Highlights Harry Kane recently surpassed 50 goals in Europe, becoming the first English footballer to do so.

Despite not winning silverware, Kane's goal-scoring abilities in European tournaments have set him apart.

He's not the only Englishman to have success in Europe, though, with several other stars also scoring at least 20 goals across the Champions League, Europa League and more.

Harry Kane made history against Lazio when he became the first English footballer ever to score 50 goals in European competitions. Across the Champions League, the Europa League and the Europa Conference League, the Bayern Munich man has tormented teams for over a decade now.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star is yet to taste any silverware, but there's no denying just how good he's been throughout his career. He was exceptional in the Premier League and has been killing it in the Bundesliga, but he's been a cut above the rest in European competitions. No English player has ever scored as many goals as Kane has in the continent's elite tournaments.

Related Ranking the 16 greatest British players to ever play abroad Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Gareth Bale are three British stars who have shone for foreign clubs.

There are a few notable names that have come close, though. The Athletic have now revealed the 10 highest-scoring Englishmen across European competitions.

The 10 highest-scoring Englishmen in European competitions Rank Player Goals Team(s) 1. Harry Kane 51 Tottenham Hotspur & Bayern Munich 2. Steven Gerrard 41 Liverpool 3. Wayne Rooney 40 Manchester United & Everton 4. Alan Shearer 32 Blackburn Rovers & Newcastle United 5. Frank Lampard 29 West Ham, Chelsea & Manchester City 6. Raheem Sterling 27 Liverpool, Manchester City & Chelsea 7. Michael Owen 27 Liverpool, Real Madrid & Manchester United 8. Paul Scholes 26 Manchester United 9. Marcus Rashford 25 Manchester United 10. Andy Cole 23 Newcastle United, Manchester United & Blackburn Rovers

10 Andy Cole

23 goals

Coming in at number 10 is Andy Cole. A striker known for his goalscoring exploits with both Newcastle United and Manchester United in the Premier League, he also fared quite strongly in Europe. Whether it was in the Champions League with the Red Devils, or the Europa League with the Magpies, Cole more often than not delivered.

He did play in the Europa League with Blackburn Rovers later in his career too, but he failed to score for the Lancashire side in four matches. His most prolific season in Europe came during the 1997-98 campaign, when he scored five goals in seven Champions League appearances.

9 Marcus Rashford

25 goals

Throughout his career at Manchester United, Marcus Rashford has bounced back and forth between the Champions League and the Europa League. The Red Devils even won the latter under Jose Mourinho in 2017. Rashford has been one of their most impactful players in both competitions over the last decade.

The Englishman has scored 13 goals in the Europa League, and 12 in the Champions League. Rashford's six goals in nine Europa League games during the 2022-23 season is his most prolific return so far.

8 Paul Scholes

26 goals

While he's not a name that would immediately spring to mind when you think about goalscorers, Paul Scholes's long and storied career saw him score 26 times in Europe for Manchester United. With just one goal coming in the Europa League, the majority of the midfielder's strikes came in the Champions League.

The 2000-01 season proved to be his best in Europe, with six goals in 12 games, as United made it to the quarter-finals of the competition before they were ultimately eliminated by eventual winners Bayern Munich.

7 Michael Owen

27 goals

He gets a lot of stick now, but during his prime, there were few goalscorers who could compete with Michael Owen. The Englishman was a machine when it came to finding the back of the net, and he scored 27 times in Europe, across spells with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

The majority of his strikes came in the Europa League, but he also scored in the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup to bag a spot on this list.

Related Michael Owen Picks his All-Time Champions League 11 Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both feature in Michael Owen's greatest Champions League team of all time.

6 Raheem Sterling

27 goals

Tied with Owen is a man who isn't as well known for his exploits in front of goal, but has consistently been a solid player whenever he plays in Europe. Starting off at Liverpool, Raheem Sterling has since played for both Manchester City and Chelsea. He's featured in both the Champions League and Europa League during his time with all three clubs, but all 27 of his strikes have come in the Champions League.

With Chelsea in a mess right now, it might be a while before Sterling plays in Europe once again, but if he gets there, he'll almost certainly make an impact again.

5 Frank Lampard

29 goals

One of the best goalscoring midfielders of all time, it's no surprise that Frank Lampard has made it onto this list. The former Chelsea man broke records for his incredible form in front of goal. With 23 of his strikes coming in the Champions League, he also scored six times between the Europa League and the now-defunct UEFA Intertoto Cup.

Lampard's most prolific return in Europe saw him score four goals, and he did so during three separate seasons. First, in the 2003-04 campaign when the Blues reached the semi-finals, then the year after when they again reached the semi-finals. The third and final time came in 2008, when Chelsea finished runners-up, losing on penalties in the final to Manchester United.

4 Alan Shearer

32 goals

The top scorer in Premier League history, it's not all that surprising that Alan Shearer is also one of the highest-scoring Englishmen in Europe too. He didn't get quite as many chances to play in the Champions League as some others on this list, largely down to spending the majority of his career with Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United.

He still managed to score 32 times across the Champions League, Europa League and the UEFA Intertoto Cup, though. It was his final Europa League campaign that proved to be his most prolific. He scored 11 times during the 2004-05 season and went out with a bang.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic : Alan Shearer scored 32 goals in just 58 European games.

3 Wayne Rooney

40 goals

Still to this day, the highest-scoring Englishman in the Champions League, Wayne Rooney, scored 40 times in Europe for Manchester United and Everton. The majority of his goals came in the continent's premier club tournament, but he also scored a handful of times in the Europa League.

Rooney made an immediate impact in the Champions League, scoring a hat-trick on his debut in the tournament. It was a sign of things to come, and he regularly performed at a high level for United in Europe.

2 Steven Gerrard

41 goals

Steven Gerrard's exploits in the Champions League with Liverpool have become a thing of legend. His heroics helped steer the club to the greatest comeback in the tournament's history when they came from 3-0 down against AC Milan to win the competition in 2005. Most of the midfielder's goals came in the Champions League, but during his time with the Reds, he played and found the back of the net in numerous competitions.

He scored in the Europa League and in qualifying rounds for both competitions. Gerrard retired in 2016, doing so as Liverpool's greatest player, but also as the second-highest-scoring Englishman in European competitions.

1 Harry Kane

51 goals

The only Englishman to reach 50 goals in Europe, there's no telling just how many more goals Harry Kane has in him. He could build a comfortable lead between himself and Gerrard when all is said and done. The striker has been consistently scoring at an unbelievable rate over the last decade.

Related Harry Kane at Bayern Munich: Stats, records broken, and what he could still achieve If the former Tottenham man keeps this up, he could end up as one of the top scorers in Bundesliga history...

Whether it was with Tottenham, Bayern Munich or even England, he's never had an issue finding the back of the net. He came close to breaking Shearer's all-time Premier League record, before moving to Germany last summer. While he's in a different country, he's still performing at a high level domestically, but he's also continuously flourished in Europe.

Whether it's the Champions League, the Europa League or the Europa Conference League, he's always made a difference, and will likely go down as England's greatest forward if he keeps playing at the level he has.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.