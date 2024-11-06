The Premier League has seen some of the best talent from all over the world since its establishment in 1992, but it is the players that are capable of scoring goal after goal on the biggest of stages that capture spectators’ imagination. As the most successful club in English football, Liverpool have had their fair share of immense goal-getters – whether that be prolific poachers or aerial artists – who have played a huge part in the Merseyside club achieving this title.

From Mohamed Salah to Kenny Dalglish, Anfield has been home to some immense attacking talent over the years, with their forward line being one to be feared for quite some time.

We have looked at the top 20 Premier League goalscorers of all time, with five Liverpool players making it onto the list. Now, it’s time to look at who is the best in the club’s history, with many players on this list winning almost everything available to them, and most going down as club legends.

Highest Scoring Players in Liverpool History Rank Player Goals 1. Ian Rush 339 2. Roger Hunt 263 3. Gordon Hodgson 241 4. Billy Liddell 228 5. Mohamed Salah 219 6. Steven Gerrard 186 7. Robbie Fowler 183 8. Kenny Dalglish 172 9. Michael Owen 158

9 Michael Owen

158 goals

Leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid aged just 24, it is rather remarkable that Owen even features on this list - with his goal record speaking volumes of just how good of a player he really was. The Chester-born striker burst onto the scene for the Reds in the late 1990s aged 17 and went on to become their top goalscorer every year between 1997 and 2004, whilst also becoming only the fourth Englishman to win the Ballon D'or - doing so in 2001.

However, after netting 158 times across eight seasons, Owen left his boyhood club to join the Galacticos, but persistent injuries meant he never lived up to the incredibly high expectations he set at Liverpool. A move to Manchester United towards the end of his career meant his reputation on Merseyside is slightly tarnished - particularly as he went on to win the Premier League title with them in 2011.

8 Kenny Dalglish

172 goals

One man whose reputation is far from tarnished at Anfield is 'King Kenny', with the Scotsman one of the greatest Liverpool players in the club's history and having a stand named after him. After scoring just seven minutes into his league debut in 1977, Dalglish never looked back and he went on to net a total of 172 times in 515 appearances.

Dalglish endeared himself to the Kop with his ability to create something out of nothing and his unpredictability made him near-impossible to mark - something evident from his goal return. Retiring at Liverpool with eight League titles, three European Cups, four League Cups, two FA Cups, one UEFA Super Cup and seven Community Shields, Dalglish won it all and left behind a legacy like no other.

7 Robbie Fowler

183 goals

With the nickname 'God' due to his goalscoring exploits, it is no surprise that Fowler makes this list. Averaging a goal every other game during his 369 appearances, the boyhood Evertonian is one of the most iconic marksmen in Liverpool history, and also one of the most instinctive goal-poachers the Premier League has seen.

Fowler needed very little time and space to be able to unleash a shot at goal, with the Toxteth-born striker the second-highest Premier League goalscorer for the Reds since the establishment of the Premier League in 1992. As well as this, he also had the record for the fastest hattrick, as he scored three times in just four minutes and 33 seconds - a record beaten by Sadio Mané in 2015, as he netted three in less than three minutes.

6 Steven Gerrard

186 goals

Captain. Leader. Legend. Steven Gerrard is the epitome of Liverpool Football Club. The scouser will go down as one of football's most complete players, with the midfielder having the ability to carry the team on his shoulders and be a reliable source of goals - ones that make a highlight reel to revel in.

With 186 goals and 145 assists - most of which for Fernando Torres or Luis Suárez - in 710 appearances for the Reds, the midfielder left behind a legacy like no other and is one of the most influential midfielders in Premier League history. He won almost everything available to him during his career - including Footballer of the Year in 2009 - although the only trophy that escaped him was the Premier League title, a piece of silverware that his talent deserved.

5 Mohamed Salah

219 goals

The only current player to feature on this list, Salah is well on his way of moving up the goalscoring rankings - although the Egyptian would need to stick around a little while longer if he is to do so. Unlike the majority of players on this list, the 32-year-old is a winger rather than a centre-forward, although his return of 219 goals proves that he is just as clinical.

He is one of only five Liverpool players to reach the 200 goal mark and, even if he departs in the summer as he has entered the final year of his contract, will be remembered for his astonishing consistency in front of goal and has firmly put himself in the debate for one of the best players to wear the red shirt.

4 Billy Liddell

228 goals

Liddell signed for the Reds in 1938 for £200 - which equates to around £11,200 in the present day - and with his 228 goal return, he proved to be an absolute bargain. A speedy winger, Liddell was equally good with both feet and would leave fans in awe with his trademark runs down the left-hand side, but he had the end product to match.

With a shot like a cannonball - even breaking a goalkeeper's wrist with one of his penalties - it is no surprise Liddell is the fourth highest-scoring Liverpool player of all time and, with 228 in 534 appearances, he goes down as one of the most prolific players in the Reds' history.

3 Gordon Hodgson

241 goals

In third place is Hodgson, the player with the best games-to-goal ratio in Liverpool history, after racking up 241 goals in 377 appearances - an average of one every 1.56 appearances. The Johannesburg-born striker first arrived in England as a 19-year-old and spent 11 years at the club between 1925 and 1936, with Hodgson leaving as on of the Football League’s greatest-ever goalscorers.

Not only is he a Liverpool legend, but he was also an impressive cricketer and played for Lancashire at the same time - a fact that is rather incredible given the fact he is the Reds' highest scoring league player in their history. Although he is somewhat of a forgotten hero, his astonishing record is one that will remain for quite a while longer.

2 Roger Hunt

285 goals

Sir Roger Hunt was the Reds’ top goalscorer in eight consecutive seasons between 1962 and 1969, breaking the man before him on this list's record when scoring against Manchester United for his 242nd goal in 1967. 244 of Hunt’s 285 goals for the Reds were scored in the league, meaning he is still Liverpool’s record league goalscorer - an achievement that seems near-impossible to reach.

He won two First Division titles, one Second Division and an FA Cup in his 10-year stint with the club, and he was top of this list for 22 years until the next man on this list eclipsed his tally - and in some style too. Unlike Hodgson, Hunt is a far from forgotten figure at Liverpool and rightly so, with his goalscoring record being etched into the history of the club.

.

1 Ian Rush

339 goals

Speaking of records that seem impossible to reach, Rush's goal tally of 339 is one that surely never gets beaten. Anfield has been home to a long list of superb marksmen, but none more so than 'Rushie', who hit the net with unrivalled regularity in his 653 games over two spells with the Reds.

Blessed with speed, power and a sharp eye for goal, the Welshman's all-round ability made him one of the most feared attackers in the league and his talent is unparalleled. During his time with the Reds, he won five League titles, five League Cups, three FA Cups and two European Cups - also taking home Europe's Footballer of the Year and Golden Boot in 1984. Not only is he one of the greatest players in his nation's history, but Rush will go down as one of the best to don the red shirt.