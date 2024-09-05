Having taken control of the WWE back in 2022, Triple H has overseen a spike in popularity that the company has not seen in many, many years. With a collection of primed Superstars, engaging storylines, fantastic matches, and enhanced production changes, the WWE has made itself, once again, the professional wrestling company that everyone is talking about.

This renewed popularity has meant that the WWE has had the chance to join Netflix next year, as well as merge with the UFC and TKO, in what are two financially jaw-dropping transactions. But it is the finances of the WWE Superstars and how much they earn that will truly drop jaws, with the top 10 highest-paid WWE wrestlers having been revealed, as per 888sport.com.

The numbers mentioned will merely be base salaries, with the minimum base salary of a WWE Superstar already being revealed. This list won't take into account financial extras, such as merchandise sales.

10 highest-paid WWE Superstars (2024) Position Superstar Salary 10. Rhea Ripley $6m 9. Jey Uso $7m 8. Finn Balor $7m 7. Kevin Owens $7m 6. CM Punk $8m 5. Drew McIntyre $8m 4. Seth Rollins $9m 3. Randy Orton $10m 2. Cody Rhodes $10m 1. Roman Reigns $15m

10 Rhea Ripley

$6 million / year

The only female WWE Superstar to be featured on the list is Australia's own, Rhea Ripley. One half of the newly-formed Terror Twins, Ripley has been a mainstay of WWE programming for years, having completed the trifecta of having won a title on NXT UK, NXT, and on the main roster. She is the seventh Triple Crown female champion, and fifth female Grand Slam champion, with her popularity only rising by the week. Her most recent work with Judgment Day and Liv Morgan has been a career-defining success.

9 Jey Uso

$7 million / year

The first, but not last, former member of The Bloodline to be featured on this list is WWE's infamous Yeet-er, Jey Uso. A man whose career has gone from strength-to-strength in recent years, Jey has also been recognised as being half of one of the best TV tag teams of all time, but his work with Sami Zayn in The Bloodline, and his Main Event Jey work, has painted him in a new light. With his crowd reactions getting louder, his up-and-coming storyline with Rhea Ripley is bound to be a success.

8 Finn Balor

$7 million / year

The current leader of Judgement Day, Finn Balor, has been one of the biggest winners from the Triple H era of WWE, with the Irish-born Superstar having always been a favourite of the King of King's following their work in the black and gold NXT days. Having had a tumultuous main-roster career, from stop-start pushes, to injuries, Balor has finally found something that has cemented himself as a main event level act, something that should have been the case years ago.

7 Kevin Owens

$7 million / year

Another man that finds himself on the $7 million pay grade, Kevin Owens, has had a legendary career, with his ability to succeed in the Vince-era, despite an appearance that went against the grain, he defied all expectations and his longevity to being at the top is commendable and deserved. Either a face or a heel, he can make you feel on both sides of the spectrum, and is guaranteed to steal a show, one of the true greats of modern-day WWE.

6 CM Punk

$8 million / year

The man responsible for one of the greatest returns in WWE history, it is the Best in the World, CM Punk. One of the most controversial wrestlers in modern history, you either hate him or love him, but whatever the case may be, he never fails to make people feel some sort of emotion. Having had an injury-ridden start to his WWE career, his work with Drew McIntyre is some of the best of his career, with his new relationship with the WWE being something you could never have imagined happening a few years ago.

5 Drew McIntyre

$8 million / year

From one half of WWE's hottest feud, to the other half, Drew McIntyre is performing at a motivated level that we haven't seen from him ever. Having initially been the Chosen One, his career had him released, then joining NXT, before finally having the main roster career that was envisioned for him all those years ago. Now, a cornerstone of the main event scene, it is yet to be seen if he will ever get his WWE Championship happy ending.

4 Seth Rollins

$9 million / year

One-third of one of WWE's greatest ever factions, The Shield, Seth Rollins has never looked back following that infamous heel turn against his stablemates, having essentially been a main event act since that jaw-dropping 2014 turn. With numerous title runs in that time, some good, some bad, he may be slowing down now, but he can still go in the ring, and is a reliable act that will draw viewers and make a feud mean something.

3 Randy Orton

$10 million / year

The first entrant on the list to join the eight-figure a-year club, Randy Orton's career speaks for itself. From the Legend Killer, to his mid-2000s heel work, and now weirdly, despite being 44 years old, his prime work, Orton is one of the greatest of all time. He has had some of the greatest WWE feuds ever, with his work with Mick Foley, Edge, John Cena, and Seth Rollins all being standouts in a career that is guaranteed a Hall of Fame ring.

2 Cody Rhodes

$10 million / year

The first, and only champion to be in the top 10, is the current Undisputed WWE Champion, the American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes. A man who is now earning what he deserves, he knew his value back in 2016, as he left the WWE, succeeded on the independent scene, and became one of the reasons that WWE's rival, AEW, came into existence. Having returned to his home, he finally finished his story after a two-year wait, and is now having a run that any champion could be proud of.

1 Roman Reigns

$15 million / year

Not only is he the Head of the Table, he is the head of this list, with Roman Reigns, unsurprisingly, being the WWE's highest-paid performer. Similar to Seth Rollins, post-Shield, Reigns never really left the upper-card of the WWE, but it wasn't to be, as the fans couldn't get on board with the constant shoe-horning of an act that no one could get behind. Flash forward to 2020, and Reigns became a heel, a move that would see him have a 1,316 day title-reign, and undoubtedly become WWE's biggest ever act. Now, on the charge as a babyface, his best work could yet to be seen.