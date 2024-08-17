Highlights The top SmackDown episodes feature star-studded matches and iconic moments, drawing high ratings consistently.

WWE SmackDown has been a weekly staple of the company’s programming ever since it was introduced in 1999. Initially named after a famous phrase from The Rock (as in “Laying the SmackDown), the programme would start as a recorded show but would end up as a weekly live event, starting off with the UPN Network and making its way across The CW, MyNetworkTV, Syfy, USA Network and FOX throughout the years. One of the reasons that the show has endured so long is through strong ratings numbers, which are calculated by Nielsen in the United States as a way of judging the viewership of a particular televised programme.

Television viewership has drastically changed between 1999 and now, and so the shows with the largest audience tend to come from the turn of the century. Unlike USA Network, UPN was a broadcast network, which meant that the company could reach a vastly different audience than the fans they were getting on cable. The diversification of the audience was massive for the company, which at that point helped to draw millions of new fans to the product. We've looked at the highest-rated RAW episodes before, so now it's time to look at the top seven rated WWE SmackDown episodes of all time, including the pilot episode and the start of the weekly schedule.

7 January 20th, 2000

5.4 Rating

WWE

The January 20th episode of SmackDown aired just three days ahead of the Royal Rumble 2000 PPV event, which would see Triple H face Cactus Jack with the WWF Championship on the line in a Streetfight.

With the Rumble so close, the company would run an Over The Top Rope Lumberjack match in the main event between Kane, The Rock and The Big Show, teasing the sort of action that fans could expect at the Rumble itself.

Here are the results from the show:

Match Time Al Snow & Steve Blackman defeated Kurt Angle & Davey Boy Smith (1:12) Matt Hardy (w/ Terri Runnels & Jeff Hardy) defeated D-Von Dudley (w/ Bubba Ray Dudley) via disqualification (1:42) Rikishi & Too Cool (Grandmaster Sexay & Scotty 2 Hotty) defeated Chris Jericho & Chyna (w/ The Kat) & Hardcore Holly via disqualification (2:32) The Big Bossman vs. Albert ended in a double DQ (2:03) Viscera defeated Crash Holly (2:37) Gangrel (w/ Luna) defeated Edge via count-out (2:13) Kane defeated The Rock and The Big Show in an Over The Top Rope Lumberjack Match (4:09)

6 January 27th, 2000

5.7 Rating

WWE

The January 27th 2000 episode of SmackDown took place almost a week after the Rumble event, and with The Rock having won the Rumble match, the excitement surrounding the product was at an all time high.

The impressive 5.7 rating for the show was a testament to just how hot the product was at the time, with the company starting to build towards the No Way Out 2000 event just a few weeks later.

Here are the results from the show:

Match Time X-Pac defeated Test in a Winner Will Be Entry #30 In The Royal Rumble Match (2:09) Al Snow defeated Billy Gunn via disqualification (3:31) Edge & Christian defeated The Dudley Boyz (5:45) Viscera defeated Hardcore Holly (2:14) Kane (w/ Tori) vs. The Big Show in a no contest (4:38) Too Cool vs. The Godfather & D-Lo Brown ended in a no contest (2:45) Test (c) defeated Gangrel (w/ Luna) to retain the WWF Hardcore Championship (4:15) Tazz defeated The Mean Street Posse (Joey Abs, Pete Gas & Rodney) in a Three On One Handicap Match (1:28) Chris Jericho (c) (w/ Chyna) defeated Crash Holly (w/ Hardcore Holly) to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship (3:58) The Rock vs. Rikishi ended in a no contest (6:19)

5 September 30th, 1999

5.7 Rating

WWE

The September 30th 1999 episode of SmackDown was only the seventh in the show’s run, so the company was still maintaining a strong base of viewership up to that point.

The biggest highlight of this show was the main event that saw Triple H defend his WWF Championship against Davey Boy Smith with The Rock as Special Guest Referee. As was usually the case at this point in time, Rocky stole the show, with his “it doesn’t matter if The Rock counts to three” being an iconic line and his sliding People’s Elbow to The British Bulldog still being used in highlight packages to this day.

Here are the results from the show:

Match Time The Road Dogg (w/ Billy Gunn) fought Chris Jericho to a no contest (1:35) Edge & Christian defeated Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy (w/ Gangrel) in a Terri Runnels Invitational Tag Team Match #1 Contender (3:35) The Big Show defeated D-Lo Brown (c) by DQ in a WWF European Championship Match (2:28) X-Pac & Kane defeated the Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley) and the Acolytes (Bradshaw & Farooq) in an Elimination Tag Team match (4:12) Davey Boy Smith fought Triple H (c) to a no contest for the WWF Championship (w/ The Rock as special guest referee) (5:00)

4 August 26th, 1999

5.7 Rating

WWE

The August 26th 1999 episode of SmackDown was only the first ever weekly episode of the show, so the company stacked up the card to draw new eyeballs to the product.

