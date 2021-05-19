Highlights

  • Goalkeepers scoring goals is a rare, but magical moment in football that is highly memorable and exciting for fans.
  • The article lists the 10 highest goalscoring goalkeepers in football history, including notable players like Jose Luis Chilavert and Rogerio Ceni.
  • Rene Higuita is another flamboyant keeper who makes the top 10.

It doesn't happen often, but when a goalkeeper finds the back of the net it really is one of the greatest things that can happen on the football pitch – unless you're a fan of the team that just conceded... As with many things in life, it's the scarcity of the event that makes it so special. This is why many still remember Alisson Becker's last-minute header for Liverpool against West Brom in the Premier League so vividly, even though that strike happened three seasons ago now.

And we were treated to another really magical moment in the 2023/24 Champions League group stages as Ivan Provedel found the back of the net against Atletico Madrid to rescue a late point. Only three shot-stoppers have scored in Champions League history – Vincent Enyeama, Provedel, and Hans Jorg Butt – (although Jorg Butt netted on three separate occasions for three different teams, incredibly all against Juventus), showing just how hard it is for goalies to get their name on the scoresheet.

With that in mind, we've listed out the 10 highest goal-scoring goalkeepers in football history, per Goalkeeper.com. View the results below.

Top 10 Highest Goalscoring Goalkeepers

Rank

Player

Nationality

Goals

1

Rogerio Ceni

Brazil

131

2

Jose Luis Chilavert

Paraguay

67

3

Jorge Campos

Mexico

46

4

Johnny Vegas Fernandez

Peru

45

5

Rene Higuita

Colombia

43

6

Dimitar Ivankov

Bulgaria

42

7

Marcio

Brazil

40

8

Fernando Patterson

Costa Rica

35

9

Hans-Jorg Butt

Germany

33

10

Misael Alfaro

El Salvador

31

Information via Goalkeeper.com

10 Misael Alfaro

31 goals

El-Salvador-Misael-Alfaro

A penalty expert, Alfaro's career was cut short in 2010 after suffering a serious neck injury. Before that he proved himself as a great option between the sticks with 42 international appearances for El Salvador between 1991 and 2005.

Although he never found the back of the net for his country, he did score 31 times in his club career – which is even more impressive when you consider that only 11 of those strikes came from the penalty spot. Seeing as he knew how to make an impact at both ends of the field, it makes sense that he became a coach after retiring and has been a manager in recent years, working in El Salvador.

Misael Alfaro's Career

Team

Years

Alianza FC

1988 - 1994, 2004 - 2005

CD Luis Angel Firpo

1994 - 2001

San Salvador FC

2002 - 2003

CD Aguila

2004

AD Isidro Metapan

2006 - 2008, 2009 - 2010

Atletico Balboa

2008

Nejapa FC

2009

El Salvador

1991 - 2005

9 Hans-Jorg Butt

37 goals

Hans-Jorg Butt

As per Transfermarkt, Butt scored 37 goals across the span of his career. He spent his best goalscoring years while playing for was at his most prolific in Hamburger SV, with seven goals in 1999/00, nine in 2000/01 and then three in the following campaign – there are strikers with poorer records than that. He also netted at least one spot-kick in five of his six seasons at Leverkusen.

As alluded to in the intro, he is the record goalscorer in the Champions League, having scored three times – one each for HSV, Leverkusen and Bayern Munich – all against Juventus. Oddly enough, he wasn't faultless from 12 yards, though, with five failed penalty attempts during his playing career. Butt was also once famously lobbed from the halfway line directly from kick-off when he spent too long celebrating a goal he'd just scored, as you can see in the footage above.

Hans-Jorg Butt's Career

Team

Years

VfB Oldenburg

1994 - 1997

Hamburger SV

1997 - 2001

Bayer Leverkusen

2001 - 2007

Benfica

2007 - 2008

Bayern Munich

2008 - 2012

Germany

2000 - 2010

8 Fernando Patterson

35 goals

The Costa Rican spent his career playing for a number of clubs across South America, representing his nation just once on the international stage way back in 1993. He spent the bulk of his career with Guatemalan side Club Xelaju MC, playing 285 times spread across five different spells.

