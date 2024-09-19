Key Takeaways New Champions League format delivered excitement with Bayern Munich crushing Dinamo Zagreb.

Vincent Kompany's side showcased their dominance with Kane's four goals.

11-goal spectacle becomes second-highest scoring in Champions League history.

The new Champions League format promised supporters an enhanced fan experience, with more exciting matches on offer - and it delivered right away. In the first gameweek, Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich swept aside Dinamo Zagreb with an incredible 9-2 victory.

If you thought your phone was malfunctioning with goal notifications every few seconds, it was just Bayern tearing apart their Croatian opponents. Harry Kane bagged four goals, three from the penalty spot that Zagreb's goalkeeper, Ivan Nevistic, had no chance of saving. Michael Olise, Raphaël Guerreiro, Leroy Sané, and Leon Goretzka also found the back of the net at the Allianz Arena.

This 11 goal spectacle became the second-highest-scoring match in Champions League history, only falling short of another game in the competition's history. It was only right to look through the competition’s history books and at the 10 games with the most goals.

Number Game Goals 1 Borussia Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warsaw 12 2 Bayern Munich 9-2 Dinamo Zagreb 11 3 Monaco 8-3 Deportivo La Coruna 11 4 Barcelona 2-8 Bayern Munich 10 5 Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Rosenborg 9 6 Lyon 7-2 Werder Bremen 9 7 Villareal 6-3 Aalborg 9 8 Tottenham 2-7 Bayern Munich 9 9 Manchester City 6-3 RB Leipzig 9 10 Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa 9

10 Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa

25/10/22 (Matchday 5)

Having Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Neymar as a front three always spelled trouble for opponents, and Maccabi Haifa felt the full force of it. It became a sort of cheat code for the French side, who were able to rely on three of the best footballers in the world to get them the win. The trio combined for five goals, with PSG cruising to a 7-2 win at the Parc des Princes.

Christophe Galtier’s side weren’t short at the back either, having Champions League veterans Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos to solidify their defence. Despite their emphatic victory, Paris Saint Germain failed to top their group and went on to get dumped out of the competition by Bayern Munich.

9 Manchester City 6-3 RB Leipzig

15/09/2021 (Matchday 1)

High-scoring games often involve one team completely outclassing the other. However, this nine-goal thriller was different. RB Leipzig fought back multiple times, closing the gap to 3-2 and 4-3, keeping fans on the edge of their seats throughout the match.

The tide turned when Angelino received a red card for Leipzig, which allowed City to pull away and secure the win in the final 15 minutes. Interestingly, Leipzig's xG didn’t even reach 1, and Manchester City's was just 1.96. This goes to show perhaps the 'eyetest' overules any credibility of statistics, especially when the finishing of both teams is that impressive.

8 Tottenham 2-7 Bayern Munich

01/10/2019 (Matchday 2)

Rewind all the way back to 2017 and Tottenham fans were laughing at their North London rivals for their 10-2 defeat to Bayern Munich over two legs. As always, situations like that come back to bite you and the white side of North London were forced to face the repercussions.

Surprisingly, Heung-min Son put the home side in front and had the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on their feet. The lead, however, only lasted three minutes and that Serge Gnabry goal was the beginning of a long night for Tottenham, with the German going onto score four by the final whistle.

7 Villareal 6-3 Aalborg

21/10/2008 (Matchday 3)

The games mentioned so far have become ingrained in the modern football fans' memory, but it will be quite impressive if you can cast your mind back to this encounter between Villareal and Danish side Aalborg. It has certainly become one of those Champions League classics that has somehow been forgotten.

With the score at 2-2 midway through the second half, the game seemed evenly poised, despite Villareal's dominance. However, the floodgates soon opened, and Aalborg couldn't withstand the onslaught. Joseba Llorente scored a wonderful hat-trick, while Arsenal legend Robert Pirès added a late goal to seal the victory and put the game beyond doubt.

6 Lyon 7-2 Werder Bremen

08/03/2005 (Round of 16, Second Leg)

After a 3-0 away win for Lyon in the first leg between the sides, there was no real need to put a lot of effort into the final leg when Werder Bremen visited. But, this was the Champions League after all, of course, they were going to put on a show.

Sylvain Wiltord ended the away side's hopes of a comeback after scoring just eight minutes in. Lyon did not stop there and Witford’s hat-trick helped them put seven goals past Werder Bremen under the lights at Stade de Gerland. It was quite the tie to forget for the Germans, with the 10-2 aggregate score not the prettiest of sights.

5 Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Rosenborg

24/10/2000 (Matchday 3)

Much to your delight, this is the final 7-2 scoreline on this list. Paris Saint Germain stunned Norwegian side Rosenborg in the first Champions League of the new millennium.

On paper, this match-up gives shades of David and Goliath. However, the away side were a consistent Champions League outfit and even made the quarter-finals three years prior.

Paris Saint Germain proved too much for Rosenborg though and, despite an even first half, the visitors let the game get away from them. Former Chelsea striker Nicolas Anelka put two past Rosenborg on the night following his £22m move from Real Madrid.

4 Barcelona 2-8 Bayern Munich

14/08/2020 (Quarter-Final)

An all-time Champions League classic which unfortunately had no fans in attendance. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two-legged ties were scrapped, and the knockout stages even went into the summer months.

Everyone was at home, eagerly waiting for football to supply that ounce of joy in such a difficult period - and what joy did it bring. Unprecedented times call for unprecedented results.

Bayern Munich were 4-1 up after just half an hour of football against a Barcelona side featuring a forward line of Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez. The Spanish giants were embarrassed by Hansi Flick, who, conveniently, is the current Barcelona manager. This remains one of the most incredible results in Champions League history.

3 Monaco 8-3 Deportivo La Coruna

05/11/2003 (Matchday 4)

It was the Dado Pršo show at the Stade Louis II that night as he put four past Jose Francisco Molina in the Deportivo La Coruna net. It was only matchday 4, but Monaco showed why they were a team not to be messed with.

They were even without star striker Fernando Morientes and still managed to score eight goals against the Spanish side. A feat that looks even more impressive considering Morientes’ achievement of Champions League top goalscorer that season. Monaco made it all the way to the final in the 2003/04 season but fell short to Inter Milan.

2 Bayern Munich 9-2 Dinamo Zagreb

17/09/2024 (Matchday 1)

What a start to the new Champions League format at the Allianz Arena. It was goal after goal for Bayern Munich, who put down a marker on this year's competition with an incredible display against Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.

It would have been a surprise to find a home fan who was at the game with a voice box left after the amount of celebrations that took place. Harry Kane was the standout man for the German giants and became the highest English goalscorer in the Champions League with his four goals on the night - not bad at all for a one-season wonder.

1 Borussia Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warsaw

22/11/2016 (Matchday 5)

A record that looked dangerously close to being beaten, but Borussia Dortmund’s win against Legia Warsaw still stands at the top of the goalscoring tree. Twelve goals, twelve!

The Polish side went 1-0 up inside ten minutes to silence the home crowd, who would not have expected their players to go on to score eight. Marco Reus and Shinji Kagawa both bagged a brace, with the latter scoring two goals in two minutes to put his side 2-1 up early on.

It sure is a mammoth task to get anywhere near breaking this barrier of 12 goals, but if we’ve already seen 11 in Munich, are we in store for some more classics this season?