Triple H vs The Rock in the main event was the big draw of the show, with Shawn Michaels and Shane McMahon as the Special Guest Referees for the bout.

Another iconic moment would take place on the show, which saw Shawn Michaels hit the Superkick on The Rock to cost him the match and allow his DX buddy Triple H to retain.

Here are the results from the show:

Match Time Mr. Ass defeated Jeff Jarrett (w/ Miss Kitty and Debra) (2:55) The Unholy Alliance (The Undertaker and The Big Show) (c) (w/ Paul Bearer) defeated Kane & X-Pac & The APA (Bradshaw and Faarooq) in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match to retain the WWF Tag Team Championship (3:46) Big Bossman defeated Al Snow (c) to win the WWF Hardcore Championship (2:21) Road Dogg defeated Chris Jericho by DQ (4:31) Shane McMahon defeated Mankind (5:00) Tori defeated Ivory in an Evening Gown Match (0:57) Triple H (c) (w/ Chyna) defeated The Rock to retain the WWF Championship (w/ Shawn Michaels and Shane McMahon as the special guest referees) (9:41)

3 January 6th, 2000

5.8 Rating

WWE

The January 6th 2000 episode of SmackDown was another show that saw the company continue their sensational run of viewership numbers.

Rikishi getting the main event match against Triple H for the WWF Championship was a huge moment for the Too Cool stablemate, and the crowd were electric throughout what was proof of just how over the big man was as a talent at that point.

Here are the results from the show:

Match Time X-Pac defeated The Big Show by DQ (1:09) The Hollys (Crash Holly & Hardcore Holly) defeated Chris Jericho & Chyna (2:25) The Acolytes (Bradshaw & Faarooq) defeated Mr. Ass by DQ in a Two On One Handicap Match (2:03) Kane defeated The Road Dogg (5:07) Kurt Angle defeated The Rock by DQ (3:45) Christian, Edge & Jeff Hardy defeated Al Snow & The Dudley Boyz (Buh Buh Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) (3:08) Test defeated The Big Bossman (4:04) Kai En Tai (Funaki & Taka Michinoku) defeated The Mean Street Posse (Joey Abs, Pete Gas & Rodney) in a Three On Two Handicap Match (3:02) Rikishi defeated Triple H (w/ Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley) (c) by DQ in a WWF Championship Match (7:12)

2 December 30th, 1999

5.8 Rating

WWE

The December 30th, 1999 episode of SmackDown would ring in the new millennium with another huge 5.8 rating in viewership.

This was the start of the company’s hottest period in terms of viewership and popularity to date, with WCW languishing after nearly driving the company out of business a couple of years prior.

Mankind/Mick Foley had been ‘fired’ on the RAW just a few days prior after losing to The Rock in a ‘Pink Slip on a Pole’ match, so there was a lot of intrigue as to what would happen with the beloved star as SmackDown started that week.

Here are the results from the show:

Match Time Prince Albert & The Big Bossman defeated Test in a Two On One Handicap Match (3:10) Kurt Angle defeated Rikishi (0:51) Jeff Hardy defeated Al Snow (4:58) The Hollys (Crash Holly & Hardcore Holly) defeated Mae Young & The Fabulous Moolah (2:31) The Rock defeated Kane in a No Holds Barred Match (5:13) Chris Jericho (c) vs. Chyna for the WWF Intercontinental Championship ended in a draw (3:50) Faarooq defeated Bubba Ray Dudley by DQ (1:19) Jacqueline & Viscera defeated Gangrel & Luna (2:28) D-Generation X (Mr. Ass, The Road Dogg & X-Pac) defeated The Big Show in a X-Pac's Job On The Line Three On One Handicap Match (6:20)

1 April 28th, 1999

5.8 Rating

WWE

The SmackDown episode to get the biggest ever television audience was the one-off ‘pilot’ episode that aired on April 28th 1999 that was taped the night before and then aired live on UPN.

This was a major one-off show (at the time) for the company on a broadcast network channel as opposed to cable, so it was an opportunity to present the product to a different audience.

Due to the immense success of the one-off special, SmackDown would become a weekly show later that year.

Here are the results from the show: