Highlights NBA games with extremely high scores are rare and often, but not always, require overtime quarters.

The highest-scoring regulation game in NBA history was the Golden State Warriors versus the Denver Nuggets in 1990 (162-158).

The highest-scoring game in NBA history occurred between the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets in 1983 (186-184).

The NBA is known for being the highest-scoring North American sport in terms of overall points. As the game of basketball has evolved across the decades, the offense has seen an uptick due to both changing game plans and the natural advancement of player strength and mechanics.

Therefore, in the current iteration of the NBA, it is not uncommon to see teams score an amount of points in the low-to-mid hundreds range. In fact, when teams score under 100 points, it is rarer and can be considered an underachievement for that team.

But when points begin to reach the mid-to-upper hundreds range, the game begins to hit the other end of the rarity spectrum. These scores are often only achieved through one or multiple overtime quarters and demonstrate immense offense prowess for both teams. Only a few games in NBA history have combined for such amount of points.

5 Warriors vs. Nuggets - 320 points

Golden State beat Denver 162-158 in regulation

On November 2, 1990, the Golden State Warriors squared off against the Denver Nuggets at McNichols Arena in Denver. Little did the measly 9,838 fans in attendance that night know that they would witness the highest-scoring regulation NBA game of all time.

In the season opener for both teams, the Warriors would end up defeating the Nuggets by a score of 162-158, all within regulation. Chris Mullin scored a game-high 38 points for Golden State, while Tim Hardaway put up 32 and Mitch Richmond had 29.

Golden State Warriors Starters' Scoring Player Career PPG Points on Nov. 2, 1990 Chris Mullen 18.2 38 Tim Hardaway 17.7 32 Mitch Richmond 21.0 29 Tom Tolbert 6.5 18 Alton Lister 6.6 1

Meanwhile, for the Nuggets, Orlando Woolridge led with 37 points, and Walter Davis was not far behind with 33. Despite their efforts, the Warriors simply outplayed and outscored them, and this outlandish offensive juggernaut of a game ended up combining for 320 points.

4 Bulls vs. Hawks - 329 points

Chicago beat Atlanta 168-161 in quadruple overtime

An ordinary regular-season matchup between the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks would end up becoming the fourth-highest-scoring game in NBA history. On March 1, 2019, the Bulls played the Hawks in Atlanta in an affair that would end up going to four overtimes.

Chicago Bulls Starter's Scoring Player Career PPG Points on Mar. 1, 2019 Zach LaVine 20.5 47 Otto Porter Jr. 10.3 31 Lauri Markkanen 18.0 31 Kris Dunn 8.1 14 Robin Lopez 8.4 11

In the end, the Bulls would end up beating the home-team Hawks by a score of 168-161, a combination of 329 points. Trae Young led both teams with 49 points, while Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 47 points. Lauri Markkanen and Otto Porter Jr. both finished with 31 points each.

“I've never been a part of a game that long. I air-balled one because I was so damn tired.”-Zach LaVine after the game

Young, a rookie at the time, forced overtime by making a three-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining. Then, with the score at 138, Young made a last-second layup to tie the game again and send it into a second overtime. But despite Atlanta’s efforts to keep tying the score, it would be Markkanen who would secure the game-winner, by making three free-throws late in the fourth overtime.

3 Spurs vs. Bucks - 337 points

San Antonio toppled Milwaulkee, 171-166

Unlike the Bulls-Hawks game, this matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs saw a conclusion be reached in three overtimes instead of four. It would be the home team Spurs who would pull away with the 171-166 victory, with both teams combining for 337 points.

March 6, 1982 saw George Gervin of the Spurs score an unreal 50 points. He was assisted by teammate Mike Mitchell, who went off with 45 points of his own. For the Bucks, Brian Winters and Junior Bridgeman led with 42 and 31 points, respectively, followed by Bob Lainer with 29 points.

San Antonio Spurs Starters' Scoring Player Career PPG Points on Mar. 6, 1982 Mike Mitchell 19.8 45 George Gervin 25.1 50 Dave Corzine 8.5 19 Johnny Moore 9.4 16 John Lambert 3.8 4

The HemisFair Arena in San Antonio only saw 11,764 fans in attendance that night. But those fans were in for a show as the game would go on to become the then-highest (now third-highest) scoring NBA game of all time. It was surpassed a little over a year later, on December 13, 1983.

2 Kings vs. Clippers - 351 points

Sacramento narrowly beat LA, 176-175

The most recent of the high-scoring affairs took place less than a year ago, on February 24, 2023. During what would end up to be a respectable season for Sacramento, the Sacramento Kings took on the LA Clippers that night in Los Angeles, and what would ensue would be offensive chaos.

The Kings and Clippers would end up needing two overtimes to determine a winner, and that winner would end up being Sacramento, by one point. They beat the Clippers by a score of 176-175, with the two teams combining for a total of 351 points.

Sacramento Kings Starters' Scoring Player Career PPG Points on Feb. 24, 2023 De'Aaron Fox 20.9 42 Keegan Murray 13.4 15 Harrison Barnes 14.1 11 Domantas Sabonis 15.5 20 Kevin Huerter 12.1 11

Interestingly, this game was Russell Westbrook’s debut as a Clipper, but the inaugural game featuring the Clippers’ big three of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Westbrook did not go their way.

This game became only the second all-time in which both teams scored at least 170 points, and these two teams became the third and fourth teams to score at least 175 points each. The game also tied the record for most combined three-pointers made by both teams, with 44 being made.

“From a fan’s standpoint, I can see how this game would have been a lot of fun to watch. There was unbelievable shot-making and great defense. There was high-level talent that was on display. Kudos to the players.”-Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown following the game

Malik Monk led the game with 45 points, but was also supported by De’Aaron Fox, who had 42 of his own. The Clippers were aided by Leonard, who put up 44 points, as well as George, who had 34. In his Clippers debut, Westbrook had 17 points, 14 assists and five rebounds.

1 Pistons vs. Nuggets - 370 points

The Bad Boys of Detroit beat Denver, 186-184

McNicholas Arena in Denver has not been shy to high-scoring affairs. Seven years prior to the Warriors-Nuggets 162-158 offensive affair, the highest-scoring game in the history of the NBA occurred there.

On December 13, 1983, the Detroit Pistons were in town, and they were squaring off against one of the best offensive teams in the league that season. Of course, the Pistons were also one of the best offensive teams that season, so of course these two juggernauts would combine for a sick 370 points. Over 40 years later, and that still remains the record.

Detroit Pistons Starters' Scoring Player Career PPG Points on Dec. 13, 1983 Isiah Thomas 19.2 47 Bill Laimbeer 12.9 17 John Long 13.6 41 Kelly Tripucka 17.2 35 Cliff Levingston 7.1 2

Detroit would win the game 186-184 in three overtimes, meaning that the Nuggets went 0-2 in the two high-scoring affairs. These two teams scored the most and second-most points in a game by any team, respectively. The game saw them combine for an unreal 142 field goals and 93 assists.

Despite the Nuggets not winning the game, Kiki VanDeWeghe scored a career-high 51 points that night. His teammate Alex English also scored 47 points, while Detroit was led by Isiah Thomas and John Long, who put up 47 and 41 points, respectively. The game saw a total of four players score at least 40 points.

Interestingly, Denver actually shot better overall, finishing 68-for-115 (59.1 percent) from the floor and 47-for-57 from the free-throw line. Meanwhile, the Pistons went 74-for-136 (54.4 percent) overall from the floor and 37-for-60 from the free-throw line. However, in the end, what mattered was the victory, and that was ultimately achieved by the Pistons.