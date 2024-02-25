Highlights The NBA's top earners include Lillard, Antetokounmpo, George at $45.6 million. Tenure & incentives affect player pay.

NBA players are some of the highest paid athletes in the world, with the league raking in billions of dollars each season through various streams of revenue. The NBA has established itself as a global powerhouse, which has allowed the league to pay its athletes generational money that will last them and their families for several lifetimes.

The NBA salary cap spiked to a record $136 million this 2023-24 season, with some of the league's top stars earning upwards of $40 to $50 million per season. The league's top earners aren't necessarily representative of the best players in the NBA, but they give a good indication of where they stand among all the 500-plus players in the league this year.

The NBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement is structured where tenure plays a role in the maximum amount a player can receive with respect to the specified salary cap for a specific season. Players who have played in the NBA for over 10 seasons can earn up to 35 percent of the salary cap.

Players with seven to nine years can sign 30 percent, while those with up to six years of experience can receive up to 25 percent. Likewise, incentives such as winning MVP, making the All-NBA teams, or being named an All-Star also play a part in a player's total payday.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown currently owns the largest contract in NBA history—a five-year, $304 million deal he signed in July 2022. However, he still isn't on this list as his deal does not start until next season. Nonetheless, it's safe to say he'll make the rounds in next year's edition.

Nonetheless, as for the 2023-24 NBA season, here are the 10 highest earners in the league today.

10 Damian Lillard

2023-24 season salary: $45,640,084

To tip off our top-10 list is Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard, who is tied with four other players for bagging the seventh-highest salary in the NBA this season. As an eight-time All-Star and a seven-time All-NBA member, including a First Team selection in 2018, Lillard has earned the right to receive a supermax contract.

Lillard is earning $45.6 million this season as part of a four-year, $176.3 million deal he signed as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers prior to the 2021-22 NBA season.

Damian Lillard – Remaining Contract Season Amount 2023-24 $45,640,084 2024-25 $48,787,676 2025-26 $54,285,000 2026-27 $58,627,800

Lillard is set to remain one of the highest-paid players in the league for the foreseeable future after he signed a two-year, $112.9 million extension in the summer of 2022. This includes a $58.2 million player option for the 2026-27 season, his age-36 campaign.

By the end of his next contract, assuming he opts in to the player option, Lillard will have career earnings of over $441 million. And that's only in the NBA. Lillard received a contract with Adidas back in 2014 worth $100 million and has a bevy of other endorsements with several other brands, such as Hulu, Panini, Foot Locker, and Biofreeze.

9 Giannis Antetokounmpo

2023-24 season salary: $45,640,084

The Milwaukee Bucks have two players in the top 10 highest earners in the NBA, with The Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo joining Lillard on this list. Both Bucks stars earn the same amount this season at $45.6 million.

Antetokounmpo signed his current deal before the start of the 2020-21 season after he won his second straight NBA MVP and the 2020-21 Defensive Player of the Year award. He inked a supermax extension worth $228.2 million, a league record at the time. The deal included a player option in the final year (2025-26 season), which Antetokounmpo has already opted out of.

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Remaining Contract Season Amount 2023-24 $45,640,084 2024-25 $48,787,676 2025-26 $54,285,000 2026-27 $58,627,800 2027-28 $62,970,600

Like Lillard, Antetokounmpo should remain among the highest paid players in the NBA. The eight-time All-Star has since inked a three-year, $186 million contract extension prior to the start of the 2023-24 season, which includes a player option in 2027-28.

To this date, Antetokounmpo has amassed over $234 million in career earnings and could double that amount within the next four years, with his recent extension netting him over $58 million annually.

Apart from his NBA earnings, the Greek superstar also has a healthy dose of endorsements. He has his own signature line with Nike, the Zoom Freaks. Likewise, he is also a huge ambassador of Google Pixel, which is also an official partner of the NBA.

8 Paul George

2023-24 season salary: $45,640,084

Also earning $45.6 million this season is Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George, who has made nine All-Star teams and six All-NBA selections, including one First Team finish in 2018-19. George is in the midst of a four-year, $190 million contract he signed during the 2020 offseason, a year after he was traded to the Clippers the summer prior.

He has a player option next season worth $48.8 million, on which he has yet to decide.

