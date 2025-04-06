Summary The Premier League title is one of the most coveted awards in football.

Though competitive seasons can be more entertaining to watch as they end, many sides have won the league through utter dominance.

All entrants on this list notched over 90 points in either a title triumph or the pursuit of such.

Whether it is feasible or not, the Premier League title is the ultimate goal for every team within the English top flight. Of course, some sides are much better-positioned to challenge for the title than others but as proven by Leicester City in the 2015/16 campaign, anybody can, in theory, push for the trophy, which serves as a particularly strong motivation for many.

The Premier League is at its best when there is a title race, two or more teams battling until the final weeks for the honour of being champions. Sometimes the race boils down to the final day, fully heightening the tension of the season’s conclusion.

Particularly in modern football, point tallies have generally increased in comparison to what they used to be, such is the quality of many squads. With that being said, what are the 10 highest point tallies to ever be recorded in the Premier League?

Related 10 Games with the Most Red Cards in Premier League History [Ranked] A dive into the annals of the Premier League to (re)discover the matches with the most red cards in its history.

10 Highest Point Tallies in Premier League History Rank Team Season Points Acquired 1. Manchester City 2017/18 100 2. Liverpool 2019/20 99 3. Manchester City 2018/19 98 4. Liverpool 2018/19 97 5. Chelsea 2004/05 95 6. Manchester City 2021/22 93 6=. Chelsea 2016/17 93 8. Liverpool 2021/22 93 8=. Manchester United 1993/94 92 10. Manchester City 2023/24 91

10 Manchester City - 91 Points

2023/24 season