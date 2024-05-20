Highlights Teams can secure survival in the Premier League with minimal points despite a struggling season.

In certain years, the competitiveness of the top-flight means a significantly higher amount of points is needed to avoid the drop.

Oldham's tally of 49 points is the highest ever needed to survive relegation when they did so in the 1992/1993 season.

No matter what level of league a team plays in, its primary goal, or at least its minimum goal, is to stay up there. This is a more or less difficult task, depending on the team's squad, its financial resources and the quality of its staff. However, history has shown that these factors are not always sufficient, or even decisive, when it comes to assessing the real level of a squad.

That's why so many teams have already managed to hold on to the title despite initially being promised hell, while in the opposite direction, teams destined to play the leading roles have disappointed, mired in the soft underbelly of the championship or even in the relegation zone.

There are as many different scenarios as there are seasons, because each campaign has its own truth. This article lists the ten teams that finished just above the relegation zone with the most points gained in the Premier League (since the 1992/93 season).

The 10 Highest Points Tallies to Stay Up in Premier League History Rank Team Points tally Season 1 Oldham Athletic 49 1992/93 2 Aston Villa 48 1994/95 3 Bolton Wanderers 44 2002/03 4 Derby County 42 2000/01 5 Ipswich Town 42 1993/94 6 Coventry City 41 1996/97 7 Southampton 41 1998/99 8 Wolverhampton 40 2010/11 9 Watford 40 2016/17 10 Sunderland 40 2001/02

10 Sunderland

Points: 40

Over the course of the 2001/02 season, Sunderland only managed back-to-back wins once. Their inconsistent results largely explain why the Black Cats came so close to relegation at the end of the campaign. And yet, the season got off to a good start. So much so that they went into Boxing Day in ninth place.

But with just three wins to their name in the second half of their campaign, the Stadium of Light outfit did not make life easy for themselves. However, they have never entered the drop zone at any point in the season, thanks to three teams even more inconsistent than themselves.

9 Watford

Points: 40

Having secured their status in the Premier League thanks to their thirteenth-place finish in the 2015/16 season, Watford began the next campaign under Walter Mazzari. After an average pre-season and a lacklustre start to the league campaign, the Hornets, who were 13th on matchday 19, began the second half of the season in contrasting ways.

With just five defeats between matchdays 20 and 32, they were in an encouraging 10th place at the end of the latter. But as a result of a very difficult end to the season (six defeats in their last six games and just three goals scored), the Vicarage Road outfit ended up in 17th place, six points ahead of Hull City.

8 Wolves

Points: 40

After a fine start to the 2010/11 season (two wins, one draw), which saw them finish fourth in the table (their best position since October 1979), Wolves suffered a major setback. Winning just one of their next ten games, the Molineux side were 19th in the table for many weeks.

In fact, between matchdays 7 and 35, Mick McCarthy's men only managed to escape the relegation zone on two occasions. Despite two wins on Matchdays 36 and 37, Wolverhampton were unable to rest until the evening of the 38th and final matchday. Beaten by Blackburn Rovers, the club benefited from the parallel defeats of Birmingham City and Blackpool to stay in the top flight, just one point behind their two rivals.

7 Southampton

Points: 41

A 5-0 defeat at Charlon Athletic, who were playing in their first ever Premier League season, on the second day set the tone for the months of suffering Southampton fans were about to experience. In fact, during the 1998/99 campaign, the Saints never managed to finish higher than 17th.

Worse still, they spent most of the season - between matchdays 2 and 35 - in the relegation zone. Beaten 19 times after 33 games, the Southamptonians barely escaped with a bang at the end of the season, winning their last three matches against Wimbledon and Everton, who were also playing for their survival.

6 Coventry City

Points: 41

The 1996/97 season almost ended Coventry City's 30-year run in the top flight. It has to be said that the Sky Blues got off to a rocky start to the campaign. Unbeaten in eight of their 16 games, Dion Dublin's team-mates were still unable to win, as evidenced by their run of six consecutive draws between September and November.

This trend was finally reversed at the start of 1997, with the club in 11th place at the end of January. However, a further decline in the second half of the season seemed to doom Gordon Strachan's men. However, a win over Tottenham on the final day, coupled with defeats at Sunderland and Middlesbrough, allowed them to save themselves. Their miraculous survival was also made possible by the fact that Boro were handed a three-point penalty for cancelling a match against Blackburn Rovers at too short notice.

5 Ipswich Town

Points: 42

16th out of 22 teams in the inaugural Premier League season, Ipswich Town were hoping for a better performance in 1993/94. In fact, their good start to the season suggested that the Suffolk club could afford their ambitions. With just six defeats after 24 games (seven wins, nine draws), John Lyall's men began 1994 with a setback by Liverpool.

It was the start of a slow descent into the abyss, during which they won just two of their next 19 games. In fact, the Tractor Boys failed to win any of their last 11 games, but secured their survival thanks to Sheffield United's defeat by Chelsea and Oldham Athletic's draw with Norwich on the final day of the season. Saved at the last minute, Ipswich did not escape relegation at the end of the 1994/95 season, with what is now considered one of the worst teams in the history of the Premier League.

4 Derby County

Points: 42

To kick off the new millennium, Derby County began the 2000/01 season by failing to win any of their first 13 games - although they nonetheless scored 11 goals in the first five rounds.

However, after a recovery in early November, the Rams still managed to stay eight points clear of Manchester City and Coventry City in 18th and 19th respectively, both on 34 points, despite a very difficult month of April (one win, five defeats). At the end of matchday 38, Middlesbrough, West Ham, Everton and, consequently, Derby County were level on points (42) and were separated by goal difference.

3 Bolton Wanderers

Points: 44

After two defeats to kick-start their 2002/03 season, Bolton's two wins over Aston Villa and Manchester United looked promising. However, a run of 21 games in which they only managed to win twice soon forced the Trotters to scale back their ambitions. The race to stay in the top flight began on the 1st of February.

Against all the odds, the Wanderers lost just two of their last 13 games and secured their survival with a final victory over Middlesbrough on matchday 38. The win kept them two points clear of West Ham, their main rivals in the battle to avoid relegation.

2 Aston Villa

Points: 48

The 1994/95 Premier League season is still the last to have been contested by 22 teams. The following season would be played by the now standard 20 teams, but in 1995, instead of the usual three, four sides would be relegated at the end of the campaign. It was a situation that almost cost Aston Villa dearly, even though they had come so close to being crowned champions of England two years earlier.

The decline began the previous season, when they finished tenth in the league despite winning the League Cup. At the end of a campaign marked by various ups and downs and a succession of three different coaches (Ron Atkinson, Jim Barron and Brian Little), the Villans finally managed to save themselves by finishing just three points clear of Crystal Palace, 19th and first relegated. Aston Villa, who feature in this article on teams who have stayed in the top flight with the most points, are also among the clubs who have survived in the top flight with the lowest points tallies.

1 Oldham Athletic

Points: 49

The only thing Oldham Athletic fans will remember about the Premier League's inaugural season is the way they held on to the title after a tense 4-3 win over Southampton. Despite a decent start to the season, Joe Royle's men entered the final sprint of the last ten games from the end of the season at the bottom of the table.

A shock for the Latics, who won five of their last ten games, including three consecutive wins in the last three rounds. Level on points with Crystal Palace on the final day, the Greater Manchester club owed its survival solely to a favourable goal difference with the Eagles (-11 to -13). Certainly one of the Premier League's greatest ever relegation escapes.