Paul George – Remaining Contract Season Amount 2023-24 $45,640,084 2024-25 $48,787,676 (PO)

George and the Clippers are still having ongoing discussions on a contract extension that will keep the Palmdale, California native in Los Angeles. The Clippers are still seeking to win a championship after they brought in George along with Kawhi Leonard in the 2019 offseason. Unfortunately, bad luck and injuries have prevented them from going all the way to the mountaintop.

The seven-time All-NBA forward has earned over $300 million in his career and will be up for an extension, should he opt out of his player option next year.

7 Kawhi Leonard

2023-24 season salary: $45,640,084

George and Kawhi Leonard have been earning identical money over the last three seasons. But while George has yet to decide on his extension, Leonard has already chosen to opt out of his player option for the 2024-25 season and committed to a contract extension earlier this year worth $152.4 million over the next three seasons.

He will earn roughly over $50 million in 2026-27 by the time his new deal is up.

Kawhi Leonard – Remaining Contract Season Amount 2023-24 $45,640,084 2024-25 $49,350,000 2025-26 $50,000,000 2026-27 $50,300,000

Leonard has won two NBA titles, one with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014 and the Toronto Raptors in 2019, and took home Finals MVP in both instances. He is also a six-time All-Star and a five-time member of the All-NBA team (two First Teams and three Second Teams).

Leonard re-signing with the Clippers means he is committed to bringing the franchise its first-ever NBA championship, a feat that has eluded him since joining the team in the summer of 2019, just months after he led the Raptors to the promised land.

For his career, Leonard has received over $276 million in career earnings, with that amount jumping to over $426 million when his new contract finishes.

6 Kevin Durant

2023-24 season salary: $46,407,433

It isn't surprising to see one of the all-time greats, Kevin Durant on this list, especially since he remains one of the best players in the NBA to this day. A former league MVP, a 14-time All-Star, and a 10-time All-NBA, Durant has earned the right to have one of the biggest contracts in the NBA.

This season, the Phoenix Suns superstar is earning $46.4 million as part of a four-year, $194.2 million extension he signed in August 2021 while still a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Durant – Remaining Contract Season Amount 2023-24 $46,407,433 2024-25 $49,856,021 2025-26 $53,282,608

The deal does not include any opt-out options, which means Durant does not have control over his situation until the conclusion of the 2025-26 season when the contract expires. Nonetheless, the contract includes incentives worth up to $6.2 million.

Durant will earn at least $1 million per season if he meets any of the following requirements: his team makes the playoffs, the Suns win at least 43 games, he appears in at least 39 games, or he makes the All-Star team. With Durant already making the 2024 All-Star game and having already played in 48 games this season, he will earn $1.2 million more this year.

By the end of his current deal, Durant will have earned nearly $500 million in career earnings. There might be a possibility, though, that this could be Durant's final contract as he will be 38 years old by the time his current deal is up.

5 Bradley Beal

2023-24 season salary: $46,741,590

Perhaps the most surprising player on this list is Durant's Phoenix Suns teammate, Bradley Beal. Beal is the least decorated among all the players in the top 10 highest-earning players this season.

He is only a three-time All-Star and has made just one All-NBA team. Still, his former team, the Washington Wizards, rewarded him with a monstrous five-year, $251 million contract extension.

Bradley Beal – Remaining Contract Season Amount 2023-24 $46,741,590 2024-25 $50,203,930 2025-26 $53,666,270 2026-27 $57,128,610 (PO)

This season, Beal is earning $46.7 million. But he could have been higher on this list if he had not waived his 15 percent trade bonus after the Suns acquired him from the Wizards.

Beal is currently in the second year of his current deal that lasts until the 2026-27 season, where he has a $57.1 million player option in the final year.

At 30 years old, Beal has already amassed over $267 million in career earnings and will have over $428 by the time his current deal is up.

4 Joel Embiid

2023-24 season salary: $47,607,350

Three players are earning the second-highest amount in the NBA this season and one of them is the reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid. The Cameroonian has firmly established himself as one of the best players in the league, which has deservedly warranted him a spot in the list of the highest earners in the NBA this season.

Apart from being a league MVP, he is a seven-time All-Star, a five-time All-NBA team member, three All-Defensive teams, and has two scoring titles.

