forward cannot be understated. His previous exploits for both club and country at his age are impressive. And he has also made a promising start to life at the Bernabeu.

5 Archie Gray

£75,000-per-week

There was a lot of interest this past summer in Leeds United prodigy Archie Gray. At one point it appeared the midfielder was destined for a move to Brentford, but he chose to remain in white, this time the white of Tottenham Hotspur instead. In doing so, the Englishman became one of the most expensive teenagers in Premier League history.

Gray is believed to be among the next big things in English football - so much so that he could be fast-tracked to the senior international set-up. One thing's for sure, his decision to move to north London helped his bank account, as he now earns £75k p/w.

4 Mathys Tel

£80,777-per-week

In 2022, Bayern Munich signed Mathys Tel for around £25 million, a record for a 17-year-old. He quickly impressed, becoming Bayern's youngest goalscorer. It's safe to say that the Frenchman was quickly being touted as the club's next famous face up-top.

There were some concerns that the arrival of Harry Kane may stunt the young forward's growth, but Tel has continued to show promise alongside the more experienced Englishman, and it is apparent that there are high hopes for him in Bavaria. The 19-year-old will be keen to take the next step in his development, building on his tally of 10 goals last campaign.

3 Arda Guler

£84,008-per-week

Turkish delight Arda Guler has found it difficult to break into regular first-team football since completing a move to Real Madrid from Fenerbahce. Injuries and the sheer quality of the players ahead of him meant that the creative midfielder had to wait patiently for his chance.

It came towards the back end of last season, where Guler impressed prior to and at Euro 2024. With the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo all vying for similar positions, it is hard to see where the 19-year-old fits in for the foreseeable future.

2 Leny Yoro

£115,000-per-week

When Manchester United pulled off a deal to make 18-year-old Leny Yoro one of the most expensive defenders in history, it was seen as a real coup given that they had beaten the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool to his signature. While injury has meant he is yet to make his first competitive appearance as a Red Devil, there remains plenty of optimism when he does return.

With such names also courting the Frenchman's signature, it was clear United may have to fork out a little more than they would've liked to secure Yoro, leading to his £115,000-per-week base salary. This could increase to £145k with bonuses too.

1 Warren Zaire-Emery

£135,705-per-week

With the likes of Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar no longer in the French capital, PSG have been forced to find a new man to build a potential Champions League-winning team around. The man they appear to have chosen is Warren Zaire-Emery. While not earning quite the riches as some of the superstars before him, his salary in excess of £135k p/w is certainly more than enough for a 17-year-old.

As for why he has been entrusted with so much, it is clear that the midfielder has a strong head on his shoulders. He has already been capped by an incredibly strong French team and is only going to get better as he matures. The long-term play for this deal is one that, though expensive, completely makes sense.

