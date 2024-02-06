Key Takeaways Leny Yoro of Manchester United, who joined in the summer, is the highest-paid under-21 Premier League player, earning £115,000 per week.

Chelsea have five players in the top 17, including Levi Colwill and new signing Marc Guiu.

Several Tottenham players also feature, including Archie Gray and Destiny Udogie.

It’s no secret that footballers of all ages – rightly or wrongly - earn copious amounts of money. And in the case of many youngsters achieving their boyhood dreams, it’s often a little unnerving being thrown into the spotlight of the Premier League and earning the big bucks.

And it’s not unfair to say that relying on youth is in the ascendancy. Think of the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Jeremy Doku and Levi Colwill. All players have been important cogs at their respective clubs this season and are destined to hit the heights of stardom - permitting they stay, of course.

Given that the Premier League is littered with players – aged 21 or below - of high quality, GIVEMESPORT have decided to use figures, courtesy of Capology, to list the top 17 highest-paid Under-21 players in the English top tier.

There are a litany of youngsters (those under 21 years of age) from clubs right across the English top tier strutting their stuff, though the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United who are all known for nurturing top young talent, feature more heavily than perhaps the Bournemouth’s and Wolves' of the world.

Top 17 highest-paid Premier League players under 21 Player Club Age Weekly wages Leny Yoro Manchester United 18 £115,000 Carney Chukwuemeka Chelsea 20 £100,000 Levi Colwill Chelsea 21 £100,000 Rasmus Hojlund Manchester United 21 £85,000 Destiny Udogie Tottenham Hotspur 21 £75,000 Archie Gray Tottenham Hotspur 18 £75,000 Pape Sarr Tottenham Hotspur 21 £70,000 Tino Livramento Newcastle United 21 £50,000 Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United 20 £50,000 Marc Guiu Chelsea 18 £50,000 Oscar Bobb Manchester City 21 £50,000 Lesley Ugochukwu Chelsea (On loan at Southampton) 20 £45,000 Romeo Lavia Chelsea 20 £45,000 Malo Gusto Chelsea 21 £45,000 Alex Scott Bournemouth 21 £40,000 Harvey Elliott Liverpool 21 £40,000 Matheus Franca Crystal Palace 20 £40,000

1 Leny Yoro - Manchester United

Weekly wage: £115,000

Upon Leny Yoro's £52m switch to Manchester United this summer, the Frenchman not only became the second-most expensive teenager in Premier League history - but he also soared to the top of the under-21 wage charts. Earning £115,000 at the bright-eyed age of just 18 may seem crazy, but in today's world, money makes the world go around.

This is especially true for a player who the Red Devils had to beat Real Madrid and Liverpool for. Having represented France at under-17, under-18, under-19, under-21 and under-23 levels, Yoro appears destined for the top. Of course, destiny doesn't always guarantee certainties, but United have clearly put all their eggs in one basket with the former Lille defender's weekly payout.

2 Carney Chukwuemeka - Chelsea

Weekly wage: £100,000-a-week

Earning a cool £100,000-a-week in west London is Carney Chukwuemeka. The 2003-born star struggled to dislodge the likes of John McGinn at Aston Villa after emerging from their academy ranks and chose to join Chelsea in the summer of 2022 – but it’s not unfair to say that he has also struggled to prove his worth in the capital.

Having to compete with the big-money acquisitions of both Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, the 20-year-old has hurdles to overcome if he is to become one of his manager's trusted engine room operators. For the time being, Chukwuemeka, just 20, will be on the cusp of the starting line-up.

3 Levi Colwill

Weekly wage: £100,000-a-week

Establishing himself as an important figure in Mauricio Pochettino’s youthful Chelsea side before passing the baton on to Maresca, Levi Colwill has ensured that he does not let his tender age get in the way of him becoming a superb player and one that is relied on heavily at Stamford Bridge.

Colwill’s exuberance of youth complements the wealth of experience possessed by Thiago Silva and the two – when paired by Pochettino – make a great partnership. Destined to be a long-term part of the Chelsea squad, Colwill is strong, quick and level-headed with the ball at his feet. Still just the tender age of 20 and already one of the best young players in the Premier League, the Englishman is earning a hefty £100,000-a-week.

4 Rasmus Hojlund – Manchester United

Weekly wage: £85,000-a-week

A lot of Erik ten Hag’s goalscoring hopes are on the shoulders of the 21-year-old. After coming under heavy scrutiny for his struggles in front of goal in the early stages of his Manchester United career, Rasmus Hojlund bagged goals against Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United, and played a vital role in United's FA Cup triumph.