Joel Embiid – Remaining Contract Season Amount 2023-24 $47,607,350 2024-25 $51,415,938 2025-26 $55,224,526 2026-27 $59,033,114

The Philadelphia 76ers superstar earned his big payday back in 2021 when he inked a four-year $213 million contract extension that runs until the 2026-27 season and earns him $53.3 million annually. This season, he is getting $47.6 million. The contract includes a player option during his age-32 campaign, where he will get $59 million should he opt in.

Despite his injury history, Embiid has accumulated a lot of wealth from the NBA. For his career, he has earned over $214 million and will have amassed over $380 million by the time his current deal is up. He earned his first big payday back in 2017, when the 76ers still rewarded him with a five-year maximum contract extension, despite having played just 31 career games at the time.

3 Nikola Jokić

2023-24 season salary: $47,607,350

Widely regarded as the best player in the world today, Nikola Jokić deserves every single penny the Denver Nuggets are paying him. A two-time NBA MVP who could also be on his way to a third, an NBA Champion, and an NBA Finals MVP, Jokic is also earning $47.6 million this season.

Nikola Jokić – Remaining Contract Season Amount 2023-24 $47,607,350 2024-25 $51,415,938 2025-26 $55,224,526 2026-27 $59,033,114 2027-28 $62,841,702

Before he earned his NBA championship last year, the Serbian superstar inked a five-year, $264 supermax extension, which was then the largest contract in NBA history. The deal, which kicked in this season, pays Jokic $55.2 million annually and includes a player option in the 2027-28 season worth $62.8 million.

Jokic became eligible for the supermax when he took home his first NBA MVP in the 2020-21 season.

For an NBA megastar who appears to enjoy the simpler things in life, such as riding his horse, and chilling in his home country during the offseason, Jokic has amassed a ton of wealth in his basketball career. To date, Jokic has over $198 million in career earnings. That number will more than double and jump up to $426 million by the time his current deal is up.

2 LeBron James

2023-24 season salary: $47,607,350

Along with the two most recent NBA MVPs is LeBron James. James is arguably the most decorated player in the history of the NBA, and at age 39, The King doesn't seem to be slowing down just yet. Despite his age, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has continued to defy Father Time and remains one of the top players in the league. This is why he still receives a big buck.

LeBron James – Remaining Contract Season Amount 2023-24 $47,607,350 2024-25 $51,415,938

James signed his current contract—a two-year, $99 million extension—in 2022 that includes a player option worth $51.4 million for the 2024-25 season. He is earning $47.6 million this year, which has pegged his cumulative career earnings at $479 million, by far the richest in NBA history.

There are rumblings, however, that James could decline his player option next season and sign a new deal, whether it be with the Lakers or with another team. Regardless, James could very well become the first player in NBA history to net half a million dollars in cumulative earnings by the time his Hall of Fame career is done.

With his wide array of endorsements and business ventures, Forbes estimates that James has a net worth of $1 billion.

1 Stephen Curry

2023-24 season salary: $51,915,615

Topping the list of highest earners in the NBA this 2023-24 season is none other than Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. A four-time NBA champ, two-time NBA MVP, a Finals MVP, and a 10-time All-Star, the 35-year-old Curry remains one of the best and most exciting players in the NBA.

He signed a four-year, $215 million contract extension in August 2021, the summer before he won his fourth NBA title. This made him the first player in league history to sign multiple deals worth over $200 million. The two-time NBA MVP bagged his first such deal in 2017 when the Warriors rewarded him with a five-year, $201 million contract.

Stephen Curry – Remaining Contract Season Amount 2023-24 $51,915,615 2024-25 $55,761,216 2025-26 $59,606,817

Curry's current deal runs until the 2025-26 season and earns him an annual salary of $53.8 million. The contract is fully guaranteed and does not include a payer option in the final year, where he will take home $59.6 million.

The four-time NBA champ is currently the only player earning over $50 million, but that will soon change next season. Nonetheless, Curry will remain the top earner in the NBA until his current contract is up.

For his career, Curry has accumulated $354 million in earnings so far and is projected to net $470 million after his contract. Curry should easily surpass the half-a-million mark with his new deal.