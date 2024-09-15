Key Takeaways The team now known as the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants are responsible for the highest-scoring game in NFL history.

In 2004, the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns combined to put up 106 points in a game, with the Bengals outlasting the Browns by a score of 58-48. Quarterbacks Carson Palmer and Kelly Holcomb combined to throw nine touchdown passes in that wild AFC North matchup.

Those 106 points, however, were still seven shy of tying the NFL record for the most points scored in a regular-season game. That mark was set in 1966, as the team now known as the Washington Commanders thumped the rival New York Giants in a 72-41 victory.

Here is a list of the 10 highest-scoring regular-season games in NFL history. And for the record, these are the 10 highest-scoring games of all time, as no postseason contest has bettered any entry on this list.

1 113: Washington Commanders 72, New York Giants 41 (1966)

Washington got off to a quick start and never looked back in their record-setting win over the Giants in 1966

The highest-scoring game in the NFL's regular season came on Nov. 27, 1966, when Washington cruised to a 72-41 win over the New York Giants.

Washington raced to a 13-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Quarterback Sonny Jurgensen threw three touchdown passes in the victory and completed 10 of 16 passes for 145 yards.

Washington running back A.D. Whitfield carried the ball six times for 74 yards and rushed for two touchdowns. The 113 points scored are an NFL record that has stood for nearly six decades.

2 106: Cincinnati Bengals 58, Cleveland Browns 48 (2004)

The Cincinnati Bengals put up 58 points against the rival Cleveland Browns in 2004

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer threw four touchdown passes and running back Rudi Johnson rushed for 202 yards and scored twice in a 58-48 victory over the rival Cleveland Browns on Nov. 28, 2004.

Palmer completed 22 of his 29 passes for 251 yards but was also intercepted three times. The Bengals' win overshadowed a strong performance by Cleveland quarterback Kelly Holcomb, who was 30-for-39 with 413 passing yards and five TD passes.

A 7-yard touchdown run by Johnson with 4:34 left in the third quarter gave Cincinnati a 41-27 lead, but the Browns outscored the Bengals 21-3 to take a 48-44 lead with 10-22 to play.

With 6:29 remaining, Johnson added another 7-yard run to give the Bengals the lead for good at 51-48. Deltha O'Neal sealed Cincy's win with a 31-yard interception return with 1:43 remaining to help make it 58-48.

3 105: Los Angeles Rams 54, Kansas City Chiefs 51 (2018)

The Los Angeles Rams overcame Patrick Mahomes' six touchdown passes in a thrilling victory

It was the Patrick Mahomes vs. Jared Goff Show on Nov. 19, 2018. The two quarterbacks combined to throw 10 touchdown passes as Goff's Los Angeles Rams outlasted Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs , 54-51.

The game had all the makings of an offensive shootout from the beginning, as both teams marched up and down the field and were deadlocked at 23-23 at halftime. Mahomes and Goff ultimately combined to throw for 891 yards.

There were seven lead changes in the game. Mahomes hit Chris Conley with a 10-yard touchdown pass — one of his six TD throws in the game — with 2:47 left to give Kansas City a 51-47 lead, but Goff and the Rams struck less than a minute later for the final score of the game when tight end Gerald Everett hauled in a 40-yard touchdown pass to account for the 54-51 final.

The 105 points are the most in Monday Night Football history.

4 101: Oakland Raiders 52, Houston Oilers 49 (1963)

Oakland's Tom Flores threw six touchdown passes in a 52-49 win over the Houston Oilers in 1963

Oakland Raiders quarterback Tom Flores threw six touchdown passes, including four to Art Powell, in a thrilling 52-49 win over the Houston Oilers on Dec. 22, 1963.

Flores' final TD strike to Powell came in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 49-49 before Mike Mercer booted a 39-yard field goal to win it for Oakland. The Raiders did all the scoring in the fourth quarter, putting up 10 points to overcome a 49-42 deficit.

Flores, who later helped the Raiders to three Super Bowl wins as a coach (one as an assistant, two as head coach), completed 17 of 29 passes for 407 yards and six touchdowns. He was intercepted twice. Oilers quarterback George Blanda threw five touchdown passes.

Powell finished with 10 catches for 247 yards.

5 101: New Orleans Saints 52, New York Giants 49 (2015)

Eli Manning's six touchdown passes weren't even the most in the game, as the New Orleans Saints topped the Giants 52-49 in 2015

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning threw six touchdown passes but was outdone by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who threw for seven scores, tying an NFL record, in a wild 52-49 Saints victory on Nov. 1, 2015.

