Highlights The Dallas Mavericks are rated as the fifth-best team in NBA 2K25, with Klay Thompson as a key addition.

The Indiana Pacers exceeded expectations last season but need stars to improve for long-term success.

The Boston Celtics, the reigning champs, have a highly-rated roster with the potential for further improvement.

Some of the best parts of the NBA offseason are the various storylines and narratives that accompany it. One topic that fans look forward to is the new and improved player ratings for the latest edition of the NBA 2K franchise.

The ratings themselves spark a lot of interest within the NBA community, and this year is no different. However, other aspects of the game go unnoticed because of that, one of which is each team's ratings and the potential surprises that come with them.

That said, here are the five highest rated teams in NBA 2K25 .

1 Boston Celtics

The reigning champs are rated high enough to defend their title

Close

The least controversial pick of these five teams is none other than the NBA champion Boston Celtics .

The Celtics steamrolled through the playoffs last season, losing only three games throughout their championship run. Their dominance was truly a testament to their elite roster construction and depth, and NBA 2K25 rewarded them greatly.

With five players rated 87 or higher, the Celtics’ roster is filled with unique, All-Star-level talent. They will likely continue to be the highest-rated team until proven otherwise.

Boston Celtics Player Ratings Player 2K25 Launch Rating League Ranking Jayson Tatum 96 Tied-6th Jaylen Brown 93 Tied-15th Kristaps Porziņģis 88 Tied-31st Jrue Holiday 87 Tied-37th Derrick White 87 Tied-37th

To add fuel to the fire, the team has been involved in a lot of controversy this summer.

Not only was Finals MVP Jaylen Brown snubbed from the 2024 Paris Olympics team, but his superstar teammate Jayson Tatum fell out of Team USA's rotation.

As a result, the two may be back with a vengeance, spelling doom for the rest of the league.

Though it is difficult to imagine a team as stacked as the Celtics getting better than they already are, it is a possibility that Boston fans look forward to seeing this upcoming season.

2 Phoenix Suns

2K believes the future of the Suns may be brighter than some fans do

The developers of NBA 2K25 made the Phoenix Suns one of the best offensive teams in the league and the second-best team overall.

After a disappointing season last year, the Suns have made incremental improvements around the edges of their roster that could make a difference.

Whether that difference can catapult them to title contention is a significant question mark.

With age and injury plaguing their roster and numerous holes in their defense, it is hard to imagine they will survive in such a deep and talented Western Conference.

Lowest Rated Defenses in NBA 2K25 Team Defensive Rating Utah Jazz 58 Phoenix Suns 61 Sacramento Kings 61 Charlotte Hornets 62 Washington Wizards 62

On the flip side, there have been much bigger surprises in the NBA than this, and anything is possible with an offense led by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker .

3 New York Knicks

New York basketball is back, folks

The New York Knicks are slowly but surely reclaiming their spot as the mecca of basketball.

The team has made remarkable improvements across the board, and with stars like Julius Randle returning from injury, the sky is the limit.

Not only have they improved internally, but the team’s front office has done a fantastic job adding new talent each year.

However, the players have yet to put it all together.

New York Knicks Season Outcomes Season Record Outcome 2023-24 50-32 Lost in Conf. Semifinals 2022-23 47-35 Lost in Conf. Semifinals 2021-22 37-45 Missed Playoffs 2020-21 41-31 Lost in First Round

They have routinely struggled on the offensive end, relying heavily on Jalen Brunson to initiate the offense and create for everyone on the team.

Now more than ever, the Knicks must establish an offensive scheme that can alleviate the pressure on Brunson and put other players in the best position to succeed.

With players like Mikal Bridges , OG Anunoby and Donte DiVincenzo , New York will have a lot of options and lineup combinations to play with. Maybe they can strike gold and bring championship basketball back to the Big Apple.

4 Indiana Pacers

A team that exceeded expectations last season

Up next are the Eastern Conference runners-up Indiana Pacers .

One of the biggest surprises of last season, the Pacers took quite the leap in 2023-24.

They saw improvement across their entire roster, but now that they’re on every team’s radar, it’s up to them to maintain the momentum they’ve built.

Role players like Aaron Nesmith , TJ McConnell and Andrew Nembhard became pivotal pieces last season. Without making much noise this offseason, the Pacers will depend on them to keep up with the rest of the league.

Indiana Pacers NBA 2K25 Player Rating Jumps Player 2K24 Launch Rating 2K25 Launch Rating Rating Increase Andrew Nembhard 76 83 7 Pascal Siakam 86 90 4 Tyrese Haliburton 88 91 3 Obi Toppin 78 81 3 TJ McConnell 77 80 3 Aaron Nesmith 76 79 3

The true burden lies on the stars of the team.

During the playoffs, the weaknesses of superstars Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam were put on full display. Whether it be Halliburton's defense or Siakam’s shooting struggles, the two will have to improve for the team to succeed.

5 Dallas Mavericks

Was last year's finals an aberration or a look at what's to come?

Surprisingly, the Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks are rated fifth among the best teams in the league, according to NBA 2K.

The Mavericks had an underrated offseason, filling multiple holes in their roster with many new additions, the most notable being Klay Thompson .

Theoretically, Thompson is the perfect player to pair with superstar Luka Dončić because of his elite shooting ability and movement without the ball, but there are still plenty of questions surrounding Thompson at this stage of his career.

He is a much more limited defender than in years past, and his ability to create his own shot has greatly diminished. Still, even at his worst, he will undoubtedly be an upgrade for the Mavericks and their already elite perimeter offense.

Highest Rated Offenses in NBA 2K25 Team Offensive Rating Dallas Mavericks 93 Oklahoma City Thunder 92 Phoenix Suns 91 Boston Celtics 91 Philadelphia 76ers 90

Pairing him with the additions of Quentin Grimes and Naji Marshall, the team certainly will be better suited to compete next year.

Additionally, internal improvements by players like Dončić, P.J. Washington and Dereck Lively II should make the Mavericks a force this upcoming season.