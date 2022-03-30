Highlights Sergio Ramos re-joined his boyhood club, Sevilla, earlier this year after his two-year spell with PSG ended.

In a world where strikers and midfield maestros consistently bask in adulation, there's a cascade of players who, while historically relegated to the shadows, have spectacularly shattered conventional expectations: our revered defenders. These ironclad titans, renowned for safeguarding the goalmouth, have, in certain outstanding cases, ventured forward to etch their names among the goal-scoring legends.

Traditionally, across the likes of the Premier League, Champions League and La Liga, the defender's role in football was straightforward — nullify the opposition’s most potent threats and maintain the sanctity of the defence. However, as football changed over the decades, so did the roles that players typically occupied. No longer are full-backs merely the rear guard; today, they overlap, contribute to build-up plays, and sometimes even cut inside to deliver a surprise strike. Central defenders, too, aren't merely guardians of the penalty area; they've emerged as set-piece specialists and heroic headers of the ball with their aerial prowess.

Icons like Franz Beckenbauer led the way with this movement, illustrating that a defender could become adaptable between robust defence and attacking brilliance.Amazingly, the German legend doesn't quite make this list - which leads us to the pivotal question remains: Who stands peerless among these legends?

Which of these footballing giants have redefined their roles to such an extent that they rival their attacking counterparts in goal-scoring feats? Our exploration doesn't solely hinge on the volume of goals but the gravity of these strikes — the occasions, the elegance, and the sheer audacity with which they've been netted. From headers that have altered the trajectory of league races to long-range stunners that have left spectators and goalkeepers equally flabbergasted, these are moments of unparalleled footballing brilliance.

talkSPORT named the highest-scoring defenders in football history back in 2021. The list features some legendary names and we have updated their findings as Sergio Ramos settles into life at his boyhood club Sevilla. View where he ranks below...

10 James Tavernier - 113 goals

Pipping the legendary Franz Beckenbauer with an additional four goals is Rangers defender Tavernier. The Englishman often flew under the radar thanks to his low profile, but his goal return should certainly not be overlooked given he matches some of football's greatest-ever defenders. Signing for a mere £200,000 back in 2016, the Gers' captain, who often leads by example, has exceeded all expectations laid before him upon his Ibrox arrival and his tally in front of goal attests to that.

9 Roberto Carlos - 113 goals

Considered one of the greatest left-backs in football history, Carlos enjoyed a highly successful football career that saw him star for the likes of Inter Milan and Real Madrid. He was deadly from free-kicks and whenever he was allowed to have a go at goal, he often had a crack. His technique from set pieces was simple: he just hit the ball as hard as he could. According to the Daily Star, he scored 49 goals from free-kicks during his career, which is an incredible tally. He just misses out on a list of 12 players with the most free-kick goals in football history, though...

8 Paul Breitner - 113 goals

Breitner was prolific in his football career, which saw him feature for Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Eintracht Braunschweig. The vast majority of his goals came for the former, who he played for between 1970-1974 and 1978-1983. He notched 10 goals for West Germany and is one of just four players who managed to hit the back of the net in two World Cup finals (1974 and 1982).

7 Steve Bruce - 114 goals

A top-class defender, Bruce also loved getting on the score sheet and he managed to do that 114 times during his football career. The Englishman started his career at Gillingham and played for Norwich City before joining Manchester United in 1988. He hit the back of the net on 52 occasions for the Red Devils and was their top goalscorer in the 1990/91 season as he notched 19 goals. After departing United in 1996, Bruce had short spells with Birmingham City and Sheffield United before hanging up his boots in 1999. Despite a quite brilliant career that saw him contribute both in defence and attack, Bruce never made an appearance for England.

Team Goals Gillingham 38 Norwich City 21 Manchester United 52 Birmingham City 3 Sheffield United 0

6 Graham Alexander - 130 goals

Alexander is one of the football's best-ever penalty-takers. The Scottish defender, who represented Scunthorpe United, Luton Town, Preston North End and Burnley during his career, scored 77 spot-kicks and had a success rate of over 90%, per Manchester Evening News. Surprisingly, Alexander failed to hit the back of the net in his 40 appearances for his county.

5 Sergio Ramos - 135 goals

The legendary Spanish defender, along with Tavernier, are the only active players in the top 10. He hit the back of the net on 101 occasions for Real Madrid, while he also scored 23 times for his country. After six goals in two seasons for Paris Saint-Germain - a modest tally by his standards - he will be looking to rediscover his goal-scoring touch at Sevilla. Now 37, it's unlikely that he will move further up this list unless he plays into his 40s.

Team Goals Sevilla 2 Sevilla 3 Real Madrid 101 Paris Saint-Germain 6 Spain 23

4 Laurent Blanc - 153 goals

With 80 goals, Blanc remains Montpellier's record goal scorer. He scored over 10 league goals in four different seasons for the French club, with his best tally coming in the 1986–87 campaign where he hit the back of the net 18 times in 34 matches. Blanc went on to play for numerous top clubs including Napoli, Barcelona, Marseille and Inter Milan before hanging up his boots in 2003 following a short spell with Manchester United. The Frenchman also scored 16 times in 94 appearances for his country.

3 Fernando Hierro - 163 goals

Hierro could do it all. The Real Madrid legend, who also turned out for Valladolid, Al-Rayyan and Bolton Wanderers during his career, was a serious threat from set-pieces while he also took penalties and free-kicks. He scored 127 times for Real Madrid, including 53 goals in a three-season spell between 1991-1994. He also scored 29 times for Spain.

Team Goals Valladolid 3 Real Madrid 127 Al-Rayyan 3 Bolton Wanderers 1 Spain 29

2 Daniel Passarella - 175 goals

Despite standing at just five foot eight inches, Pasarella managed to establish himself as one of the greatest centre-backs ever during a superb football career. He was a prolific goal scorer, having managed to hit the back of the net on 101 occasions for River Plate. Pasarella, who captained Argentina to World Cup glory in 1978 and also featured in their triumphant side in 1986, also bagged plenty of goals in Italian football with Fiorentina and Inter Milan. He was the highest-scoring defender in football history until he was overtaken by a certain Barcelona legend...

Team Goals Sarmiento 9 River Plate 101 Fiorentina 35 Inter Milan 15 Argentina 22

1 Ronald Koeman - 253 goals

To score 253 goals in any footballing capacity is an impressive feat, but for a defensive-minded player, it's nothing short of sensational. The Dutch maestro carved his name into the annals of footballing history during his time in his homeland, playing for clubs like Groningen, Ajax, and PSV. It was his goal-scoring prowess that caught the attention of the European giants. When Koeman made the move to Barcelona in 1989, expectations were sky-high. He did not disappoint, registering 88 remarkable goals in just six seasons. Among those goals, one stands head and shoulders above the rest: his iconic strike in the 1992 European Cup final.

With the game on a knife's edge against a resilient Sampdoria side, Koeman delivered when it mattered the most, netting a dramatic late winner that is still replayed in highlight reels today. Looking back, Koeman's record isn't just impressive; it's a testament to his unparalleled skill and determination from a defensive position. It's a mark that, given the evolving dynamics of football, may very well stand unmatched in the annals of history.