During his time there, he scored a whopping 14 goals. In 2013, the International Federation of Football History and Statistics – associated with FIFA (IFFHS) – took friendly games into their rankings and so it's understood that he has 35 goals across the span of his career when he initially ranked lower on the list. With a record like that, Patterson certainly was a great joker to play when needing a late goal.

Fernando Patterson's Career

Team

Years

Limonese

1989 - 1990

Turrialba

1990 - 1994

Municipal Puntarenas

1994 - 1996

Xelaju

1996 - 1998, 1999 - 2001, 2004 - 2007, 2009 - 2010, 2012/13

Coban Imperial

1998 - 1999

Cartagines

2002 - 2003

Ramonense

2003 - 2004

San Carlos

2008

Heredia Jaguares

2008 - 2009

Xinabajul

2010 - 2011

Coatepeque

2011

Costa Rica

1993

7 Marcio

40 goals

According to trusted Brazilian news outlet Globo, when Marcio retired in 2019 aged 38, he had scored 40 goals across the span of his career. He is best remembered for his time at Atletico Goianiense where he scored his first goals, while also helping them helped them break a 19-year fast without titles, as well as earning promotion from Serie C all the way up into Serie A.

At Atletico-GO, he played in 532 games and scored 37 goals while he added three more across the span of his career as he featured for Goias, Ipatinga, and Goiania before hanging up his boots. He certainly was an iconic figure, but one Brazilian goalkeeper has scored more goals than him, as you'll find out later.

Marcio's Career

Team

Years

Bahia

2002 - 2005

Fortaleza

2006

Atletico Goianiense

2007 - 2016

Goias

2016 - 2017

Ipatinga

2018

Goiania

2018 - 2019
Football fans have ranked the 30 greatest goalkeepers in history
Related
Football fans have ranked the 30 greatest goalkeepers in history
Gianluigi Buffon, Iker Casillas, Oliver Kahn and more - it's a top 30 that will spark plenty of debate

6 Dimitar Ivankov

42 goals

Dimitar Ivankov

Next up on the list, as the fourth most prolific goalscorer in football history, is Ivankov. The shot-stopper made 64 appearances for Bulgaria but, interestingly enough, never actually found the back of the net while away on international duty. Instead, all of his goals came domestically.

Indeed, the now-retired goalkeeper scored numerous goals with Levski Sofia – becoming champion of Bulgaria three times – before moving to Turkish club Kayserispor in 2005. Most notably there, he once helped his side win the Turkish Cup, saving 3 penalties and scoring two himself as his team won a lengthy shoot-out which ended 11-10. He later joined Bursaspor and then ended up with Cypriot side Anorthosis Famagu before hanging up his boots in 2011. Since retiring, he has worked as a goalkeeping coach.

Dimitar Ivankov's Career

Team

Years

Levski Sofia

1996 - 2005

Kayserispor

2005 - 2008

Bursaspor

2008 - 2011

Anorthosis Famagusta

2011

Bulgaria

1998 - 2010

5 Rene Higuita

43 goals

Rene Higuita

One of the more famous names on the list, Higuita will always be remembered for THAT scorpion kick for Colombia against England in 1995 to deal with a wayward cross from Jamie Redknapp – which you can enjoy above. Evidently, he was a real character on the football pitch and more than happy to take a chance; consequently earning the nickname of ‘El Loco’, the Madman.

This no doubt would have helped him have the confidence to get his name on the score sheet many times across the span of his career. As per FIFA, he finished his domestic and international career with 43 goals to his name, including three for Colombia. Most efforts were from free-kicks and penalties but he did once score from a long punt from inside his own penalty area while playing for Bajo Cauca in the Colombian second division in 2003. Higuita is probably one of the few 'keepers to be remembered for parts of his game that have little to do with his hands.

