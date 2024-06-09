Highlights Tight end salaries continue to rise in the NFL, with the biggest names earning more than some high-profile running backs and wide receivers.

Travis Kelce signed a two-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs that makes him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

George Kittle owns the largest overall contract at the tight end position, but his AAV currently ranks just third.

Although it has been a relatively quiet NFL offseason as it pertains to tight ends, there is still a robust market for the position’s services.

In fact, the league has now reached a point where the top tight ends’ salaries are comparable to running backs, an occurrence that would’ve been considered shocking 15 years ago.

With promising youngsters such as Sam LaPorta and Dalton Kincaid becoming eligible for extensions in the coming years, this trend has the potential to continue and become the new normal for the position.

As the 2024 season nears, here are the 10 highest-paid NFL tight ends in terms of the average annual value (AAV) of their latest contracts. This list, of course, no longer includes Darren Waller, who was sitting in the No. 2 slot with an average salary of $17 million for the New York Giants before announcing his retirement.

1 Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: $17.125 million AAV

Kelce is the highest-paid tight end for the first time in his legendary career

In May, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took control of the top spot on the highest-paid tight ends list when he signed a two-year extension worth $34.25 million. This contract is fairly flexible, with only $17 million guaranteed.

The contract only runs through the 2025 season, but considering Kelce will turn 35 in October, this contract could very well be the final one of his illustrious career. Despite his age, Kelce will be expected to continue making a major difference for the two-time defending Super Bowl champs in the coming years, which is reflected in his salary.

2 T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings: $16.5 million AAV

Hockenson is looking to return to action in 2024

Before suffering a torn ACL and MCL late in the 2023 campaign, Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson was looking every bit deserving of the four-year, $66 million contract he signed ahead of the season.

With an $18 million signing bonus and over $40 million in guarantees, the Iowa product will still make out well, even if he misses much of the 2024 season due to rehab. Hockenson’s deal also includes an opt-out after the 2025 season that would leave Minnesota with a fairly manageable $7.2 million in dead cap.

3 George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: $15 million AAV

Kittle's $75 million contract is the biggest for the position

For its time, the five-year, $75 million contract George Kittle signed in August 2020 was earth-shattering. And in some ways, it still is. The $75 million in total money remains the most for a tight end in league history, but his per-year standing has taken a hit in the last few years.

After restructuring his deal multiple times to accommodate the San Francisco 49ers' dire cap situation, Kittle is set for a $12.2 million cap hit in 2024 and a $21.8 million cap hit for the 2025 season before hitting unrestricted free agency in the 2026 offseason.

4 Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles: $14.25 million AAV

Goedert was the first of the Eagles' offensive core to sign a long-term deal

Dallas Goedert signed a four-year, $57 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2021 season, one in which he recorded a career-high 830 receiving yards. It is worth noting that this deal came before the Eagles committed tens of millions of dollars to DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, not to mention Jalen Hurts’ $255 million extension that was signed in the 2023 offseason.

Had things played out in a different order, perhaps Goedert would’ve become a cap casualty. Instead, he is one of the highest-paid tight ends, and his contract runs through the 2025 season.

5 Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: $14 million AAV

Andrews will become a free agent in 2026

Mark Andrews signed a four-year, $56 million contract in September 2021, which was likely used as an outline for Goedert’s extension that came a couple of months later.

Andrews’ deal with the Baltimore Ravens includes $37.58 million in guarantees and expires after the 2025 season. The three-time Pro Bowler is an integral part of Baltimore’s offensive attack, and his health will be a determining factor in the team’s 2024 success.

6 Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars: $13.75 million AAV

Engram had his most productive season in 2023

Evan Engram is entering the second season of his three-year extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former New York Giants tight end agreed to a three-year, $41.25 million contract ahead of the '23 campaign, with $24 million guaranteed.

His cap hit is only $7 million this year but will jump to $19.75 million for the 2025 season. Engram posted career highs in receptions (114) and receiving yards (963) in 2023 but will need to see more action as a vertical passing threat to maximize his tools.

7 David Njoku, Cleveland Browns: $13.69 million AAV

Njoku's cap hit is about to spike up

A first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, David Njoku signed a four-year, $54.75 million extension with the Cleveland Browns in May 2022. The deal will take him through his age-29 season and see him become a free agent after the 2025 season.

Njoku restructured his contract last offseason to open up cap space for Cleveland, but he'll see a substantial increase in total earnings in the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

8 Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears: $12.5 million AAV

Kmet signed a four-year deal shortly after the 2022 season

The Chicago Bears opted to sign tight end Cole Kmet to a long-term extension instead of cornerback Jaylon Johnson during the 2023 offseason.

Although Johnson eventually notched his own hefty contract this past March, the Bears' decision to prioritize Kmet speaks to their confidence in the Notre Dame product, who recorded career bests in both receptions (73) and receiving yards (719) in 2023.

Kmet’s four-year, $50 million deal has $32.79 million in guarantees and runs through the 2027 season.

9 Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans: $12 million AAV

The Texans re-signed Schultz this spring

Dalton Schultz signed a three-year, $36 million contract with the Houston Texans this offseason, keeping one of C.J. Stroud’s favorite targets in town for the foreseeable future. Schultz’s deal featured a $7.5 million signing bonus and $23.5 million in guarantees.

There is a potential out from the deal after the 2025 season, which would leave the Texans with only $2.5 million in dead cap. For now, though, Schultz is considered under contract with Houston until 2027.

10 Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks: $10.5 million AAV

Fant is signed with the Seahawks through the 2025 season

Yet another solid tight end out of the University of Iowa, Noah Fant was taken by the Denver Broncos with the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2022 as part of the Russell Wilson deal. Seattle picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal just under a month later.

Fant hasn't been a superstar by any means but has been productive enough in his two years with the Seahawks, recording 82 catches for 900 yards and four touchdowns. The Seahawks signed him to a new two-year, $21 million contract in March, a deal that includes $11.49 million in guarantees.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.