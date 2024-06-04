Highlights Justin Jefferson's $140 million contract is the largest in NFL history for a wide receiver.

Both A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown signed lucrative extensions during the 2024 NFL offseason as well.

Veterans such as Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams are still among the highest-paid wideouts in the league.

When it comes to paying high-profile and productive NFL wide receivers, the increasingly popular sentiment is to pay them and figure out the rest later. This approach can sometimes be viewed as shortsighted, but the league’s rising salary cap and the seemingly annual occurrence of record-breaking deals promote immediacy and assertiveness.

During this offseason alone, there have been three record-breaking contracts handed to wide receivers, with each one outdoing the last, the latest being Justin Jefferson's $140 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

As eventful as this offseason has been for the receiver market, it’s reasonable to think that things aren't done yet, given contract negotiations that are still in the works.

As of now, here are the 10 highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL, based on the average annual value (AAV) of each player's most recent contract.

1 Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: $35 million AAV

Jefferson is now the highest-paid receiver in league history

It was only a matter of time before Justin Jefferson inked a record-breaking extension with the Minnesota Vikings. No one doubted the two sides would eventually strike a deal; it was a matter of the exact details that were in question.

As it turns out, Jefferson’s four-year, $140 million deal puts him at $35 million annually for the duration of his contract. This extension won’t officially go into effect until the 2025 season, as the Vikings picked up the fifth-year option on the three-time Pro Bowler's rookie deal, but we'll go ahead and crown him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL anyway.

2 A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: $32 million AAV

Brown inked a big extension this offseason

Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown comes in second on the list due to the three-year, $96 million extension he signed in April 2024, putting him at an average of $32 million annually.

Brown’s explosive skill set, which helped him record a career-high 106 catches for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023, has made him an indispensable part of the Eagles offense, which is why Philadelphia was willing to break the bank for him.

Brown’s latest deal runs through 2029, ensuring he stays with the Eagles for the foreseeable future.

3 Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: $30.002 million AAV

St. Brown was momentarily the highest-paid receiver ever this offseason

The Vikings and Eagles weren't the only teams to keep their franchise receivers in town this offseason, as the Detroit Lions dished out a four-year extension worth just over $120 million to First-Team All-Pro wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown.

St. Brown’s reign as the league’s highest-paid receiver was short-lived, as Brown’s extension was signed the following day. Still, the two-time Pro Bowler, who racked up 119 catches for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns this past year, is in good company and is young enough to score another big contract when his new deal expires in 2029.

4 Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: $30 million AAV

Hill was the league's highest-paid receiver until this spring

The first receiver in NFL history to break the $30 million per year threshold, Tyreek Hill paved the way for the massive contracts we’ve seen when the Miami Dolphins signed him to a then-record-breaking four-year, $120 million deal after acquiring him from the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2022 offseason.

The deal so far has worked well for both sides. Hill has been highly productive in Miami, recording 238 receptions for 3,509 yards and 20 receiving touchdowns (21 total) over the last two years, and has been an irreplaceable piece of Mike McDaniel’s innovative offense.

It is worth noting that Hill’s contract is backloaded, with his biggest cap hits coming in 2025 and 2026.

5 Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins: $28.25 million AAV

Waddle and Hill make up the most expensive receiver duo in the NFL

As if investing in one speedster wasn’t enough, the Dolphins have continued to spend big at the wide receiver position. This offseason, it was 2021 first-round pick Jaylen Waddle securing a three-year, $84.75 million contract.

This deal must be viewed as a project, as Waddle has yet to make a Pro Bowl and has played second-fiddle to Hill the last two seasons. However, when his health permits, Waddle is an elite field stretcher and will be called upon more in the coming seasons, given Hill’s age.

Of the nearly $85 million Waddle is set to make, $76 million is guaranteed, which clearly signals Miami sees him as Hill's replacement as WR1 in the coming years.

6 Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders: $28 million AAV

Adams received a hefty extension upon his arrival in Las Vegas

Shortly after acquiring Davante Adams via trade from the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders signed him to a five-year, $140 million contract.

This deal was seemingly always short-term oriented since Adams was pushing 30, and the bulk of his contract wouldn’t be paid out until his later seasons. Adams’ cap hit for the 2024 season is a modest $25.3 million before ballooning to $44.1 million in both 2025 and 2026.

7 Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: $26.7 AAV

Kupp has one of the more balanced contracts on this list

With Cooper Kupp fresh off a historic 2021 campaign in which he won the wideout Triple Crown, the Los Angeles Rams had no choice but to pay up for the then-reigning Super Bowl MVP and Offensive Player of the Year.

Kupp signed a three-year deal worth $80.1 million in the 2022 offseason, which averages out to a little below $27 million a year. Kupp’s cap hit stays relatively stable for the next few years, with $29.78 million figures in 2024 and 2025 and a $27.33 million hit for the 2026 season.

The Rams will certainly need the cap space if Puka Nacua continues to play the way he did as a rookie.

8 DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles: $25 million AAV

The Eagles gave Smith a nearly fully-guaranteed contract

The second half of the Eagles’ dynamic wide receiver duo, DeVonta Smith, who notched his second consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2023, received his due when he signed a three-year, $75 million extension in April.

The deal features $51 million in guarantees and included a $20.4 million signing bonus. The deal will run through the 2028 season, with a potential out for the Eagles after 2027.

9 Nico Collins, Houston Texans: $24.25 million AAV

Collins' was paid handsomely for his breakout season

Imagine telling someone a year ago that Nico Collins would be one of the highest-paid receivers in league history. However, a once laughable proposition has become a reality this offseason, with Collins and the Houston Texans agreeing to terms on a three-year, $72.75 million extension.

This deal not only speaks to Houston’s confidence in Collins but also their trust in his relationship with quarterback C.J. Stroud. Even with Stefon Diggs’ arrival, the expectation is that Collins, who set career bests in essentially every receiving category imaginable despite only starting 10 of the 15 games in which he appeared, will remain a focal point of the passing attack.

10 DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks: $24 million AAV

Metcalf stays in the top 10 for now

When big-name receivers were signing massive contracts left and right in the 2022 offseason, Seattle Seahawks star wideout DK Metcalf signed a three-year, $72 million extension of his own, making him the sixth-highest-paid receiver in the league at the time.

Although recent signings have caused the two-time Pro Bowler to fall, he still makes the top 10, narrowly beating out Deebo Samuel ($23.85 million AAV). But he might not stay here for long if guys like CeeDee Lamb, Ja'Marr Chase, and Brandon Aiyuk get their new deals done soon.

Metcalf has a 2024 cap hit of $24.5 million and is set to hit free agency in 2026.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.