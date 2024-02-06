Highlights Ansu Fati of Brighton & Hove Albion, on loan from Barcelona, is the highest-paid under-21 Premier League player, earning £160,000 per week.

Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch has the second-highest wage at £150,000 per week.

Several Chelsea players feature in the top 12, including Levi Colwill and Noni Madueke.

It’s no secret that footballers of all ages – rightly or wrongly - earn copious amounts of money. And in the case of many youngsters achieving their boyhood dreams, it’s often a little unnerving being thrown into the spotlight of the Premier League and earning the big bucks.

And it’s not unfair to say that relying on youth is in the ascendancy. Think of the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Jeremy Doku and Levi Colwill. All players have been important cogs at the respective clubs this season and are destined to hit the heights of stardom - permitting they stay, of course.

Given that the Premier League is littered with players – aged 21 or below - of high quality, GIVEMESPORT have decided to use figures, courtesy of Capology, to list the top 12 highest-paid Under-21 players in the English top tier.

There are a litany of youngsters (those under 21 years of age) from clubs right across the English top tier strutting their stuff, though the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United who are all known for nurturing top young talent, feature more heavily than perhaps the Burnley’s and Bournemouth’s of the world.

Top 12 highest-paid Premier League players under 21 Player Club Age Weekly wages Ansu Fati Brighton & Hove Albion 21 £160,000 Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 21 £150,000 Levi Colwill Chelsea 20 £100,000 Carney Chukwuemeka Chelsea 20 £100,000 Rasmus Hojlund Manchester United 20 £85,000 Radu Dragusin Tottenham Hotspur 21 £85,000 Destiny Udogie Tottenham Hotspur 21 £75,000 Cole Palmer Chelsea 21 £75,000 Pape Sarr Tottenham Hotspur 21 £70,000 Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United 19 £50,000 Noni Madueke Chelsea 20 £50,000 Jeremy Doku Manchester City 20 £50,000 All figures per Capology - correct as of 06/02/24

1 Ansu Fati – Brighton & Hove Albion

Weekly wage: £160,000-a-week

Given that Ansu Fati is a product of Barcelona’s fabled academy set-up, La Masia, it should come as little surprise to learn that the Spaniard takes home a mouth-watering amount on a week-to-week basis. Still just 21 years of age, Fati pockets £160,000-a-week at the AMEX Stadium.

That is, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, 80 per cent of what Blaugrana were paying him, however, before he embarked on his loan move with Brighton & Hove Albion. Tipped as a youngster who could become the next Lionel Messi, the ten-cap Spain international has struggled to set England alight with five goal involvements in 14 games.

2 Ryan Gravenberch – Liverpool

Weekly wage: £150,000-a-week

After an insipid season last time out, Jurgen Klopp was keen to overhaul his engine room with the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner being shown the exit door. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominic Szoboszlai were the standout incomings, while the signing of Ryan Gravenberch went under the radar.

The Dutchman was long linked with a move to England’s top division and eventually got his wish last summer when Liverpool called. He may have been sporadically since his move to Anfield, but that hasn’t stopped him from earning £150,000-a-week, the second-highest wage of any player in the top flight under 21.

3 Levi Colwill – Chelsea

Weekly wage: £100,000-a-week

Establishing himself as an important figure in Mauricio Pochettino’s youthful Chelsea side, Levi Colwill has ensured that he does not let his tender age get in the way of him becoming a superb player and one that is relied on heavily at Stamford Bridge.

Colwill’s exuberance of youth complements the wealth of experience possessed by Thiago Silva and the two – when paired by Pochettino – make a great partnership. Destined to be a long-term part of the Chelsea squad, Colwill is strong, quick and level-headed with the ball at his feet. Still just the tender age of 20 and already one of the best young players in the Premier League, the Englishman is earning a hefty £100,000-a-week.

4 Carney Chukwuemeka - Chelsea

Weekly wage: £100,000-a-week

Earning a cool £100,000-a-week in west London is Carney Chukwuemeka. The 2003-born star struggled to dislodge the likes of John McGinn at Aston Villa after emerging from their academy ranks and chose to join Chelsea in the summer of 2022 – but it’s not unfair to say that he has also struggled to prove his worth in the capital.

Having to compete with the big-money acquisitions of both Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, the 20-year-old has hurdles to overcome if he is to become one of Pochettino’s trusted engine room operators. For the time being, Chukwuemeka, just 20, will be on the cusp of the starting line-up.

5 Rasmus Hojlund – Manchester United

Weekly wage: £85,000-a-week

A lot of Erik ten Hag’s goalscoring hopes are on the shoulders of the 20-year-old, given that the ever-unreliable Anthony Martial is the only other out-and-out option up top. After coming under heavy scrutiny for his struggles in front of goal in the early stages of his Manchester United career, Rasmus Hojlund is beginning to come good with goals coming against Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United.

