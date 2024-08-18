Highlights NXT has become one of the biggest development shows for WWE superstars who want to make the main roster.

The episode on October 28, 2020, had 876,000 viewers due to a Halloween Havoc theme and beat AEW Dynamite.

Superstars like Roman Reigns, Bayley, Seth Rollins and Alexa Bliss came from NXT.

NXT has been part of WWE programming since the early 2010s, although it started as a very different proposition to the weekly programme we see now. Initially a ‘game-show’ styled TV show, NXT would transition into a full weekly format in 2012, airing on Hulu until it moved to USA Network in 2019, where it would go head-to-head on Wednesday night with AEW's weekly Dynamite show on TNT. NXT would then move to Tuesday nights on 13th April 2021, where it has remained a weekly show in WWE's schedule with a renewed focus on being a 'developmental' show.

We've looked at the highest-rated SmackDown episodes, so now we’ll be looking at the highest-rated episodes of NXT from 2019 onwards, as that is when the Nielsen ratings for the show started to get published as it had begun to air weekly on cable for the first time. Before that, the show had only been available on Hulu in the United States and WWE Network in the UK, meaning that there were not clearly viewership figures for the show, although the strong live attendance for 'Takeover' Premium Live Events would indicate that the product was hot in the late 2010s.

Ranking Factors

Episodes on USA Network Only: Episodes since the 2019 move to USA Network on cable television are the only ones available for consideration as Hulu and WWE Network do not release viewership stats per show.

# Show Average Nielsen Rating 7 19th August 2020 853,000 viewers 6 3rd October 2023 857,000 viewers 5 28th October 2020 876,000 viewers 4 2nd October 2019 891,000 viewers 3 20th November 2019 916,000 viewers 2 25th September 2019 1,006,000 million viewers 1 18th September 2019 1,179,000 viewers

7 19th August 2020

853,000 viewers

WWE

The August 19th 2020 episode of NXT saw an average audience across the show of around 853,000, which was an impressive jump back from the 619,000 viewers just the week before.

A large reason for the dropoff on the August 12th episode was that the show went head-to-head against AEW Dynamite over on TNT. Dynamite featured several strong matches on the Wednesday night card, including future WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defending his TNT Championship.

The August 19th episode of NXT would go uncontested, as Dynamite as shifted to August 22nd that week. With a lot of fans looking for pro wrestling to watch on Wednesday night, NXT was the only game in town and over 200,000 more people tuned in from the week prior.

Here are all of the results from the show:

Johnny Gargano defeated Ridge Holland to qualify for the NXT North American Championship Ladder match

Dakota Kai defeated Jessi Kamea

Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza) defeated Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) & Isaiah Scott in a Six Man Tag Team Match

Rhea Ripley & Shotzi Blackheart defeated Mercedes Martinez & Aliyah (w/ Robert Stone)

The Velveteen Dream defeated Finn Bálor to qualify for the NXT North American Championship Ladder match

6 3rd October 2023

857,000 viewers

WWE

The October 3rd 2023 episode of NXT drew an average of 857,000 viewers on the night, which was a major jump from the week prior, which brought in 636,000 viewers (September 26, 2023).

What greatly helped the number on the night was the inclusion of WWE main roster Superstars The Judgment Day, with “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio challenging Trick Williams for the NXT North American Championship in the main event, and succeeding.

There have been multiple occasions that the company has opted to use main roster Superstars to help the viewership for NXT on a Tuesday night, and it paid off massively here.

Here are all of the results from the show:

Butch & Tyler Bate defeated Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) (w/Joe Coffey)

Lyra Valkyria defeated Roxanne Perez and Indi Hartwell in a Triple Threat Match to become the #1 Contender for the NXT Women's Championship

Gigi Dolin defeated Blair Davenport

Kelani Jordan defeated Izzi Dame in a 2023 NXT Women's Breakout Tournament First Round Match

Jacy Jayne & Thea Hail (w/Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) defeated Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez

Dominik Mysterio (w/Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest & Finn Bálor) defeated Trick Williams (c) to win the NXT North American Championship

5 28th October 2020

876,000 viewers

WWE

The October 28th, 2020 episode of NXT was a Halloween Havoc-themed episode, and the gimmick certainly helped the numbers on the night during the height of the pandemic.

Not only did NXT draw a strong number in its own right, but the show also beat AEW Dynamite on that Wednesday, with the competition on the Turner network getting an average of 781,000 viewers.