Brees completed 39 of 50 passes for 505 yards and hit running back C.J. Spiller for a 9-yard touchdown pass with 36 seconds left to tie the game at 49-49. Kai Forbath booted a 50-yard field goal to win it with three seconds left after the Saints forced a quick punt and the Giants were called for a facemask penalty during a 24-yard return.

Manning went 30-for-41 for 350 yards and wasn't intercepted. He threw three TD passes to Odell Beckham Jr. , who finished with eight catches for 130 yards. The teams combined for 1,030 yards of offense.

6 99: Seattle Seahawks 51, Kansas City Chiefs 48 (1983)

Seattle Seahawks running back Curt Warner racked up 207 rushing yards and had three TDs in a rout over the Chiefs in 1983

While there were nearly 600 passing yards in the game, it was Seattle Seahawks running back Curt Warner who stole the show on Nov. 27, 1983.

The Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs slugged it out by putting up 99 points on the scoreboard. Chiefs quarterback Bill Kenney threw for 311 yards and four touchdowns, and Seahawks QB Dave Krieg added 280 yards and three TD passes, but Warner racked up 207 rushing yards on 32 carries. He also scored three times.

The game featured six lead changes and three ties. Seattle kicker Norm Johnson booted a 42-yard field goal to send the game into overtime and booted another 42-yarder in the extra session to seal Seattle's win.

7 99: Denver Broncos 51, Dallas Cowboys 48 (2013)

Denver's Peyton Manning led the way in a wild 51-48 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in 2013

Quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Tony Romo combined to throw for 920 yards as the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys combined for 99 points on Oct. 6, 2013.

Manning went 33-for-42 and threw for 414 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Broncos to a 51-48 victory. Romo tossed five touchdown passes and racked up 505 passing yards. Tight end Julius Thomas had nine catches for 122 yards and a pair of touchdown receptions for the Broncos.

Three Cowboys receivers reached the 100-yard mark. Terrence Williams had four catches for 151 yards and a touchdown. Dez Bryant caught six passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns, while Jason Witten had seven receptions for 121 yards and a score.

8 98: Chicago Cardinals 63, New York Giants 35 (1948)

The Chicago Cardinals scored 28 points in the second quarter in their 63-35 win over the New York Giants in 1948

On Oct. 17, 1948, the Chicago Cardinals exploded for 28 second-quarter points to take a 42-14 lead over the New York Giants. The Cards tacked on 21 more points after halftime en route to a 63-35 victory.

Ray Mallouf completed 14 of his 18 passes for 256 yards for the Cardinals, who improved to 3-1. He tossed four touchdown passes. New York's Charlie Conerly also threw four touchdown passes and finished with 247 passing yards.

Vinnie Yablonski led Chicago's ground attack with carries for 92 yards.

9 98: San Diego Chargers 54, Pittsburgh Steelers 44 (1985)

Dan Fouts and the explosive San Diego Chargers put up 54 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1985

With Dan Fouts running the show at quarterback, the San Diego Chargers had one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. That was on display on Dec. 8, 1985, when the Chargers faced the Pittsburgh Steelers at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego.

Fouts threw all three of his touchdown passes in the first half, and the Chargers still managed 20 second-half points in a 54-44 victory. Fouts completed 21 of his 33 passes for 372 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Wes Chandler and added another to tight end Pete Holohan.

Chandler finished with five catches for 154 yards, while teammate Charlie Joiner had six receptions for 110 yards.

Pittsburgh quarterback David Woodley also threw for three touchdowns and completed 24 of 35 passes for 287 yards.

10 97: Los Angeles Rams 70, Baltimore Colts 27 (1950)

The Los Angeles Rams scored 35 points in each half in a rout of the Baltimore Colts in 1950

On Oct. 22, 1950, the Los Angeles Rams put up 35 points in each half in a convincing 70-27 victory over the winless Baltimore Colts. This was the original version of the Colts that folded after that 1950 season, not the version that ultimately became the Indianapolis Colts .

Norm Van Brocklin and Bob Waterfield each threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Rams, who improved to 4-2. Van Brocklin completed 11 of 14 passes for 204 yards.

For the Colts, Adrian Burk threw three touchdown passes and was intercepted three times. He also rushed for a touchdown.