Finishing the 2023/24 season with 16 goals in all competitions, the young Dane has missed the start of the new term through injury. United fans will be counting down the days until he returns to the starting line-up, with goals proving difficult to come by in their opening matches of 2024/25.

5 Destiny Udogie – Tottenham Hotspur

Weekly wage: £75,000-a-week

Destiny Udogie earns a £75,000 weekly salary, impressive figures for a 21-year-old still in the early stages of his career. However, with Tottenham aiming high under the careful guidance of Ange Postecoglou, their wage structure needs to reflect those ambitions as well.

An important member of the back line next to Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Pedro Porro, the Italian’s career in the Premier League is just getting started. Poised to go from strength to strength and potentially destined to become the league's best left-back, Udogie is likely to earn a bumper pay rise in the near future, especially if his influence on their play continues.

6 Archie Gray – Tottenham

Weekly wage: £75,000-a-week

From one Tottenham man to another. Archie Gray, although much newer to north London than Udogie, was brought to the club over the summer, which saw him instantly earn the same amount - £75,000-per-week.

The 18-year-old can play in defence or in midfield, giving his new manager a versatility only a select-few players can offer. Having played for Leeds United, all eyes will now be on how the teenager can handle the pressures that come with Premier League football. Certainly, with the wage he earns, Daniel Levy and Co will hope his impact is almost instant.

7 Pape Sarr – Tottenham Hotspur

Weekly wage: £70,000-a-week

Polishing off a trilogy of Lilywhites is the ground-eating midfielder in a rejuvenated Tottenham side. Pape Sarr has typically gone under the radar, with attacking duo James Maddison and Heung-min Son lapping up the majority of the plaudits. Alongside Yves Bissouma, the pair have forged a formidable midfield partnership.

With his contract expiring in 2030, the 18-cap Senegal international is at no risk of leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium any time soon, but in order to make sure, Postecoglou and his entourage will be looking to offer Sarr fresh terms, which will be much more than the £70,000-a-week he is earning at the moment.

8 Tino Livramento - Newcastle United

Weekly wage: £50,000

Tino Livramento is widely regarded as one of the most promising full-backs in the Premier League. This is justified by the very fact he has slotted straight into Eddie Howe's lineup this season, starting the first three games for Newcastle, as he looks set to be Kieran Trippier's long-term successor for the role.

After an impressive spell at Southampton, following a period of being overlooked in Chelsea's crowded youth academy, the 21-year-old appears to have found his place in the northeast. His next challenge will be convincing Lee Carsley that he's ready for a step up to international football.

9 Alejandro Garnacho – Manchester United

Weekly wage: £50,000-a-week

Manchester United’s very own Alejandro Garnacho has nailed down a spot in Erik ten Hag’s side in 2024/25. With Antony’s insipid form not helping the Brazilian’s case and Marcus Rashford struggling to hit the form of last season, the 20-year-old has staked his claim, whether it be off the right or left of the Red Devils front line.

A scorer of one of the greatest Premier League goals ever vs Everton, the three-cap Argentina international is beginning to show what he’s made of – and those of an Old Trafford persuasion cannot get enough.

10 Marc Guiu - Chelsea

Weekly wage: £50,000

A newcomer to the Premier League this year, Marc Guiu has been entrusted by Enzo Maresca to relieve Chelsea of their ongoing goalscoring headache. Putting so much expectation on the shoulders of an 18-year-old is risky itself, but with Nicolas Jackson's well-documented struggles coming to light, a so-called Barcelona wonderkid is always worth a shot.

However, considering that he only made seven appearances for Barcelona's first team last season, handing him a £50,000-a-week salary is a considerable investment in a relatively unknown quantity. The Blues' hierarchy will be hoping that is repaid in goals aplenty as Guiu continues his development in west London.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: According to Capology, Marc Guiu was only earning £2,129-per-week at Barcelona. His salary at Chelsea is over 23 times higher.

17-11

Oscar Bobb joins Garnacho, Guiu and Livramento on a similar wage of £50,000-a-week. The Manchester City talent was poised to become a key figure in Pep Guardiola's squad following an impressive pre-season, but a fractured leg sidelined him for three to four months at the start of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's trust - or perhaps chaotic overspending - on young talent continues to take center stage, with three of the other seven players on this list playing their football in west London. Lesley Ugochukwu, Romeo Lavia, and Malo Gusto all earn £45,000-per-week, although the former is presently on loan at Southampton for the season.

Rounding out the list are Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott, who played a crucial role in Jurgen Klopp’s last voyage in the 2023/24 season, Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, and Crystal Palace’s Matheus Franca. The trio all earn £40,000-a-week, which, despite being a substantial sum, lags behind other players in their age bracket.