The young Dane, who earns a lofty £85,000 on a weekly basis at Old Trafford, has been left feeding on scraps thanks to his teammate’s attacking intent – or lack thereof – in the early stages of his spell in England.

6 Radu Dragusin – Tottenham Hotspur

Weekly wage: £85,000-a-week

One of Ange Postecoglou’s latest recruits of the new Tottenham Hotspur era, Radu Dragusin, earns a healthy £85,000 a week. The jury is still out on the 22-year-old on the basis that he has chalked up just limited minutes since his January arrival.

Understood to be a back-up to both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, it may take the former Genoa man a little longer to establish himself as a trusted member of the north London-based squad. With Bayern Munich also interested in his services before Spurs pipped them, that just proves that a wonderful player is there – it’s now up to the club to get the best out of him.

7 Destiny Udogie – Tottenham Hotspur

Weekly wage: £75,000-a-week

From one Tottenham defender to another. Although Destiny Udogie is certainly more established in north London, he earns £10,000-a-week less than his central counterpart – but still enjoys a £75,000 weekly take home. Astonishing numbers for someone aged 21 and in the embryonic stages of his career.

An important member of the back line next to Van de Ven, Romero and Pedro Porro, the Italian’s career in the Premier League is just getting started. Poised to go from strength to strength and potentially destined to become the league's best left-back, Udogie is likely to earn a bumper pay rise in the near future, especially if his influence on their play continues.

8 Cole Palmer – Chelsea

Weekly wage: £75,000-a-week

Where would Chelsea be without Cole Palmer? Having arrived from Manchester City for a, in hindsight, measly £40 million in the summer, the forward, who is on the fringes of Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad, has registered 12 goals and seven assists in the embryonic stages of his stint at the capital club.

Affectionately monikered ‘Cold Palmer’, the City chiefs may have made quite a mistake by letting such a talented youngster depart their ranks. Blessed with a penchant for goalscoring - particularly from the penalty spot – and impressive technique, Palmer could turn into a key figure for the Three Lions in the near future.

9 Pape Sarr – Tottenham Hotspur

Weekly wage: £70,000-a-week

The ground-eating midfielder in a rejuvenated Tottenham side, Pape Sarr has typically gone under the radar, with attacking duo James Maddison and Heung-min Son lapping up the majority of the plaudits. Alongside Yves Bissouma, the pair have forged one of the most formidable midfield partnerships in the Premier League this campaign.

With his contract expiring in 2030, the 18-cap Senegal international is at no risk of leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium any time soon, but in order to make sure, Postecoglou and his entourage will be looking to offer Sarr fresh terms, which will be much more than the £70,000-a-week he is earning at the moment.

10 Alejandro Garnacho – Manchester United

Weekly wage: £50,000-a-week

The youngest player on the list, Manchester United’s very own Alejandro Garnacho, has nailed down a spot in Erik ten Hag’s side in 2023/24. With Antony’s insipid form not helping the Brazilian’s case and Marcus Rashford struggling to hit the form of last season, the 19-year-old has staked his claim, whether it be off the right or left of the Red Devils front line.

A scorer of one of the greatest Premier League goals ever vs Everton, the three-cap Argentina international is beginning to show what he’s made of – and those of an Old Trafford persuasion cannot get enough.

11 Noni Madueke – Chelsea

Weekly wage: £50,000-a-week

Whether Noni Madueke, 20, will be on the Stamford Bridge books for much longer remains to be seen given how unlikely he is to be starting in front of other Chelsea stars this campaign. For now, however, the Englishman will have to put up with his scarce opportunities at the Blues.

His time at the club has not exactly gone to plan with him struggling to win over a succession of different managers and Madueke, who earns £50,000-a-week, will be looking to become a key part of Pochettino’s plans. If an increase in game time is not secured by the youngster, he will certainly not be short of would-be buyers.

12 Jeremy Doku – Manchester City

Weekly wage: £50,000-a-week

How can a player be this exciting to watch be a) only 20 years old and b) earn just £50,000-a-week? Of course, earning that amount every week will be welcomed with open arms by Jeremy Doku, but it is still considerably less than his Etihad Stadium teammates.

A blistering forward, the Belgian has become a feared winger in England’s top division – one capable of popping up with goals and assists. The world is Doku’s oyster, and we are doubtlessly still yet to see the best of him. In order to tie him down for the long run, despite being a relatively new recruit, City boss Guardiola would be wise to offer him new terms.