Rene Higuita

Team

Years

Millonarios

1985

Atletico Nacional

1986 - 1992, 1993 - 1997

Real Valladolid

1992

Veracruz

1997 - 1998

Independiente Medellin

1999 - 2000

Real Cartagena

2000 - 2001

Atletico Junior

2001 - 2002

Deportivo Pereira

2002 - 2003, 2008 - 2009

Aucas

2004

Guaros FC

2007

Deportivo Rionegro

2008

Colombia

1987 - 1999

4 Johnny Vegas Fernandez

45 goals

As per Goalkeeper.com, Peruvian goalkeeper Johnny Vegas – not to be mistaken with the English comedian – managed to score 45 career goals. Like most on this list, he tallied up most of his score by keeping his nerve from 12 yards out. But he did still score nine goals from open play.

In his 20-year career, he was a real nomad, playing for 15 different clubs before retiring in 2017. He spent the most time at his first senior club, Sport Boys Association, making over 150 appearances in six years with the Peruvian first-division team – while he also played three times for his country. It's interesting to note how many South Americans are on this list.

Johnny Vegas Fernandez's Career

Team

Years

Sport Boys

1997 - 2003

Union Huaral

2004

Universidad San Martin

2004

Melgar

2005

Sporting Cristal

2005 - 2007

Sport Ancash

2008

Cienciano

2009

Alianza Atletico

2010

Union Comercio

2011 - 2012, 2015

Pacifico

2013

Defensor San Alejandro

2014

Los Caimanes

2015, 2016

La Bocana

2017

Peru

1999 - 2000
Collage featuring Edwin van der Sar, Peter Schmeichel and Petr Cech.
Related
Ranking the 20 greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history
The 20 greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history have been ranked by GIVEMESPORT.

3 Jorge Campos

46 goals

Jorge Campos

Jorge Campos is a Mexican legend, with the former shot-stopper being fondly remembered for his wonderful coloured shirts as well as his goalscoring prowess. He donned tops that were as bright and eccentric as any the game has ever seen.

Just as bright was his eye for a goal as, despite being small in stature, he goes down as a top goalkeeper and goalscorer. Being just as adept at finding the back of the opposition net as he was at keeping the ball out of his own, Campos scored 46 times in his 16-year career in the game.

Jorge Campos' Career

Team

Years

UNAM

1988 - 1995, 1998 - 1999, 2001 - 2002

Altante

1995 - 1996, 2000 - 2001

LA Galaxy

1996 - 1997

Cruz Azul

1997

Chicago Fire

1998

Tigres UANL

2000

Puebla

2002 - 2004

Mexico

1991 - 2003

2 Jose Luis Chilavert

67 goals

Jose Luis Chilavert

Another name well-known by fans who love a goalscorer goalie. According to FIFA, Chilavert played between the sticks for clubs and country 729 and 74 times respectively, showing just how long he managed to stay at the top of the game. No doubt, his ability to find the back of the net would have helped him keep his place in many manager's plans.

The Paraguayan is, after all, the only goalkeeper in history to score a hat-trick. All three goals came from the penalty spot for Velez against Ferro Carril Oeste in 1999. The Paraguayan, who played for Zaragoza in Spain and Strasbourg in France, also once scored a free-kick from his own half for Velez against River Plate.

Jose Luis Chilavert's Career

Team

Years

Sportivo Luqueno

1982 - 1984

Guarani

1984 - 1985

San Lorenzo

1985 - 1988

Real Zaragoza

1988 - 1991

Velez Sarsfield

1991 - 2000

Strasbourg

2000 - 2002

Penarol

2002 - 2003

Paraguay

1989 - 2003

1 Rogerio Ceni

131 goals

Rogerio Ceni

How on earth has a goalkeeper managed to rack up over 100 goals?! That really is just absurd. Well, it does help if you're a very accomplished set-pice taker. Indeed, Ceni – who played over 1000 times for Sao Paulo – was superb at free-kicks, and also calm from the penalty spot.

He netted his 100th career goal in typically brilliant fashion. In March 2011, he stepped up from about 25 yards out and curled in a fine free-kick to win a match against arch-rivals Corinthians. Ceni's record will likely never, ever lose his spot at the top of this list. What a legend.

Rogerio Ceni's Career

Team

Years

Sinop

1990

Sao Paulo

1993 - 2015

Brazil

1997 - 2006