Here are all of the results from the show:

Johnny Gargano defeated Damian Priest in a Devil's Playground match to win the NXT North American Championship.

Santos Escobar (with Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza) defeated Jake Atlas.

Dexter Lumis defeated Cameron Grimes in a Haunted House of Terror match.

Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel González.

Io Shirai defeated Candice LeRae in a Tables, Ladders and Scares match to retain the NXT Women's Championship.

4 2nd October 2019

891,000 viewers

WWE

The October 2nd, 2019 episode of NXT would go head-to-head with the first-ever episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, and despite the competition getting around 1.409 million viewers, NXT was able to draw an average of around 891,000.

As expected, the company stacked up the card as much as possible, with Adam Cole defending his NXT Championship in the opening match against Matt Riddle, Shayna Baszler defending her NXT Women’s Championship against Candice LeRae midway through the show and a main event pitting The Undisputed Era’s Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly against the Street Profits for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Despite losing out on the overall viewership number that night, NXT would still draw its fourth biggest number to date on October 2nd, 2019.

Here are all of the results from the show:

Adam Cole (c) defeated Matt Riddle to retain the NXT Championship

Io Shirai defeated Mia Yim

Johnny Gargano defeated Shane Thorne

Shayna Baszler (c) defeated Candice LeRae to retain the NXT Women's Championship

Pete Dunne defeated Danny Burch

The Undisputed ERA (Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly) (c) defeated Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship

3 20th November 2019

916,000 viewers

WWE

The 20th November 2019 episode of NXT would be the last time that they were able to get so tantalisingly close to the 1 million viewership mark, with another strong card that was opened by Becky Lynch taking on Rhea Ripley.

The inclusion of Lynch was a massive boost for the viewership as NXT was steadily losing to AEW Dynamite over the prior weeks and the company were looking to kickstart a bump for the show.

Dynamite that week got an average of 893,000 viewers, so it would be the first time that NXT would beat Dynamite during the ‘Wednesday Night War.’

Here are all of the results from the show:

Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley ended in a No Contest

Matt Riddle defeated Ricochet

The Undisputed Era (Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish) defeated The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)

Kay Lee Ray defeated Dakota Kai

The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defeated The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake) (w/ Jaxson Ryker)

Adam Cole defeated Dominik Dijakovic in a Ladder match with the winner earning the order of entry advantage for their team in the Men's WarGames match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019

2 25th September 2019

1,006,000 million viewers

WWE

The September 25th 2019 episode of NXT on USA Network would draw an average viewership of around 1.006 million viewers, helped massively by the fact that only the first hour of the show was broadcast on the channel.

Usually, televised wrestling shows will lose viewership throughout the night, so only having a 60-minute slate of programming helped the number, which was still impressive considering.

There was also still a lot of buzz around the show, with this being the second-ever episode of NXT airing on television, with Keith Lee vs Dominik Dijakovic opening the night with an incredible match.

Keith Lee defeated Dominik Dijakovic

Dakota Kai defeated Taynara Conti

Matt Riddle defeated Killian Dain in a Street Fight to become the #1 Contender for the NXT Championship

Rhea Ripley defeated Kayden Carter

Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan defeated Ever-Rise (Chase Parker & Matt Martel)

Cameron Grimes defeated Raul Mendoza

Kushida & Breezango (Fandango & Tyler Breeze) defeated Imperium (Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel) in a Six Man Tag Team Match

1 18th September 2019

1,179,000 viewers

WWE

The first-ever episode of NXT to air on USA Network would draw the biggest rating in the show’s history so far, again with only the first hour of the show being broadcast on the channel.

The card had several strong matches, with WWE looking to bring in a new audience beyond what they were previously drawing on Hulu and WWE Network, and they did so by putting a #1 Contender for the NXT Women's Championship match on first with Candice LeRae, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair and Mia Yim, who have all gone on to be mainstays on the WWE main roster.

Candice LeRae defeated Io Shirai and Bianca Belair and Mia Yim in a Fatal Four Way Match to become the #1 Contender for the NXT Women's Championship

Cameron Grimes defeated Sean Maluta

Roderick Strong defeated Velveteen Dream (c) to win the NXT North American Championship

Pete Dunne defeated Arturo Ruas

Xia Li defeated Aliyah (w/ Vanessa Borne)

Lio Rush defeated Oney Lorcan to become the #1 Contender for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain in a Street Fight ended in a no-contest

All viewership numbers via Fightful and correct as of 08/08/2024.